Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.18.23

Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Addison Davis is joining Strategos Group, a leading national education management consulting firm.

Davis will join the group as its newest partner, Strategos announced this week. He has worked in education for more than 24 years, bringing visionary leadership to the firm to help enhance education and drive positive change, the firm said.

“Addison’s commitment to students, teachers and the American education system accelerates our mission of helping students thrive in their living and learning. Addison’s arrival fulfills a goal to be the Nation’s only management consultancy with a partnership comprised of every major role in the American education ecosystem,” Strategos Group Managing Partner Adam Giery said. “We thank Addison, his wife, Natalie and their daughters, Madisyn and Kaitlyn, for their trust and belief in our mission.”

Davis will work in the firm’s Business Transactional Advisory (BTA) practice, supporting district partners and education organizations on the advancement of student objectives.

“The mission to positively impact student performance and outcomes is an instrumental part of who I am as a practitioner,” Davis said. “Over the last 25 years, I have dedicated my time, efforts, and energy to driving the most ambitious educational strategies that have led to transformational results for both inside and outside the classroom.”

In mid-June, Davis announced his resignation from Hillsborough County Schools. His last day on the job was Friday. Davis took the helm of the nation’s seventh-largest school district in 2020 and led the district through the COVID-19 pandemic and in its aftermath.

During his three-year tenure, Davis oversaw district improvements, including increasing the district’s academic ranking from 35th to 19th; correcting a $150 million financial deficit; decreasing underperforming “D” and “F” schools in the district from 28 to five; and helping the district achieve the nation’s highest rating in the 2022 fourth grade reading and math scores.

Before coming to Hillsborough County, Davis was superintendent of Clay County Public Schools.

Where a voter gets their news largely depends on party affiliation according to new polling from Florida Atlantic University.

FAU’s PolCom Lab surveyed 933 Florida voters and found that Republicans (44%) were most likely to turn to 24-hour networks such as Fox, to keep up with political news. Meanwhile, 32% of Democrats and 21% of independents said cable channels were their go-to news source.

That still means Democrats prefer cable networks more than any other news source, however, they were more open to other media, with 27% saying they relied on local TV stations and 18% saying traditional newspapers were part of their media diet.

Cable news was markedly less popular among independents (21%), who were the only bloc to place another form of media at the top of their list — 23% said they regularly consumed news via websites and blogs. Democrats and Republicans were far less likely to say the same at 6% and 14%, respectively.

Independents were also the most likely to admit to using social media to stay updated on world events. It’s a top source for about 21% of third- and no-party voters compared to 10% of Democrats and 11% of Republicans.

But consumption habits don’t necessarily equate to trustworthiness, FAU found, as 59% of Florida voters say they trust their local media outlets — by far the highest score in the poll. Miami-Dade voters hold local news in particularly high esteem, with 68% of voters in the county saying they view their local stations as trustworthy.

“It is great to see that local media is still seen as influential and important to voters,” said Robert Gutsche Jr., Ph.D., an associate professor in FAU’s School of Communication and Multimedia Studies. “The challenge is that local news increasingly is seeing its ranks and resources cut, which will further influence how and where voters get their information.”

The FAU poll was conducted June 27-July 1 and has a margin of error of +/- 3.2 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.

Keyna Cory was elected as Chair of the Florida Society of Association Executives (FSAE) during the organization’s annual conference last week.

Cory, the Executive Director of the Florida Recycling Partnership Foundation, is a longtime member of FSAE and has led the association’s Silent Auction Committee for years.

“I am truly honored to be FSAE Chair. This organization has exceptional educational programs and has helped me with my duties at the Florida Recycling Partnership Foundation. And I love working with the FSAE members. They are dedicated to their profession and willing to help fellow members,” Cory said.

In addition to Cory, other officers on the FSAE board include Crissy Tallman of the Florida Dental Association, Nealy Wheat of the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council, Larry Darnell of the Florida Dental Association and Michele White of the Florida Association of School Administrators.

The new Board of Directors includes Heather Armstrong of Recycle Florida Today, Erin Ballas of the Florida Recycling Partnership Foundation, Christy Gandy of the Florida Ports Council, Joe Grimes of BOMA Orlando, Mary Gupta of Visit Tampa Bay, Brandon Hall of The Palm Beaches, Jennifer Milan of the Association of Florida Community Developers, Amanda Motes of the Metal Treating Institute and Russ Webbof the Bay Area Apartment Association.

Frank Rudd is the President and CEO of FSAE.

Founded in 1959, FSAE began with a handful of association executives that decided to share ideas and network on a regular basis. Beginning with 32 members, FSAE has continued to grow and expand to more than 1,000 members representing a diverse mix of industry and professional associations.

Condolences to Florida Healthy Kids Board of Directors Chair Dr. Stephanie Haridopolos on the passing of her father, Phillip Bressan, Monday. Bressan, 85, was receiving hospice care and died peacefully at his home after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Haridopolos, a former member of the Florida Board of Medicine and wife of former Senate President Mike Haridopolos, oversaw her father’s health care in his battle against cancer for over two decades. She temporarily stepped back from her practice in November 2022 to become his full-time caregiver.

