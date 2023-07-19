Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.19.23

Good Wednesday morning.

Florida TaxWatch announced a bundle of new hires and promotions, from the C-suite to the research department.

The top-billed addition is lobbyist and former Lt. Gov. Jeff Kottkamp, who is joining the watchdog group as executive vice president and General Counsel.

Kottkamp is an AV Preeminent-rated attorney and former state Representative, serving from 2000 to 2006. FTW said that during his three terms in the House, he fought for lower taxes and sponsored legislation to repeal the Intangibles Tax, which is charged on mortgages.

TaxWatch also announced that Florida Commission for Independent Education Executive Director Meredith Pelton, also an attorney, is coming aboard as vice president of Strategic Initiatives; and Kayley Cox, who holds a master’s degree in corporate and organizational communication, will take over as Communications and Engagement Manager.

The new additions on the research side include Jessica Cimijotti, previously a senior analyst at a Big Four financial institution, who will work as a research analyst at FTW; Jui Shah, who holds a master’s in applied economics from the University of Maryland, comes on as a research economist; and Shane O’Conner, a current political science student at Florida State, has been hired as an investor services coordinator.

Finally, Florida TaxWatch announced that it has promoted Meg Cannan to senior research analyst. Cannan attended the University of Florida, volunteering at different schools, contributing research to the Bob Graham Center, and interning with the Samuel Proctor Oral History Institute.

“This is an extremely exciting time for Florida TaxWatch. Our staff are the backbone of our organization and the driver behind the important work we do on behalf of taxpayers. We are proud to build on over four decades of excellence and strengthen our already incredibly talented team by bringing so many accomplished professionals on board, while also recognizing and rewarding those who have been with us for some time and continually go above and beyond,” Florida TaxWatch President and CEO Dominic M. Calabro said.

____

Comcast has promoted Jeff Buzzelli to senior vice president of the Florida region, tapping him to lead Comcast’s operations, customer experience, business strategy, sales, marketing, finance, human resources, government relations, community investment and communications in Florida and parts of Georgia and Alabama.

Buzzelli, who holds an MBA from the University of Dallas, joined Comcast in 2008 and most recently served as senior vice president of business services for the Central Division. He previously worked as a senior vice president of Comcast Business for the Northeast Division and regional vice president of Comcast Business for the Chicago region.

“Jeff is an innovative and empowering leader with a steadfast commitment to our values and delivering an exceptional customer experience,” said Comcast Central Division President Christine Whitaker, who Buzzelli will report to. “I am confident that the region’s employees and more than 3.5 million customers will be well served under Jeff’s leadership.”

Collectively, Buzzelli has more than 25 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, with leadership roles previously with AT&T, GTE/Verizon and Level 3 Communications. Under Buzzelli’s leadership, Comcast will continue to accelerate its multi-gig deployment across the Florida region.

“As part of Comcast’s long-standing commitment to bridging the digital divide, we are always working to bring internet connectivity to new and underserved areas,” Buzzelli said. “I look forward to continuing these critically important efforts in partnership with the communities in which our employees live and work.”

— TOP STORY —

“Donald Trump faces possible indictment in Capitol attack investigation” via Maggie Haberman, Alan Feuer and Ben Protess of The New York Times — Former President Trump is facing a possible second federal indictment after receiving a so-called target letter from the special counsel, Jack Smith, in connection with the criminal investigation into his efforts to hold on to power after he lost the 2020 Election.

It was not clear what aspects of the sprawling investigation the letter may be related to. The investigation has examined an array of schemes that Trump and his allies had used to try to stave off defeat, including the events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, riot by his supporters at the Capitol.

The letter was the second from Smith notifying Trump that he is a target of a federal investigation. The first, in June, was in connection with the inquiry into Trump’s handling of national defense material after he left office and his alleged obstruction of efforts to retrieve it.

Days after that letter became public, Trump was charged with 37 criminal counts covering seven different violations of federal law.

Trump disclosed his receipt of the latest target letter in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, that assailed Smith, calling him “deranged.” He wrote that he had received the letter on Sunday and been given four days to report to a grand jury — an invitation he is expected to decline.

— THE TRAIL —

“Ron DeSantis has a DeSantis problem” via Alex Shephard of The New Republic — DeSantis’ biggest problem is existential: It’s that he’s DeSantis. Polling has consistently shown that the more voters get to know him, the less they like him. His numbers have been trending steadily downward since speculation about his campaign began to ramp up in earnest. Voters have noticed that he’s, well, a bit weird. Stories about DeSantis’ lack of charisma and general off-puttingness abound, reinforcing the idea that he’s cold and awkward. He has entered what can only be called the Ted Cruz zone: a self-perpetuating narrative in which tales of a candidate’s aloofness (to put it mildly) are constantly being pushed to the fore.

“DeSantis, in rare CNN interview, defends his struggling campaign” via Jonathan Weisman and Maya King of The New York Times — DeSantis, with his poll numbers sagging and his opponents circling, defended his struggling campaign on Tuesday, saying on CNN that he had been “taking fire nonstop” but was putting together the political operation he needed to win the early nominating states next year and vault to the presidency. His afternoon appearance in a rare interview in the mainstream news media seemed intended to reset his White House campaign after weeks of second-guessing from critics who have failed to see much progress in catching his main rival, Trump. But a major shift in tone or strategy from DeSantis, either toward Trump or in the issues he focuses on, did not appear in the offing.

“DeSantis downplays concerns about the state of his 2024 campaign” via Steve Contorno and Kit Maher of CNN — In an interview, recorded shortly after Trump announced on social media that he was the target of an investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection, DeSantis remained upbeat about his chance of defeating the former President even as his campaign cuts staff and attempts a restart amid stalled polling and mounting expenses. “They’ve been saying that I’ve been doing poorly for my whole time as Governor, basically,” DeSantis said. Yet, DeSantis also may have explained why his campaign — built on a promise to rid so-called “wokeness” from society — has failed to carry the momentum he generated during his first term as Governor and through his re-election victory last year. But instead of pivoting from his war on woke, DeSantis is instead sharpening his attacks as he seeks to make a dent in Trump’s support.

“DeSantis finally takes real questions, but he won’t answer them” via Jonathan Chait of New York Magazine — Unfortunately, taking questions is just one part of doing an interview. The other part is answering them. DeSantis conspicuously refused to answer any of the most newsworthy questions posed to him. Jake Tapper asked DeSantis if he would sign a national six-week abortion ban like the one he signed in Florida: “Yes or no, will you support that?” DeSantis did not say yes or no. Tapper asked if he would stop arming Ukraine or stop giving it financial support. DeSantis did not answer that, either.