“No regrets and I granted him his last wish — to be in his home that he loved so much,” Haridopolos said in a text to Florida Politics. “I was his advocate and at times his pit bull that fought for him to get what he needed. To a certain degree, I’m relieved for him to be at peace and go to heaven.”

The family will gather Friday in Clearwater for his funeral.

“For Florida’s Hurricane Ian survivors, extreme heat is a ‘second disaster’” via Brianna Sacks of The Washington Post — Florida is used to punishing, uncomfortable heat. But this year, the state has been enduring the hottest and most humid year in modern history. Leathery shrimp boat workers and die-hards born and raised here say they’ve never felt this type of heat before.

Abnormally warm sea waters and temperatures could produce another powerful hurricane season, underscoring the sobering reality that more and more Americans will endure significant compounding disasters and climate-intensified threats every year.

The last few months of this have been exhausting for Florida residents. But it’s been a different kind of draining for Hurricane Ian survivors who were already just getting by before the storm, and then had their homes, possessions, routines, jobs, neighborhoods and social networks ripped from them.

Residents are adapting to this abnormal normalcy. Fort Myers Beach, while still mostly a ghost town, is slowly coming back to life. More tourists are lying out on the sand, getting tacos and drinks from restaurants and bars set up in trucks and outdoor patios. There are fewer colossal piles of debris along the roads and wrecked ships in the mangroves. A grocery store is finally open.

Surviving the heat without stable living conditions is expensive. Ice is about $8 a bag. Generators can run about $20 a day. Restaurant visits cost $20 — worth it to be in the dim, cool dining room but not feasible every day, especially for those on fixed incomes.

“Ron DeSantis resets 2024 bid with six months until voting starts” via Nancy Cook of Bloomberg — Just seven weeks into DeSantis’s official launch for the White House, his campaign is already hitting the reset button. He recently fired a handful of staffers due to a cash crunch; pivoted on an insular media strategy to start doing national television interviews; and pared down the travel schedule to prioritize trips to must-win early voting states Iowa, South Carolina and New Hampshire. This reset isn’t over yet, either. No campaign staffer should assume their job is safe as the Governor struggles to overcome former Trump’s wide polling lead and DeSantis tries to recover from several self-inflicted errors. The campaign shake-up takes place with just six months until Iowa’s first-in-the-nation Republican caucus.

—”DeSantis drops to 14% in latest survey of GOP presidential race” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

“DeSantis’ military ‘agenda’ declares war on ‘drag queens,’ ‘pronouns’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis continues to define issues as a presidential candidate, suggesting in Tega Cay, South Carolina, that enthusiasm for the military is undermined by “woke” concepts. “Now we’re in a situation where a lot of these veterans are coming up to me saying, ‘I don’t know that I want my kids or grandkids joining today’s military.’ Why? Because they’re taking their eye off the mission. They’re focusing on things like social experimentation, ideology, woke agenda, pronouns, drag queens, all these in our own military. Are you kidding me?” The Governor is rolling out what he calls a “substantial” military agenda tomorrow in South Carolina that he says will cause “morale to go up” and “recruiting to rebound.”

“Donald Trump ‘state of the race’ memo savages DeSantis” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — “Every public poll now shows DeSantis trailing Trump by a significant margin. Senior campaign officials have even confirmed this disparity,” the memo reads. The consultants also contend that DeSantis may have to end a “national campaign” operation soon, citing reporting from NBC News to argue “that a shift needs to happen because it is clear to activists and donors that the current operation is not working. Ron DeSantis needs to signal to them that he recognizes this fact before any future poll shows him falling from second place nationally or in an early state.”

“Trump rivals are drawing millions from his 2020 donors” via Jack Gillum of The Wall Street Journal — Nearly 5,000 people who donated to Trump’s re-election campaign have held back checks for the former President this election cycle and instead have given to Republican rivals. Supporters of the prior campaign but not the current one donated about $4 million to other GOP candidates since January. Roughly half that sum went to DeSantis, who trails most closely behind Trump in several polls. Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott and former Vice President Mike Pence were among the other beneficiaries.

“Wall Street execs make first bets against Trump in 2024” via Brian Schwartz of CNBC — A wave of executives in the finance sector made early donations to Trump’s Primary opponents in the second quarter, as many on Wall Street look for an alternative to the former President to lead the Republican Party in 2024. New Federal Election Commission filings show that dozens of Wall Street executives donated the legal maximum of either $3,300 for the Primary or $6,600 for the entire election cycle to many of the Republican candidates polling below Trump in the Primary. DeSantis took in at least 15 notable contributions from leaders in finance, including veteran hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones, who donated $6,600.

“DeSantis promises ‘cocaine-free’ White House” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Cocaine in the White House continues to be a punchline for one Florida man who wants to live there. “Do you believe me when I tell you my White House will be cocaine free?” DeSantis asked a crowd, rhetorically. The Governor has talked about cocaine on a number of occasions since a baggie found in the Joe Biden White House became national news, skewering the President’s powder predicament. He previously mused about who the illicit powder might have belonged to, suggesting that “this cocaine in the White House” belongs to the President’s son, Hunter Biden.