“DeSantis goes on CNN to … defend Trump” via Nikki McCann Ramirez of Rolling Stone — “I don’t want him to be charged,” DeSantis told Tapper. “This country is going down the road of criminalizing political differences. And I think that is wrong.” Earlier on Tuesday, DeSantis criticized Trump’s response to Jan. 6, telling an audience in South Carolina that “it was shown how he was in the White House and didn’t do anything while things were going on. He should have come out more forcefully.”

“Trump probe knocks DeSantis off course — and to the back of the news” via Sally Goldenberg and Lucy Hodgman of POLITICO — CNN was about to air Tapper’s interview with DeSantis when bigger news got in the way. “In just a moment, my interview with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis,” the anchor said on Tuesday. “But first, the other major news today involving Donald Trump,” he said, cutting to a live report on developments in Trump’s expected indictment. It was not entirely a futile effort. DeSantis boasted of his electability and warned of the “woke mind virus,” favorite talking points of DeSantis. But he was forced to spend precious airtime answering questions about the news that Trump may get indicted again over his role in the aftermath of the 2020 Election he lost to President Joe Biden.

“DeSantis allies press for a campaign shake-up” via Matt Dixon, Natasha Korecki and Jonathan Allen of NBC News — The long knives are out for DeSantis’ campaign manager amid a cash crunch and flagging poll numbers. Generra Peck, DeSantis’ top aide, is “hanging by a thread,” said a DeSantis donor who is close to the campaign. Some allies communicated themselves or through proxies that they want DeSantis to fire Peck or “layer” her, a less public demotion in which she would have to report to a new boss, according to two more DeSantis allies familiar with discussions around the campaign’s struggles.

“Can DeSantis become an insurgent?” via Ryan Lizza, Rachel Bade, and Eugene Daniels of POLITICO — If DeSantis does turn things around, he may have the FEC to thank. Up until the public disclosure of his campaign’s finances, DeSantis could maintain the fiction that he was running a front-runner campaign with the resources to travel in Presidential style and invest in large-scale ground games in both the early Primary and Super Tuesday states. Instead, the DeSantis campaign was the equivalent of three kids in a trenchcoat. When it was unbuttoned, we learned that the candidate campaigning on his executive experience and success running large organizations spent 40% of what he raised, with little to show for it. Are his expectations now so downsized that he’s essentially running a one-state (Iowa) race?

“DeSantis says Trump should have ‘come out more forcefully’ against Jan. 6 rioters” via Max Greenwood of the Miami Herald — DeSantis’ remarks at a news conference in Columbia, South Carolina. came shortly after Trump said that he had received a letter from Special Counsel Smith informing him that he is a target of a grand jury investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection, a sign that he’s likely to be indicted in the probe. Asked about Trump’s announcement, DeSantis initially railed against what he called the “weaponization” and “politicization” of federal agencies like the FBI and Justice Department. Pressed later on about the investigation, DeSantis said that Trump didn’t do enough to halt the insurrection. “There’s a difference between being brought up on criminal charges and doing things,” DeSantis said. “Like, for example, I think it was shown that he was in the White House and didn’t do anything while things were going on. He should have come out more forcefully.”

“DeSantis PAC uses AI-generated Trump voice in campaign ad” via Greg Fox of WESH — Trump is being attacked in a new ad from the super political action committee, Never Back Down, which is supporting DeSantis in his bid for the White House. Here’s what the TV ad, airing in Iowa, appears to have the former President saying, “I opened up the Governor position for Kim Reynolds. And when she fell behind, I endorsed her. Did big rallies and she won. Now she wants to remain neutral. I don’t invite her to events.” It sure sounds like him, but let’s Get The Facts. We’ll take this in two parts. First, are those the former President’s words? Yes. But is that Trump actually speaking in the ad? False — it is not. “AI is a technology that is here to stay,” said Aubrey Jewett, a political-science professor at the UCF. He says generative artificial intelligence, or gen AI, is especially effective in political ads because it so easily allows campaigns to distort faces, voices, and messages.

To watch the ad, please click on the image below:

“DeSantis says he might get a ‘sublease’ in South Carolina for presidential bid” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — During a news conference in the Columbia area, DeSantis said he might get a “sublease” so he can spend more time in the Palmetto State chasing votes in the state’s Presidential Primary. “Maybe my wife and I will get a little sublease somewhere and bring the kids and just kind of enjoy,” DeSantis said, promising that Palmetto State Republicans would see “a lot of us — or a lot of me, at least.” DeSantis told the audience that South Carolina voters would respond to his record of accomplishment in the Sunshine State. “I also think that you have a lot of folks in South Carolina who want to see results. They want to see you be able to stand up, hold your ground and fight back against the people that are destroying this country,” DeSantis said.

“Poll: DeSantis closes gap with Trump in New Hampshire to 14 points” via AG Gancarski of Florida Politics — The Granite State Poll from the University of New Hampshire Survey Center shows the Governor just 14 points behind the former President, 37% to 23%. Trump lost 5 points from April, while DeSantis gained 1 point. Meanwhile, other candidates are in single digits. U.S. Sen. Tim Scott has 8% support, up 6 points from April. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is at 6%, up from 1% in April. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is also at 6%, with Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley taking 5% support. Meanwhile, former Vice President Mike Pence and former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd of Texas are each at 1%.

—”DeSantis trails Trump by 25 points in Ohio” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

“Grassroots Republicans aren’t donating much money to DeSantis” via Russ Choma of Mother Jones — The situation has gotten so bad that it’s possible DeSantis might actually be losing money when it comes to courting small-dollar donors. DeSantis’ team has tried to spin the situation as a positive. In a New York Times piece last week, his advisers argued that the campaign was making a strategic decision to avoid alienating rank-and-file supporters with the sorts of fake promises and alarmist or misleading email blasts that have become hallmarks of political fundraising. That strategy may be commendable, but it doesn’t seem to be working. While DeSantis’ grand total from all donations, including large ones —$19.7 million — isn’t terrible, the roughly $2.9 million he raised specifically from small donors comes with some red flags.

“Three warning signs for DeSantis in New Hampshire” via Philip Bump of The Washington Post — The Granite State Poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire published a new assessment of the Republican Primary field. DeSantis was at 22% in April and 23% now, a statistically insignificant difference. Trump, meanwhile, went from 42% to 37%, itself a subtle change. Sen. Scott, identified in the DeSantis memo as enjoying new attention, jumped from 2% to 8%. The poll shows a continued erosion of DeSantis’ favorability ratings among Primary voters, from 73% in January (when he led Trump) to 63% and then to 57%.

“DeSantis policy proposal could reshape top ranks of the military” via Bianca Seward and Alec Hernández of NBC News — For weeks, DeSantis has been campaigning on an overhaul of the U.S. military, pledging to “rip the woke” out. The details include a potentially far-reaching plan: six-month performance reviews of all personnel in 4-star command and subsequent firings for “anyone determined to have promoted policies to the detriment of readiness and warfighting.” It’s a plan that could see DeSantis remake the top ranks of the military in his first year in office, and it’s part of a wider campaign theme about purging and remaking the federal bureaucracy if he is elected. DeSantis also pledged to revoke an executive order that allows transgender personnel to serve in the military under their preferred gender identity.

“Dissecting Trump’s Truth Social post on his Jan. 6 probe-target letter” via Philip Bump of The Washington Post — The world learned that Trump had been identified as the target of another federal criminal probe from Trump himself. In a statement running to nearly 800 words and shared on the social media platform he runs, Trump claimed that his lawyers had been informed by the office of Special Counsel Smith that the former President is a target of an investigation centered on efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump’s response is relatively light on details, presumably because government prosecutors are understandably keeping their cards close to their chests.

— MORE 2024 —

“Can DeSantis do what Bush, Huntsman, Harris and Lieberman couldn’t?” via Philip Bump of The Washington Post — It seems as if there’s a candidate like this in every cycle, the one who jumps into the presidential race only to quickly overextend themselves, demanding a scaling-back of staff even before winter. In 2011 it was Jon Huntsman Jr. In 2015, Jeb Bush. In 2019, Kamala Harris. As you are probably aware, none of them went on to win their party’s presidential nomination. It’s useful to consider this history given reports that DeSantis is similarly overextended in the race for the 2024 presidential nomination.

“Silicon Valley money men are buzzing about Robert F. Kennedy Jr.” via Angel Au-Yeung and Berber Jin of The Wall Street Journal — Kennedy says childhood vaccines are linked to autism and that the Central Intelligence Agency killed his uncle. He has wondered aloud whether Wi-Fi exposure leads to cancer. Silicon Valley loves a contrarian, which is why some tech luminaries threw their support to Trump in 2016 and 2020. This time around, Kennedy is the one getting the anti-establishment buzz in the tech world. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has recently voiced support for Kennedy, who is running against Biden for the Democratic Party’s Presidential nomination. Kennedy has been feted by a handful of other tech titans, including SPAC king Chamath Palihapitiya and David Sacks, a founding executive of PayPal and trusted ear to Elon Musk.

“Could a third-party candidate actually derail Joe Biden?” via Nicole Narea of Vox — Sen. Joe Manchin didn’t rule out the possibility of running as a third-party presidential candidate in 2024 at an event hosted by the centrist group No Labels in New Hampshire on Monday. He said he was there “to make sure the American people have an option,” but also that chatter about a possible “unity” ticket with him and former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman, a Republican, was premature. And he promised he would not run as a “spoiler”: “If I get in a race, I’m going to win,” he said. But it’s hard to see how any possible run with No Labels, a bipartisan group that once dubbed Trump a “problem solver” and that criticized the Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, would amount to a serious candidacy.

“Which Republicans are likely to qualify for the first debate?” via James Benedict, Kara Dapena and Anthony DeBarros of The Wall Street Journal — The first Republican Presidential Primary debate is slated for Aug. 23 in Milwaukee. Twelve candidates have entered the race to date, but some are unlikely to make the stage for the first debate. To participate, candidates must meet a mix of fundraising and polling criteria set by the Republican National Committee. They must also pledge to support the party’s eventual nominee.

“6 things to watch as Trump classified documents case returns to court” via Kyle Cheney and Josh Gerstein of POLITICO — U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon is about to shape the course of the 2024 Presidential election and perhaps the fate of the country. On Tuesday, she’ll hear from the lawyers hoping to influence her as she decides how and when Trump will stand trial on charges that he amassed classified national security secrets at his private home. The hearing, set to take place at Cannon’s home courthouse in Fort Pierce, Florida, is the first one she’s held in the case that began when federal prosecutors led by Special Counsel Smith indicted Trump last month. Earlier court sessions were held in Miami by federal magistrate judges.

— DOWN BALLOT —

“Phil Ehr raises $100K in 14 hours in bid to topple Rick Scott” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Ehr, a Navy veteran running to unseat U.S. Sen. Scott, raised $100,000 in the first 14 hours of his campaign, according to his staff. The campaign said Ehr is running an aggressive fundraising push to demonstrate he has the support and financial backing to make Scott a one-term Senator. “I’m overwhelmed by the incredible response our campaign has received in just the first day since we launched,” Ehr said. “Floridians are ready to retire Rick Scott and stop his extreme quest to destroy Social Security and Medicare, and they know that I’m the right Democrat to accomplish the mission.”

“Rick Baker endorses Chris Scherer for Pinellas County Commission” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Former St. Petersburg Mayor Baker is throwing his support behind Scherer in his bid for Pinellas County Commission, District 1. Scherer, a Republican, is running to replace Commissioner Janet Long, a Democrat who is not seeking re-election. Scherer so far faces just one challenger, Democrat Joanne “Cookie” Kennedy. “Chris Scherer is committed to representing all residents of Pinellas County — bringing us together rather than looking for ways to separate,” Baker said. “He is focused on addressing critical issues such as clean water, housing affordability, and economic prosperity. His experience creating jobs will be invaluable to the County Commission.” Former St. Petersburg City Council member Robert Blackmon, a Republican who ran unsuccessfully for Mayor of St. Pete in 2021, also announced his backing for Scherer.

“Appointed to Commission, Neil Rainford files to run for next term” via Barb Richardson of the Englewood Sun — Sarasota County Commissioner Rainford would like his own, full four-year term on the County Commission. Currently filling the unexpired term of Commissioner Nancy Detert, who died unexpectedly in April, Rainford was appointed to the Commission by DeSantis in June. Now Rainford, a Republican, has filed to run for the District 3 seat on the Commission in 2024. It appears that he filed his declaration of candidacy on June 16, five days after his appointment was announced, although the numeral “7” on the date line was stricken through and replaced with a “6.” The file stamp from the Supervisor’s Office is dated July 5. Rainford currently does not reside in District 3.