“Joe Lieberman weighs the Trump risk” via Russell Berman of The Atlantic — Lieberman wants to make one thing clear. “The last thing I’d ever want to be part of,” the former Connecticut Senator and onetime Vice-Presidential nominee told me by phone last week, “is bringing Donald Trump back to the Oval Office.” Democrats have their doubts. Lieberman and his former party have been warring for years, ever since he won a fourth Senate term, in 2006, as an independent after Connecticut Democrats dumped him in a Primary. Suddenly liberated, Lieberman endorsed the Republican John McCain over Barack Obama in 2008 and proceeded to tank the Democrats’ dreams of enacting a public health-insurance program through the Affordable Care Act.

“Are the Republican presidential contenders serious about winning over Latino voters?” via Christian Paz of Vox — That Latino voters will play a pivotal role in the 2024 Presidential Election is no secret. These traditionally Democratic voters have been behaving more like contestable swing voters over the last two election cycles, less loyal to Democrats and more persuadable in down-ballot elections. If those contests have taught Republicans anything, it’s that their party and candidates have a prime opportunity this cycle to grow their support, if they start early and act smart. Since 2016, Republicans have made gains and held a higher share of Latino voters nationally than in the pre-Trump years. Republicans have a solid chance to win over even more Latinos next year.

“Lincoln Democracy Institute ad warns No Labels 3rd-party ticket will help Donald Trump win” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A new TV spot from the Lincoln Democracy Institute is blasting the bipartisan political group No Labels over its potential plan to fund a third-party “unity ticket” for the 2024 presidential race. All that will accomplish, the ad says, is putting Trump back in the White House. “Their own internal polling shows that (their) efforts will produce a second term for Donald Trump,” a voice-over in the one-minute ad says. The ad says No Labels’ staffing and fundraising imply less-than-noble aims. “They’re supported by right-wing megadonors like Harlan Crow, a man whose priorities include funding (Supreme Court Justice) Clarence Thomas’ lavish lifestyle — his sugar daddy. They’ve staffed up with people from Trump’s corrupt administration. It’s not ‘No Labels.’ It’s no values.”

“Poll shows partisan divides on news preferences, distrust in national media” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Republicans and Democrats differ sharply on where to go for political news. The poll showed 44% of Republicans preferred cable news, while just 32% of Democrats turn to cable news programs. Independents prefer cable news even less, at 21%. Democrats and independents instead prefer network television news and newspapers, with 27% of Democrats and 18% of independents turning to places like ABC or CBS for news content, compared to just 10% of Republicans. Regardless of political affiliation or leaning, voters in general place more trust in local media than in national outlets. Just 10% of voters said they had unwavering trust in the mainstream media, while 26% said they somewhat trusted it.

“Big money flows to Lakeland’s Colleen Burton, some from companies and groups outside Florida” via Gary White of the Lakeland Ledger — What do Abbott Laboratories, CVS, Humana, Cigna, Comcast, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and JPMorgan Chase have in common? One answer: They are among the major corporations and industry groups that have contributed to Sen. Burton during her nine years in the state Legislature. Burton, a Lakeland Republican, is a formidable fundraiser. Her political committee, Friends of Colleen Burton, has received more than $1.7 million in contributions since she formed it in 2018 while serving in the House. Burton has also collected nearly $1.5 million in direct campaign donations during her five elections for the Legislature, starting with the 2014 cycle. It’s not clear whether Burton, 65, is seeking the Senate’s top position. She did not answer that question in an email from The Ledger.

"Nonprofit founder and private school administrator vying to represent Palm Beach County's HD 89" via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — A Democrat and Republican are now vying for an open House seat in central Palm Beach County. Debra Tendrich, a nonprofit founder and executive who ran for Delray Beach City Commission in 2020, is going up against Daniel Zapata, who works in administration for an area private school, for the right to represent House District 89. Zapata filed for the job in March and ran in 2022 for the same seat representing an area roughly defined by Southern Boulevard to the north and Hypoluxo Road in Boynton Beach to the south, stopping east of Jog Road on its western side and no further east than Dixie Highway.





“Records show DeSantis took $300,000 from Florida lobbyists” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — DeSantis raised at least $290,000 for his presidential campaign from lobbyists seeking favors from his administration. The early DeSantis donors include the top lobbyist for Florida Power & Light, the state’s largest electric company. DeSantis helped FPL get a record-setting rate increase from state regulators. They also include the lobbyist for lawn-care giant TruGreen who was behind controversial legislation making it harder for local communities to limit the use of pollution-causing fertilizer. DeSantis recently signed that bill into law, despite pleas for a veto from clean-water activists. DeSantis raised at least $78,000 just from lobbyists at Florida’s three highest-grossing firms: Ballard Partners ($29,100), The Southern Group ($23,200), and Capital Cities Consulting ($26,1000). DeSantis’ true take from Florida lobbyists is likely much more than $290,000.