— DESANTISY LAND —

“Don’t know DeSantis’ campaign manager? Generra Peck would like to keep it that way” via David Catanese of the Miami Herald — As she directs a daunting Primary campaign in which DeSantis is fighting from a deficit of more than 20 points with less than six months before votes are cast in Iowa, the cucumber-cool, hyper-insular mantra of Peck and her team is already being tested by the unforgiving onslaught of national media scrutiny. Nearing two months into his launch, DeSantis has endured a glitchy Twitter-based rollout, dipping poll numbers, questions about his personal relatability on the stump and critiques about the campaign’s choice to wage an aggressive cultural contrast with Trump — online and from the hard right.

“DeSantis admits even opponents of ‘wokeness’ can’t define it” via Liz Skalka of HuffPost — DeSantis released a new plan on Tuesday to “rip wokeness from the military” to juice enlistment. But when confronted with data suggesting that wokeness isn’t a major factor keeping Americans from joining the armed forces, the presidential candidate claimed that most opponents of “wokeness” can’t actually define the term. “Not everyone really knows what wokeness is,” DeSantis told CNN host Jake Tapper after Tapper told him that “wokeness” placed well below the most common reasons people have for not enlisting, which include the fear of dying or suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. “I mean, I’ve defined it, but a lot of people who rail against wokeness can’t even define it.”

“DeSantis vows to remove ‘the woke’ from the U.S. military” via Scott Johnson of News4Jax — DeSantis, who is running for President, told a group of supporters in South Carolina on Tuesday he will remove “the woke” from the U.S. military if elected. During his speech, he showed some parallels between how he’s run the state of Florida and how he wants to run the military if he’s elected President, focusing on eliminating things like DEI and vaccine mandates. The podium he spoke at had a sign that read, “Mission First” which is what he says his vision for the U.S. military is about. “We need a military that is focused on being lethal, being ready and being capable and if there’s anybody’s agenda that gets in the way of that, that agenda needs to take a hike,” DeSantis said.

“Asian American advocates slam DeSantis for land law that they say ‘will legalize Asian hate’” via Kimmy Yam of NBC News — As a judge heard arguments Tuesday on a motion to block Florida’s new law that prohibits Chinese citizens from owning land in the state, protesters rallied against the legislation, slamming DeSantis for the “racist” measure. The protesters, led by several Asian American civil rights groups, gathered outside the Tallahassee courthouse in support of the group of Chinese immigrants who sued the state over the law. Echo King, president of the nonprofit group Florida Asian American Justice Alliance, which helped spearhead the rally, said the law could have chilling effects. “This will legalize Asian hate,” King said.

— STATEWIDE —

“AAA will not renew a ‘very small percentage’ of homeowner’s insurance policies in Florida” via Hannah Morse of The Palm Beach Post — Some higher-risk homes that have coverage with a Florida-based insurance provider will not be able to re-up their same policy for the next year. AAA will not renew its package policies that combine home, automobile and optional umbrella coverage. A “small number” of affected customers have been notified of the non-renewals and can reapply for automobile coverage from their sister carrier. The AAA spokesperson did not say specifically how many policyholders the company’s decision impacted, only that a “very small percentage of higher exposure homeowner’s policies” would not be renewed.

“Scott denounces Florida insurance ‘disaster’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Scott didn’t hold back when asked about the latest “disaster” in the state’s troubled property insurance market. Scott said the departure of Farmers Insurance was a “wake-up call” to the state during a news conference. “Stop and think about it, here’s what happens for a company like Farmers to leave,” Scott said. “They’ve spent years and decades to build up that clientele and just walk away. So, this is a wake-up call to the state.” The departure of Farmers comes after seven insurers went insolvent in the last year and is an indication to many homeowners and observers that the state’s insurance market is in crisis. Scott urged talks with companies leaving the state.

“A new era for Florida’s phosphates: rare earth minerals for EVs instead of fertilizers” via Serra Sowers of WUFT — The United States currently imports more than 80% of its rare earth elements from offshore suppliers. A recent federal supply-chain assessment found an “overreliance on foreign sources and adversarial nations.” Through policy and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Biden administration has pushed to build the U.S. supply of critical minerals needed for the clean energy transition, including rare earths. Amid this effort to expand domestic sources, some researchers assert that Florida’s phosphate deposits, mined by the fertilizer industry for over a century, could have a second life as a major supplier of rare-earth minerals.

“‘Operation Southern Slow Down’: Florida launches weeklong anti-speeding campaign” via Elena Barrera of the Tallahassee Democrat — The Florida Highway Patrol has launched their weeklong speed enforcement campaign, and troopers will be increasing their presence on the highways. “FHP will specifically focus on detecting and citing drivers for exceeding the posted speed limits across Florida’s interstate corridors,” according to a Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles news release. Law enforcement agencies in four other southeastern states — Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee — also launched the same campaign dubbed as “Operation Southern Slow Down.”

“Florida’s first tax-free weekend for back-to-school supplies starts July 24. What to buy” via Brandon Girod of the Pensacola News Journal — Florida’s first of two upcoming tax-free weekends for back-to-school supplies and more is rapidly approaching. DeSantis signed Florida’s largest tax relief plan in history in May, providing Floridians with more than $2.7 billion in tax relief that touches on everything from the state’s typical tax-free holidays revolving around back-to-school supplies and disaster preparedness items, but also temporarily waving taxes on recreational items and children’s toys and permanent sales tax exemptions for baby and toddler necessities. The first 14-day tax-free weekend for back-to-school supplies runs between July 24 — Aug. 6.

— D. C. MATTERS —

“Biden hosts Israel’s Isaac Herzog amid tensions between two nations” via Matt Viser of The Washington Post — Biden hosted Israeli President Herzog at the White House, a high-profile meeting with the country’s ceremonial head that came amid tensions between Biden and the leader of Israel’s ruling coalition, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It was the second visit to the White House in the past nine months for Herzog, whose position is mostly symbolic but whose approach and tone are often more moderate than that of Netanyahu and the hard-line elements of the Israeli Parliament. Netanyahu, although he is the elected leader of the country’s government, has not met with Biden since taking office for his current term in December.