“DeSantis doesn’t see federal role in providing healthy school lunches.” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis failed to answer a question from a “rising ninth grader” in South Carolina about school lunches and whether he supported Obama’s “Let’s Move” program. Instead, he reaffirmed “choices” to eat junk food, before denouncing the “food pyramid.” … “I think you give people the information, let them know, you know what’s in store,” DeSantis said. The Governor pivoted to denouncing federal nutritional recommendations. “I don’t want the federal government coming down, and honestly, the federal government in the past, remember they used to do the food pyramid. They said don’t eat, don’t eat fat, eat all carbs. No, the carbs will make you fat too. And so, they were wrong about that.”

“Slingshot in the Governor’s Mansion? DeSantis says son was inspired by David vs. Goliath.” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is the first Governor to raise young children in the Governor’s Mansion in decades, and with that comes potentially problematic toys. Among them: a slingshot for 5-year-old Mason, as he told the Christians United for Israel summit. “Last Christmas, one of the things that he wanted more than anything else was a slingshot because he wanted to be like David fighting Goliath,” DeSantis said. “First of all, I’m glad he’s asking me for that rather than a lot of other things. These kids are being indoctrinated. Thank God my kids are getting a good education on the right things,” DeSantis said. The Governor did not say Monday if Mason got the slingshot, or how it’s been used thus far.

“DeSantis insists Western Wall prayer kept 2019 hurricane from hitting Florida” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — “We all were able to do some prayers at the Western Wall. And so, you write the little note, you put it in the crevice there. And when I got back from doing that, I was asked by the media, what did you pray for? I said, ‘I pray that we don’t have any hurricanes this summer in Florida,’” DeSantis said at the Christians United for Israel summit. “Well, fast forward a couple of months and we have a hurricane that developed in the Caribbean called Hurricane Dorian,” DeSantis continued. “And when that path was there, there were some people that were snickering at me saying, well, that prayer must not have gone very far. And yet, within 48 hours, that storm took a 90-degree turn to the north and it did not hit the state of Florida. We were free and clear.”

“State publishes property insurance emergency rule” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — Residential property carriers in Florida have two weeks to certify to the state that they are abiding by the new claims processing requirements that went into effect July 1. The attestation is required as part of a bill (SB 7052) legislators unanimously passed in the spring. Backed by Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, the measure came months after lawmakers met in Special Session to pass an industry-supported law eliminating the one-way attorney fee statute that allowed policyholders who successfully sued their insurance companies to recoup their attorney’s fees and ban policyholders from assigning their benefits to contractors that fixed their homes.

“CDC report: people and animals — dogs, cattle, and wildlife — are getting sick from algae” via Jim Waymer of Florida Today — Time to yank back on that leash before your dog drinks what could be fatal. A new federal report shows that we and animals we surround ourselves with — including dogs, cattle and most wildlife — are getting sicker and dying from exposure to toxic algae that forms in lakes and ponds. And the problem seems to be growing worse nationwide, especially during summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new study, 92% of animals that got ill from toxic algae blooms died. Those blooms peak in August, the study found, with 90% of the 368 harmful algae blooms occurring in lakes, reservoirs and other fresh waters.

“Lawsuit filed to block Florida’s new illegal immigration law” via John Kennedy of The Gainesville Sun — The Farm Worker Association of Florida, backed by high-powered legal organizations, sued Monday in federal court to block the state’s strict new immigration law, which DeSantis is now using as a centerpiece of his presidential campaign. The association, joined by several members identified only by their initials, says the wide-ranging law violates several provisions of the U.S. Constitution, beginning with treading into immigration law and policy reserved for the federal government. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Miami. The organizations announced their plans to sue July 1, when Florida’s new law took effect.

“CNBC list ‘Top States for Business’ ranks Florida economy No. 1, but quality of life 10th worst” via C.A. Bridges of the Tallahassee Democrat — Good news: Florida’s economy was ranked the best in the nation according to this year’s “America’s Top States for Business” report from CNBC. The state was No. 8 overall in the U.S. Bad news: Florida also made CNBC’s “10 worst states to live and work in” list for 2023. But that might depend on your viewpoint. Up from No. 4 last year, CNBC ranked Florida as having the best economy in all 50 states, something DeSantis is happy to point out.

“Florida gas prices see slight dip since June, sit below national average” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Florida motorists are spending a penny less per gallon of fuel than they did a month ago, though that price point may not last much longer. The average price of gas in the Sunshine State this time last month was $3.41 per gallon. That price point was expected to surge due to another round of oil cuts by Saudi Arabia and its OPEC partners, but uncertainty about China’s post-pandemic growth had oil prices dropping. On Monday, gas prices in Florida hovered at $3.40 per gallon, nearly 17 cents less than what drivers are paying across the U.S.

“Politicize defense? Never!” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — There has been a highly political battle on Capitol Hill over defense policy and spending. The fight has been on two fronts: 1) passage of the yearly National Defense Authorization Act, which sets military spending levels, and 2) a Republican Senator’s decision to block Senate confirmation of military promotions until the Biden Pentagon changes its policy on abortion. For the last week, Democrats have been accusing Republicans of “politicizing” what should be the nonpolitical issue of defending the United States against foreign attack. GOP lawmakers have questioned the need for Pentagon policies for transgender soldiers, for example, and for various types of diversity programs.

“Benjamin Netanyahu says Joe Biden extended invite to U.S.” via Laura Kelly of The Hill — Biden has invited Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to visit the United States, the Israeli leader’s office said in a statement Monday following a phone call between the two. The invitation comes more than seven months after Netanyahu was sworn in as Prime Minister. The delay in offering Netanyahu an invitation from the White House was viewed as a major snub from Biden, who has criticized far-right members of the prime minister’s governing coalition as “extreme.” Netanyahu spoke with Biden by phone as Israeli President Isaac Herzog is traveling to Washington for meetings with the White House and to address a joint session of Congress.

“Bipartisan efforts on child tax credit afoot in House” via Laura Weiss of Roll Call — A bipartisan group of House members that’s played a role in brokering recent legislative deals plans to work on a proposal to beef up an existing tax credit for families with young children. Problem Solvers Caucus co-Chair Brian Fitzpatrick said the group is planning to launch a subcommittee to work on issues associated with the child tax credit, which currently provides up to $2,000 per child. That’s a smaller benefit than the one in place during 2021 but would be cut in half and apply to many fewer households after 2025 without congressional action.

“DOJ criminal chief to exit for return to private practice” via Benjamin Penn and Chris Strohm of Bloomberg — The leader of the U.S. Justice Department’s Criminal Division, Kenneth Polite, will leave the agency for a job at a law firm after spending the past two years focusing on efforts to combat corporate misconduct and violent crime. Polite led the division’s efforts to combat human smuggling, international criminal networks and pursue accountability for Russian war crimes in Ukraine, the DOJ said in a statement Monday. A former white-collar defense attorney and corporate compliance executive, he will depart by the end of July.

“Democrats to press Supreme Court ethics rules over GOP opposition” via Carl Hulse of The New York Times — Senate Democrats plan to push ahead this week with legislation imposing new ethics rules on the Supreme Court in the wake of disclosures about the justices’ travel and outside activities, despite blanket opposition by Republicans who claim the effort is intended to undermine the high court. The Judiciary Committee is scheduled on Thursday to consider legislation by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, Democrat of Rhode Island, which would require the Supreme Court to establish a new code of conduct for justices, set firmer ground rules for recusal from cases, create a new investigatory board and promote transparency about ties with those before the court.

“Democrats press Homeland Security on domestic extremism in workforce” via Tom Jackman of The Washington Post — More than 65 Democrats in Congress sent a letter Monday asking what steps the Department of Homeland Security has taken to weed out domestic extremists within its ranks after reports concluded that more than 300 current or former DHS employees were members of the right-wing Oath Keepers group as of 2015 and U.S. Customs and Border Protection staff were working with conservative militia groups on the U.S.-Mexico border. The report found that DHS had no official definition of or guidance about what constitutes a violent extremist, no workforce training to identify and report extremist activity, and insufficient funding for the already existing DHS Insider Threat Program.

“How much opioid settlement money coming this way? Collier at $13M and Lee at $26M” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News — Southwest Florida is preparing for millions in opioid settlement money to roll in from the state. A countywide community drug response team in Collier County is finalizing a plan to tackle the addiction epidemic that led to more than 1,100 overdoses in the county last year. There were 131 overdose deaths in 2021, according to the state Department of Health. In Lee County, the long-standing Public Safety Coordinating Council is designated as the local task force that is developing a strategy. The task force has approved two grants so far that will use local settlement funds. EMS in Lee responded to 4,453 overdoses last year, according to state data. There were 337 fatal drug overdoses in 2021.

Personnel note: WPB Mayor Keith James picks Tom Valeo for Chief of Staff — West Palm Beach Mayor James has hired Valeo to serve as his Chief of Staff as he begins his second term. Valeo was a legislative assistant to former Democratic Rep. Matt Willhite from 2016 through 2022 and has since worked as the political and public affairs director at Cornerstone Solutions, where he helps manage and implement coalition-building strategies and works on legislative campaigns. “For nearly 10 years, Tom has worked at the state and local level on legislative, community, and policy-focused initiatives,” James said. “With both public and private sector experience, Tom will be an invaluable resource for our city and my administration as we continue to advance transformational opportunities which ensures West Palm Beach remains one of America’s best places to call home.”

“Committee and lawmakers on defense against state’s FAU presidential search investigation” via Stephany Matat of the Palm Beach Post — After suspending Florida Atlantic University’s (FAU) presidential search when the state ordered it shut down — citing “anomalies” in the way it has conducted the process — the Committee tasked with choosing the next President went on the defensive this week, refuting each allegation. Meanwhile, local lawmakers claimed that state higher-ed leaders’ concerns were politically motivated. In a four-page letter sent to Ray Rodrigues, the chancellor of the State University System of Florida, FAU Board of Trustees Chair Brad Levine defended the Committee’s process used to choose finalists and said that FAU is eager to resume the search. The public university, whose main campus is in Boca Raton, started the search last November.