“Israeli President walks congressional tightrope as support frays” via Rachel Oswald of Roll Call — Herzog will have his work cut out for him when he addresses Congress on Wednesday in a speech seen as an attempt at salvaging the decadeslong bipartisan tradition of staunch support for Israel that in recent years has shown signs of weakening. “A lot of us who are steadfast supporters of Israel, from the far right to the far left to everything in between, have to acknowledge that the current Israeli government is allowing things that make [peace] more and more difficult to achieve,” said Sen. Brian Schatz, commenting on the recent violence in the West Bank. Herzog’s appearance is itself a sign of the changing mood. Congressional leaders wanted to demonstrate bipartisan support to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Israel’s founding, but Netanyahu has seen his standing with Democrats diminish since he last spoke to Congress in 2015.

“GOP debates impeaching Merrick Garland after Kevin McCarthy surprise” via Rebecca Beitsch and Emily Brooks of The Hill — House Republicans are debating whether to focus impeachment efforts on Attorney General Garland after Speaker McCarthy suggested an inquiry against him, taking some members by surprise after much of the GOP impeachment furor had been directed at other Biden officials. In a year where the GOP has been most steadily focused on possible impeachments of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas or Biden, McCarthy often has been the voice urging the conference to move patiently and deliberately. But he has shown more vigor when eyeing Garland, an official leading an agency often derided by the GOP but a figure less frequently cited by the party’s members who are most keen on impeachment.

“GOP seeks interviews with SEC chiefs on ESG and Europe” via Billy House of Bloomberg — Two prominent Republican lawmakers are seeking interviews with current and former top U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission officials about any Biden administration involvement in European Union environmental, social and governance directives. Tim Scott, the top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee, and House Oversight Chair James Comer, in letters to the officials on Monday, expressed concern that agencies are “either passively allowing a foreign entity to regulate U.S. companies or willfully circumventing the U.S. regulatory process.”

“U.S. Sen. Scott calls on Floridians to speak out against ‘disgusting’ antisemitism” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Rick Scott is calling on all Floridians to speak out against rising antisemitism in the state, calling its effects on children “disgusting.” “Everybody — not just Jews, but everybody — we all have to show up and say it’s wrong. Because it shouldn’t happen against Muslims. It shouldn’t happen against Christians. It shouldn’t happen against anybody,” he said. “How would you like to have somebody screaming at (your kids) about their religion? That’s what’s going on. You have all these wonderful Jewish kids in our state. … They get to hear this and see this and possibly experience it? I mean, that’s disgusting.”

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Broward school district admits improper discussion in a closed-door meeting” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The Broward School Board improperly discussed the purchase of software during a closed-door meeting, the district acknowledges, the latest in a series of blunders related to secret meetings. The School Board met in a closed session on April 11 to discuss an audit of the software AppliTrack, which is used to manage job applications. On May 9, the School Board voted in public session to terminate without cause the contract of Frontline Technology Group, which makes the AppliTrack software. The three-year contract was supposed to expire on June 30, 2024, but the School Board voted to end it a year early.

“Miami-Dade has its first $11B budget. Why a lower tax rate won’t cut spending” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — A surge in property taxes is helping fund Miami-Dade County’s first budget proposal to top $11 billion, despite Mayor Daniella Levine Cava proposing a 1% cut in the countywide property-tax rate. With real estate values booming and other revenue sources on the rise in Miami-Dade, Levine Cava unveiled the largest spending plan in county history as she gears up for re-election in 2024. “This is a smart, compassionate and future-ready budget,” Levine Cava said at a news conference in the Stephen P. Clark government tower unveiling her $11.7 billion budget proposal up for its first vote this week ahead of final approval in September.

“9% raise promised for Palm Beach County Schools Superintendent. How much will he make?” via Katherine Kokal of the Palm Beach Post — Superintendent Mike Burke will be paid at least $340,000 for his leadership of nearly 180 Palm Beach County Schools, according to a draft of his new employment contract. The School Board will vote Wednesday on the extended contract for Burke that includes a 9.5% boost in his base salary. Burke, who got the district’s top job in 2021, will be able to work through 2028 after the state extended its deferred retirement program this spring. He was originally set to retire in Summer 2025 at age 58. Burke took over the job after years of turmoil under Superintendents Donald Fennoy and Robert Avossa.

“Judge rules Miami can take land for riverfront park using eminent domain. What’s next?” via Catherine Odom of the Miami Herald — A judge ruled in favor of the city of Miami buying a parcel of land for a riverfront park, but the city still doesn’t know how much it will pay for it. Miami has a 20-day window from the date of the decision to submit a deposit of about $3.5 million, after which it will be awarded the title to the land. This amount, which is not necessarily the total price the city will pay for the land, was determined by the judge based on the city’s initial appraisal of the property value. After the city makes that deposit, the matter would go before a jury.

“Politicians got spots in a VIP suite for Lionel Messi’s big unveiling. Was it official duty or a perk?” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Among the thousands of fans who packed Fort Lauderdale’s professional soccer stadium on Sunday night were prominent elected officials, who were hosted in a secure VIP area, where some were able to chat with and get pictures with Messi, and team co-owner David Beckham. And the presence of the elected officials raised questions about what all those public officials were doing at the event. One Fort Lauderdale Commissioner said it was improper for his colleagues to attend. Among those granted admission to the VIP suites, attendees said, were three of the five members of the Fort Lauderdale City Commission; Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who is a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination; U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, and elected Miami-Dade County officials.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Airbnb rentals are down in Orlando, but sector not collapsing, analyst says” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — Demand for apartments, homes, rooms and other accommodations, commonly hosted on sites like Airbnb and Vrbo, is down across Orlando, even as it remains strong nationwide, an analyst said. While demand is up about 10% nationwide, Bram Gallagher, an economist at AirDNA, suspects it will be down between 5 and 10% in the nation’s tourism capital this summer. “Orlando is definitely different than the nation as a whole and is performing much differently,” he said. But he cautioned that the industry is “certainly not collapsing,” as a real estate consultant warned in a social media post on Twitter last month. Instead, the market is likely cooling after the industry exploded in 2021, following the throes of pandemic lockdowns.