“‘I’ve got to listen’: New Broward Superintendent vows few abrupt changes” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — New Broward Superintendent Peter Licata is coming into a school district that has faced years of turmoil, but don’t expect any massive shake-ups right away. Licata, who started July 11 and will have his first School Board meeting Tuesday, is spending his first weeks listening and learning, not changing, he said in a wide-ranging interview this week with the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “The best leader listens to the generals and makes sure we are working as a unit,” Licata said in his new office, hours after his contract was approved. “I’ve got to listen. I don’t know much other than what I’ve researched and studied.”

“Homeless Miamians struggle to stay cool as temperatures climb across South Florida” via Catherine Odom of the Miami Herald — When the heat gets unbearable, Ishmael Burch Jr. will sometimes leave the park next to Government Center in downtown Miami to read science books at the library across the street. The self-described “bookworm” said he goes to the nearby Main Library to read, cool off and refill his water bottles. Burch, like about 1,000 other Miamians, is unsheltered. For him, public libraries are a lifeline, especially during periods of extreme heat. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued its first-ever excessive heat warning in Miami over the weekend, as heat indices climbed above 110 degrees Sunday. The NWS extended its heat advisories for Miami-Dade and Broward counties until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

“Miami’s top-ranked female cop expected to be sworn in as Chief in North Miami in August” via Charles Rabin of the Miami Herald — After three decades in a string of high-ranking positions with the city of Miami Police Department, Cherise Gause is expected to be named the fourth woman to lead a police agency in Miami-Dade County when she takes the helm in North Miami at the start of next month. Gause, 50, who currently runs field operations in Miami, has been seeking a chief’s position for several years. A finalist for the top job in both Miami and Tampa in recent years, Gause would inherit an agency that’s a few officers shy of its 120 slotted sworn positions. “She’s absolutely the best candidate for any job,” said Miami Police Chief Manny Morales. “I wish I could talk her into staying.”

“Coral Gables lawyer, political power broker Chris Korge appointed Finance Chair of Biden Victory Fund” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Well-connected Coral Gables-based lawyer and real estate developer Korge will now serve as Finance Chair of the Biden Victory Fund, the joint fundraising vehicle of Biden’s re-election campaign. He’s held the same title with the Democratic National Committee since his election to the post in 2019. The campaign of Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris announced Korge’s appointment alongside two others: former U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond as the campaign co-Chair and Rufus Gifford as Finance Chair of Biden-Harris 2024. Both are top advisers to the President. The announcement came just days after the campaign announced a $72 million fundraising haul last quarter with the DNC and its joint fundraising committees — more than the Q2 gains of Trump and DeSantis combined.

“Orlando median home price rises to $385K in June, report says” via Austin Fuller of the Orlando Sentinel — Despite high interest rates, home prices in Central Florida in June increased from May, according to a report. The median home price last month was $385,000, up from $378,000 in May, and approaching last June’s $387,000, according to the Orlando Regional Realtor Association, which looks at sales from Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Lake counties. The association also said interest rates increased from 6.6% in May to 6.7% in June. Last June, rates were 5.5%. One Central Florida agent said the cost of borrowing has limited some potential homebuyers. “June is defined by interest rates,” said Jeremy Wood, a real estate agent with Keller Williams Heritage Realty in Altamonte Springs.

“Rally calls for flexibility in Orange County tourist-tax spending” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Community leaders who want more spending options for Orange County’s money pot of tourist-tax revenues are rallying this morning ahead of an advisory task force’s discussion of the issue. They want investments to benefit workers and families, not just subsidize tourism interests. Two task force members, Eric Gray, executive director of the not-for-profit Christian Service Center, and labor advocate Ella Wood are expected to take part in both the meeting and pre-meeting rally outside the Orange County Administration Building. “We can find other ways to support the community,” said Gray, who has suggested using some of the money to upgrade bus, rail services, and build a pedestrian bridge over Sand Lake Road at International Drive.

“More Disney100 festivities set for Epcot, starting in September” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — Walt Disney World has announced some additions for Epcot, the hub of activity for Disney100, the celebration of the century mark for The Walt Disney Co. These elements kick in Sept. 23, and, in keeping with theme-park trends of 2023, visitors can look for an exclusive popcorn bucket. Disney unveiled the Mickey balloon premium popcorn bucket, which is a metallic purple tone, on the official Disney Parks Blog. It will only be available at Epcot, the post says, during Disney100 festivities, which wrap up Dec. 31.