“Oviedo voters may decide whether city should borrow $35.5M for new police headquarters” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Should the city of Oviedo borrow up to $35.5 million to help pay for the costs of building a new and larger police station? That’s a question Oviedo voters will likely face when they head to the polls on Nov. 7, after Council members unanimously approved placing a bond referendum on this year’s city election ballot. “Our crime rate is so low, it scares me. And that’s because of the fine work of our police department,” Council member Keith Britton said before voting in favor of asking voters to decide the bond referendum. “I think they (Oviedo Police Department) deserve it, and I think it’s time that we go ahead and give them the facilities that they need.”

“Lifeguard shortage forces beach safety chief to make adjustments, leaving some towers empty” via Sheldon Gardner of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — A shortage of lifeguards on Volusia County’s beaches is not a local problem. It’s national, says Volusia County Beach Safety and Ocean Rescue Director Andy Ethridge. “It’s a serious thing, especially here in Volusia County. You know, we’re one of the busiest lifeguard agencies in the state, and we’re up there as far as the nationwide numbers go as well,” Ethridge said. Beach Safety reported 2,175 ocean rescues in 2022, and at least 1,297 of those were related to rip currents. There have been at least three rip-current-related deaths in the county so far this year. Volusia County Beach Safety is responsible for guarding the over 40 miles of coastline in the county.

“Orlando Health patients may lose UnitedHealthcare coverage amid stalled contract dispute” via Caroline Catherman of the Orlando Sentinel — Thousands of UnitedHealthcare members in Central Florida may soon lose access to in-network care at Orlando Health amid stalled contract negotiations. United’s contract with Orlando Health’s doctors and hospitals expires July 31, and if the two groups cannot reach an agreement before then, most services will no longer be covered for people on several plans. After months of negotiating new terms, with less than two weeks to go, both sides have accused the other of holding up negotiations, making misleading statements about the negotiations and making unreasonable proposals.

“Orange County’s Tourist Council rubber-stamps TDT task force report” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Orange County’s Tourist Development Council, which usually evaluates projects wanting tourist-tax funding, rubber-stamped the report of a citizen’s advisory panel recommending a convention center expansion. The Council, a permanent, nine-member advisory board to the Orange County Commission, unanimously endorsed the citizen panel’s recommendations, including more money for local arts and cultural groups. “There are more questions to be asked,” said Commissioner Nicole Wilson, whose west Orange district includes Winter Garden, fast-growing Horizon West and Disney’s Magic Kingdom. Wilson said the convention center expansion, for instance, does not have a current price tag.

“Man collapses and then dies after riding Disney World’s Big Thunder Mountain” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — A 44-year-old man collapsed and later died after riding the Magic Kingdom’s Big Thunder Mountain Railroad roller coaster in late May. The Orange County Medical Examiner’s office said a cause of death for the man who recently moved to Florida has not been determined yet and the autopsy report is still pending. The man’s wife did not want him identified and declined to be interviewed.

— LOCAL: TB —

“This Tampa Bay ex-lawmaker thinks he can solve Florida’s housing crisis” via Rebecca Liebson of the Tampa Bay Times — In the state of Florida, half of all renters spend more than 30% of their income on rent. Another 945,687 very low-income households spend over 50% of their income on housing. That’s according to research from the Florida Policy Project, a nonpartisan think tank started earlier this year by former state Sen. Jeff Brandes. In June, the group released a report on housing affordability and proposed several solutions for how to tackle the problem in Florida. In this interview, Brandes discusses the affordability crisis and what changes his group would like to see at the state and local levels.

“Pinellas County has a waste conundrum” via Mark Parker of the St. Pete Catalyst — While Pinellas County’s Waste-to-Energy (WTE) facility burns an average of 2,700 tons daily, a growing population will soon create more refuse than the facility can process. The excess garbage then heads for the area’s only landfill and takes up 10 times more space than if incinerators reduced it to ash. Solid Waste officials alerted residents in a virtual meeting Monday evening that Pinellas — the state’s most densely populated county — is reaching its waste capacity. Local leaders are now seeking the public’s help to make the current landfill last. Those efforts include updating a Solid Waste Ordinance without a significant revision since the 1980s. A key consideration is mandating countywide curbside recycling. However, details remain undecided, and county officials hope a series of virtual and in-person meetings will help establish a framework.

“Hyde Park’s Forbici heads to downtown St. Pete” via Mark Parker of the St. Pete Catalyst — The ownership group behind Forbici Modern Italian has announced plans to bring a unique concept to a re-imagined Sundial plaza in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg. The South Tampa staple has amassed a loyal following from its first location in Hyde Park Village. Jeff Gigante, the co-founder of Next Level Brands, believes Forbici can help revitalize the “underperforming” shopping, dining and entertainment complex adjacent to St. Pete’s bustling Beach Drive. Gigante said the design process is underway for an indoor-outdoor facility that will encompass 10,000 square feet. He expects it to open in Locale Market’s former space by spring 2024. “There’s nothing like this restaurant in all of St. Pete,” Gigante said.

“Study lists Tampa International as No. 3 airport in Florida, puts St. Pete-Clearwater among the worst” via Florida Politics — A recent study from FloridaRentals.com, a vacation rental listing and booking company, showed stark differences between the major airports in the Tampa-St. Pete area. The outlet indexed all 19 Florida airports and ranked each based on 14 factors. Tampa International Airport ranked third in the state, with a score of 69.97 out of 100. It came in behind Miami International (71.52) and Melbourne Orlando International (73.97). St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, meanwhile, ranked third to last, with a score of just 39.23 out of 100. Only Orlando Sanford International (35.37) and Punta Gorda Airport (33.84) ranked worse. Rankings were based on the number of scheduled outbound direct flight destinations; average minute delay per flight; average minute delay due to weather; average security delay; average aircraft arrival delay; average cost of hotels within five miles for a single night; and the percentage of all operations canceled.

“Inside Moffitt Cancer Center’s new McKinley hospital” via Shauna Muckle of the Tampa Bay Times — Moffitt Cancer Center is opening its second inpatient hospital on July 31, a key milestone amid the health network’s ambitious expansion plan. Moffitt already has four campuses. Its original University of South Florida location, the organization’s home base since it launched in 1986, includes an outpatient clinic, research facilities and a four-story inpatient hospital. The 50-acre McKinley campus has had an outpatient clinic since 2015, and clinics in Wesley Chapel and International Plaza round out Moffitt’s current holdings. The new inpatient hospital will add to the growth of its McKinley Drive campus. The 10-story, 128-bed McKinley hospital comes as Moffitt is outgrowing its 202-bed USF hospital. The new hospital, meant for patients staying an average of three to seven days, features 19 operating rooms, each nearly double the size of the 14 operating rooms at the USF hospital.