“Hillsborough Republicans to explore remaking Hillsborough Commission” via William March of the Tampa Bay Times — The Republican Hillsborough County Commissioners last week used their new majority on the county board to start a move toward a new districting plan that could give them a long-term advantage in Commissioner races — a board consisting solely of nine geographically based districts. Under the proposal by Commissioner Mike Owen, a referendum on the plan would be held on the day of the 2024 Presidential Primary March 19 — an election likely to draw a large Republican turnout for the contested GOP Primary, and small Democratic and no-party turnouts. If such a plan were adopted, some Democrats say, the current 4-3 Republican majority would control the process of mapping the new districts and could take advantage of the concentration of Democratic voters in the city of Tampa to draw districts that would cement the GOP board majority. They could do so by crafting boundaries that concentrate Democratic-leaning city of Tampa voters in fewer districts.

“Judge denies New Port Richey’s motion to dismiss lawsuit from Black Lives Matter protester” via Arielle Stevenson of Creative Loafing — It’s been over a year since a jury acquitted Marlowe Jones of felony obstruction and battery on a law enforcement officer, and a judge just denied the City of New Port Richey’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit, meaning it will have to face him in court. It was July 24, 2020, when New Port Richey Black Lives Matter organizer Marlowe Jones jumped between a drunk man punching a female activist in the face during a peaceful BLM rally in downtown New Port Richey. Last summer, he filed a civil suit against the city. Jones and his legal team amended a 42-page complaint last month because, as attorney Kevin K. Ross-Andino said some individuals previously named in the suit became “problematic” to serve. Jones is asking for $2 million in damages.

“St. Pete’s affordable housing subsidies continue rising” via Mark Parker of the St. Pete Catalyst — City Council members unanimously approved reallocating $2.15 million in South St. Petersburg Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) funding to address “unexpected requests” for additional housing subsidies. The money will help over 60 units spread throughout several “in various stages of completion” projects come to fruition. Council member Richie Floyd expressed frustration, at the July 13 meeting, with providing St. Petersburg-based Namaste Homes an additional $770,000. CRA coordinator George Smith said the funding would incentivize the developer to complete 11 townhomes at the corner of 16th Avenue South and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street. The Namaste project, Sixteenth Square, was first proposed in October 2020. The City Council previously approved $286,000, and the $770,000 increase would provide $1.056 million in tax increment financing from CRA coffers.

“Getting around Tampa isn’t easy. Will this big plan change that?” via Olivia George of the Tampa Bay Times — Picture Tampa decades from now, in 2050. How would you like city streets to look? In the first-of-its-kind, citywide master mobility plan set to be released to the public Tuesday, Mayor Jane Castor outlines her vision: Record low daily miles driven. Zero roadway deaths and life-altering injuries. Commuting times are 15 minutes or less. And half of all commuters walk, bike or take transit. The plan, known as Tampa MOVES, estimates a $2 billion price tag to make that vision a reality. More than two years in the making, the plan offers a detailed look at the state of the city’s transportation infrastructure and prioritizes needs over the next 30 years, using “an equitable, data-driven process informed by community input,” Mobility Department Director Vik Bhide said in a recent interview with the Tampa Bay Times. Tampa residents spend a higher proportion of their income on housing and transportation than people who live in peer cities Pittsburgh, Richmond, Austin, Charlotte and Orlando, according to the MOVES plan. Tampa also witnesses more fatal crashes per 100,000 people than those five cities.

“Hillsborough transit agency considers organizational shakeup, approves static millage rate” via Henry Queen of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Hillsborough County’s transit agency wants to avoid a repeat of the circumstances that contributed to the ouster of former CEO Adelee Le Grand. A Board Committee serving the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority heard a report on Monday that recommended the agency alter its legal and governance structure by reassigning some roles away from the legal department and renaming general counsel to board counsel to better reflect its duties. The agency should also invest more in its human relations department and improve the preservation of public records as required by Florida law, outside attorney David Adams told board members. HART hasn’t had a director of HR since late 2022. The agency advertised a new job posting for the position on July 15. When an individual is eventually hired, he or she should present occasionally in front of the board, Adams said.

“Pinellas transit authority to reduce service, cut routes” via Veronica Brezina of the St. Pete Catalyst — As Covid-19 relief funds are depleting and inflation is spiking, the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority is preparing to eliminate multiple bus routes and take other actions to stay within a tighter budget. This week, the PSTA board will come to a consensus on a recommended mileage rate, which will pre-determine the number of routes that will be affected. The mileage rate that funds PSTA comes from a small portion of homeowners’ property taxes. Currently, the mileage rate is 0.75 — the maximum rate. Today, homeowners pay $12.81 of their ad valorem taxes to PSTA. If the existing mileage rate remains, PSTA will cut at least 10 of its lowest-ridership routes (depending on the outcome of a public hearing); however, if the mileage rate dips to a full rollback rate of roughly 0.67, PSTA will cut over 20 routes and lay off employees.

“Donna Deegan rolls out biggest budget in Jacksonville history” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Jacksonville is growing, and so is its General Fund budget under new Mayor Deegan. The proposed $1.7 billion budget is the biggest in city history (almost 10% more than the final Lenny Curry budget), offering a first look at the new Mayor’s priorities. “This budget reflects the priorities of the people. It invests its money in ways that will create more opportunities to live, earn, learn and love with a good quality of life. It is intentional. It keeps the promises of the past and builds a city of the future. A city that works for all of us and where our children will choose to stay and raise their own families,” Deegan said.