“Pebble Creek Golf Club land to remain zoned as golf course or open space” via Hannah Dineen of 10 Tampa Bay — Pebble Creek Golf Club in New Tampa will remain zoned as a golf course or open space. The decision by Hillsborough County Commissioners follows months of debate that divided the Pebble Creek community. Leaders voted 5-2 on Tuesday. The property owner and partnering developer, GL Homes, had been working to have the golf course, which has been closed for two years now, rezoned as residential space. They planned to build more than 250 single-family homes on that rezoned land. Ken Hagan, the board’s Chair and District 2 representative, represents Pebble Creek and opposed the rezoning. Hagan said he felt the Commissioners heard from more Pebble Creek residents who opposed the rezoning than from those who supported it.

“Inside USF’s $56M Judy Genshaft Honors College: symbolism, cool design” via Divya Kumar of the Tampa Bay Times — The honors program at the University of South Florida will soon move from the oldest building on campus to a five-story, $56 million, 85,000-square-foot building named after Judy Genshaft, the former USF president. Genshaft and her husband, Steven Greenbaum, donated $20 million to kick-start the project, which has been years in the making and will open to students on July 31. The building features 39 uniquely crafted “learning lofts” with a white oak exterior that hangs over a spacious atrium. No two lofts have the same design. The building features soundproof recording studios for podcasts, music practice rooms and a professional kitchen named in honor of Genshaft’s mother, Leona Genshaft. The college hopes to use the kitchen for classes and bring regional and celebrity chefs in for demonstrations.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“‘Nontheistic’ nonprofit calls for Bible ban in Leon schools, citing Moms for Liberty efforts” via Alaijah Brown of the Tallahassee Democrat — The Freedom From Religion Foundation, which describes itself as a nontheistic nonprofit, is giving Leon County School District an ultimatum: Ban the Bible or stop banning books altogether. In an email sent to school board members on July 14, the Freedom From Religion Foundation piled onto a recent successful effort by the local chapter of the conservative group Moms for Liberty to pull five books found in Leon County high schools. “We are disturbed that the district has chosen to start removing books from school libraries based on content taken out of context at the request of extremist groups like Moms for Liberty,” foundation Staff Attorney Christopher Line said in the published email to the district.

—”Mayor Donna Deegan puts $399 million of first-year projects into capital improvement budget” via Hanna Holthaus of The Florida Times-Union

“‘Undercurrent’ of ill will nearly blows up Milton City Manager negotiations” via Tom McLaughlin of the Pensacola News Journal — Early Monday morning the city of Milton’s website showed that a hastily called special meeting of the City Council was to be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday to discuss “Whether City Attorney Communications Caused Withdrawal of Application of Scott Collins.” Collins had only last week been unanimously voted on to be Milton’s next city manager. The agenda packet of Tuesday’s special meeting held an email sent Saturday in which Collins notified Mayor Heather Lindsay, Cusack and Buzz Eddy that he no longer wanted the job. He made it clear he was feeling political pressure ahead of his decision to step away. But at around 3 p.m., Monday, the special meeting notice had been pulled from the website, and Collins was apparently back in the running for the city manager’s job.

“Dream of restoring Pensacola’s ‘Lost Neighborhood’ possible with $25.1 million grant” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal — After years of talks, planning and public workshops, Pensacola now has $25.1 million to make the dream of Hollice T. Williams Park greenway and stormwater park under Interstate 110 a reality. Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves made finding funding for the project a priority when he came into office, and it was one of the tasks of the city’s new grant writing office. The Hollice T. Williams Park project helps address flooding in downtown Pensacola but also looks to reconnect and restore vibrancy to the historically Black and working-class neighborhoods that were split apart by the construction of I-110 in the 1970s.

—”Electric atmosphere: Getting a first look at the Jaguars completed Miller Electric Center” via Garry Smits of The Florida Times-Union

“Don’t miss out: Bay County public survey on transportation priorities ends Friday” via Nathan Cobb of The Panama City News-Herald — Roadway development is a hot topic in Bay County, and local officials need residents’ help planning for the future. According to Lamar Hobbs, transit program administrator for the Bay County Transportation Planning Organization, residents have until Friday to submit feedback on local roadway projects through the 2023 Transportation Project Priorities Public Survey. The feedback will be used to help guide the TPO’s future decision-making. Here’s what we know.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Another malaria case reported in Sarasota County, bringing total to 7” via Anne Snabes of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Sarasota County, according to the agency’s latest arbovirus report. Sarasota and Manatee counties have been under a mosquito-borne illness alert since June 19 due to an outbreak of locally acquired malaria, which is malaria contracted from local mosquitoes. No new cases were reported during the week of July 2-8, but one was reported during the week of July 9-15. Chuck Henry, the health officer for the Department of Health’s Sarasota County office, said in an email to County Commissioners that the Department began investigating the potential new case last Thursday. It has since been confirmed. Henry said cases are identified in the local health care system and treated immediately.

“New College board considering hotels for student housing, dorm renovation amid mold issues” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — New College of Florida’s trustees convened for a committee meeting to discuss issues surrounding housing amid a record incoming group of students and mold problems in campus dorms. The board discussed using hotel rooms from a nearby Hilton on Tamiami Trail in Sarasota to accommodate a 150-bed shortfall as several student housing buildings are shut down due to renovations and mold issues making some buildings uninhabitable. At maximum capacity, New College has 629 beds, Interim President Richard Corcoran said. The college had only 427 beds usable to fill 574 housing requests as of Monday. Students would have transportation to and from the hotel each hour, provided by the hotel, Corcoran said.

“Jason Fields tapped to head Fort Myers Police Department” via Bill Smith of the Fort Myers News-Press — The Fort Myers City Council affirmed Fields, a 20-year veteran of the Fort Myers police force, as Chief of Police after members twice failed to confirm City Manager Marty Lawing’s first choice. Lawing’s first choice, Reo Hatfield, failed to get the needed four votes for approval last month, and the Council again rejected him. Faced with a divided Council, Lawing decided on a homegrown choice and nominated Fields. “The option to restart the process is not a good option; it is not feasible at this point,” Lawing said. Council confirmation came easily on a 6-1 vote, with Ward 2 Council member Johnny Streets voting against the appointment.

— TOP OPINION —

“DeSantis’ failures can help the GOP find a real alternative” via Jennifer Rubin of The Washington Post — DeSantis’ campaign for the Republican presidential nomination is among the most overhyped, worst-performing and comically awful in memory.

Consider that he is “shaking up” his staff (firing about a dozen people), burning through money, struggling in the polls and shedding donor support. When your money men are looking at a candidate who polls in low single digits (Sen. Scott of South Carolina), it might be time to wonder if gracefully exiting early would be preferable to staying in for an embarrassing performance that would effectively end aspirations for higher office.

DeSantis’ lousy showing hardly surprises me. A petulant, dull Governor who has hidden from the mainstream media, who lacks foreign policy experience, and who lives in mortal fear of offending defeated former President and criminal defendant Trump’s base didn’t strike me as a compelling figure. Yet, somehow, going all in on niche, extreme cultural issues and lacking any positive vision of the future, he convinced many pundits and donors he was going to be their alternative to Trump.

Maybe he could still be — if everyone else in the field drops out, Trump’s base of support finally crumbles under the weight of multiple indictments and no other plausible candidate steps in. But how likely is that?

If Republicans really want a Trump alternative — and it’s far from certain they do — they will take DeSantis as an object lesson. The GOP in all likelihood is not ready for a true leader and iconoclast such as former Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney. However, Republicans might want to look for specific qualities before picking their next Trump alternative.

Maybe by fall, a remotely suitable Trump alternative will emerge. Right now, it’s fair to say that DeSantis is not that person.

— OPINIONS —

“Property insurance forecast brightened by legislative reforms” via Speaker Paul Renner for the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Over the past few days, Democrats and their allies in the media have tried their best to stoke fear of problems in the insurance market, pointing exclusively to the decision of Farmers Insurance to exit the state. Six months ago, Farmers Insurance announced they would not be writing new policies or expanding operations in the state. First, this was based on market conditions that existed before the Legislature’s actions over the last year. Second, Farmers is actively engaged in reconfiguring their risk profile on a nationwide basis, not just in Florida. Third, Farmers’ affiliate insurance companies within the Farmers Insurance Group are not only not shedding policies, they are actually expected to take some of those policies the other affiliate is abandoning.

“In DeSantis’ Florida, obsession with LGBTQ Floridians keeps hitting new lows” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — By now, most Floridians get it: The DeSantis administration is obsessed with targeting the LGBTQ community in Florida dishonestly, irrationally and repetitively across multiple venues. The latest salvos will be fired on Wednesday, when the state Board of Education takes up a group of proposals that would once again drag Florida educators down the path of persecution. The policies up for adoption at Wednesday’s meeting could be a good place to start — assuming they pass, which they likely will.

“Baited by Trump, Primary candidates rally to vilify trans adults” via the Miami Herald editorial board — Inflation is finally slowing down. An anticipated economic doom has yet to materialize. The job market remains strong despite a recent cooling. Crossings at the Southern border have dropped after reaching record numbers in the past two years. Pocketbook issues still persist. Inflation in South Florida remains stubbornly high, the worst among the country’s large urban areas. Climate change is on our doorstep as heat waves sweep several states. Things aren’t perfect but, to hear Trump, DeSantis and other Republican presidential candidates, the country is on the verge of a moral collapse, thanks, in part, to transgender Americans.

“Thou shalt not remove the Bible from classrooms” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — In a reversal of the far-right book-banning activists across Florida in recent years, liberals in Palm Beach County want one book removed: the Bible. Rabbi Barry Silver, a Boca Raton attorney and civic activist, filed an appeal with the county School Board to remove the Bible from Olympic Heights High School, where his son Brandon was valedictorian this year. His advocacy has an obvious publicity-seeking quality, but his point is that the Bible tries to indoctrinate children, which DeSantis and the Legislature insist is wrong. “There are misogynistic passages saying horrible things about women — the man is the head of the women as Christ is head of the church, a woman shouldn’t speak out in public, and so on,” Silver said.

“Kids can buy gun-making kits online. Close this loophole.” via The Washington Post editorial board — Do-it-yourself has never been easier; just ask the owners of any of the more than 25,785 ghost guns seized nationwide last year. The internet has made it simple for Americans of all ages to purchase firearm-making kits at discount prices. The result is a national crisis. The Post reported this month on a rash of crimes using unlicensed, unserialized weapons: from an 18-year-old in Springfield, Virginia, who stormed into a garage during a fistfight and killed two unarmed 17-year-olds; to two teens in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, who tried to shoot someone outside their car and killed their friend inside it instead; to a 16-year-old in New Rochelle, New York, who created a “factory” for firearms in his bedroom last year before killing one of his peers. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has connected ghost guns to 692 homicides and fatal shootings through 2021.

— ALOE —

“‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ to ignite Summer box office in historic showdown” via Pamela McClintock of The Hollywood Reporter — Hollywood could use some good news, not to mention a distraction, amid the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strike. The two Summer event pics Barbie and Oppenheimer should deliver just that when opening in theaters this weekend. Filmmaker Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, the long-gestating movie about the world’s most iconic fashion doll, is tracking to open to as much as $90 million to $110 million domestically, a huge sum for a female-skewing event movie. Nolan’s Oppenheimer is paced to open to $49 million.

“Elton John called as witness for Kevin Spacey’s defense in U.K. criminal trial” via Alex Ritman of The Hollywood Reporter — John has appeared as a witness as part of Spacey’s defense in the actor’s ongoing sex assault trial in London. The Rocketman star appeared Monday alongside his partner David Furnish via video link from his lawyer’s office in Monaco, becoming the most high-profile witnesses to be called so far in the trial. John was asked about Spacey’s appearance at one of his White Tie and Tiara Balls, held annually to raise money for the musician’s AIDS foundation; he recalled that Spacey had flown in at the last minute to attend the event in 2017. John confirmed that Spacey had stayed the night at their home in Windsor following the ball and that he and Furnish had stored a red Mini car that the actor had bought at the event’s charity auction.

“Messi career earnings to reach $1.6B with Miami MLS deal” via Kurt Badenhausen of Sportico — By the end of 2025, Messi’s career earnings will reach an estimated $1.6 billion, including playing salaries, bonuses and endorsements. His tally ranks among the five highest in the history of sports. Messi’s Miami deal is worth between $50 million and $60 million per year from his salary, signing bonus and equity in the team. It is on par with what the top earners in the NBA and NFL make in salary.