“Free curbside recycling in Escambia County and Pensacola may soon be thing of the past” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal — Curbside recycling in Escambia County may soon cost an extra fee as the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority struggles to deal with high recycling contamination rates. Meanwhile, Pensacola is also considering changes to its recycling program after ECUA informed it of a price increase. ECUA Executive Director Bruce Woody told the News Journal that the utility is considering a rate structure change that would charge ECUA customers for having a recycling can. Since ECUA opened its regional recycling facility in 2016, curbside recycling has been included for all ECUA customers who use ECUA’s trash pickup service, which is all of the unincorporated areas of Escambia County.

“FEMA throws wrench in $18M Navarre Beach renourishment project” via Tom McLaughlin of the Pensacola News Journal — FEMA has placed an unanticipated obstacle in the way of Santa Rosa County’s effort to renourish the Navarre Beach coastline. Officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency have notified the county that it will not participate in a cost-sharing effort to add sand to the beach within a zone governed under the Coastal Barrier Resource Act. The CBRA zone in question is a former state park that is now a county park, according to Michael Schmidt, the environmental and public works director for the county. The Navarre Beach Marine Park property lies east of the Navarre Beach Causeway Bridge.

“FAMU’s School of Nursing dean resigns from university, interim dean is appointed” via Tarah Jean of the Tallahassee Democrat — Florida A&M University’s School of Nursing dean and professor Shelley Johnson has resigned from the university — a decision that was made effective last Wednesday. Her resignation comes after serving for three years as she led Florida’s oldest undergraduate nursing degree program on FAMU’s campus while it struggles to increase its annual licensure passage rates. The university’s Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Allyson Watson appointed Lisa Gardner, associate dean of graduate programs, to be the nursing school’s interim dean in the meantime as a national search will be held during the upcoming 2023-2024 academic year for a permanent replacement.

“Can increased pay help solve Alachua County’s teaching shortage woes? Some think so” via Lillian Lawson of The Gainesville Sun — The Alachua County school district is in desperate need of teachers for the upcoming school year with less than a month before students begin flooding the hallways. The district is reporting 105 teaching vacancies, roughly double the amount of last year when Superintendent Shane Andrew took over. Most of those vacancies − 70 − are in the most critical elementary grades where the achievement gap between white and minority students is among the worst in the state.

“Terry Connor sworn in as next Sarasota School District Superintendent” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Sarasota County Schools’ new Superintendent Connor said during his swearing-in ceremony that he wants to cut through the political turmoil that has engulfed the district and make it the best in the country. The School Board approved a contract with Connor, a former assistant Superintendent in Hillsborough County before he was sworn in by a 4-1 vote, with only Board Chair Bridget Ziegler in dissent. It concluded a monthslong process to find a replacement after the unpopular removal of his predecessor, Brennan Asplen, earlier this year. Connor was one of 20 candidates for the position and was ranked as the board’s collective top pick throughout the process.

“North Port to host Wednesday workshop on proposed $250M budget for 2023-24” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The North Port City Commission will discuss its proposed $250.3 million budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year at a workshop set for 9 a.m. Wednesday in chambers at City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd. They will discuss both the city’s certified taxable value and property tax rate at a special meeting set for 5 p.m. Wednesday. For the fourth year in a row, North Port is building its budget around a proposed property tax rate of 3.7667 mills — or about $3.77 per $1,000 of taxable property value.

“Report: 4 Florida markets named as ‘at risk for home price decline’” via Derek Gilliam of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — A leading real estate data and analytics company has identified several Florida areas as the “top markets at risk of home price decline,” including the North Port-Sarasota-Manatee metro area. The monthly CoreLogic Home Price Index uses 45 years of sales data from public records and real estate databases to track the residential real estate market. The most recent report examining May data was released last week showing home prices increased by 1.4% compared to May 2022. While the report notes that May was the 136th consecutive month of year-over-year home price growth in the United States residential real estate market, it was the lowest increase in prices since May 2012.

“Don’t count out DeSantis yet. He has plenty of time to gain momentum.” via Henry Olsen of The Washington Post — DeSantis could be another “comeback kid,” but like Obama, he will have to claw his way through a strong opponent to do so. People don’t abandon long-held allegiances lightly. They need good reasons to change flag-bearers, and they need to feel that their new preferred candidate is a safe receptacle for their hopes. That will take time.

DeSantis is doing the hard, slogging work he needs to do to prepare for a breakthrough. He is attacking Trump at every opportunity, arguing that the former President cannot be trusted to fight progressives and win. DeSantis is also building his credibility on the issues that MAGA Republicans care about, such as fighting “woke” corporations. The hope is that by the time people vote, enough Trump fans will have reluctantly left their wounded hero to anoint DeSantis as the new MAGA chief.

The debates will be crucial for the Governor. He rightly resisted pressure to skip them and now will likely have a chance to present his vision without incessant attacks from Trump, who has said he might not participate. DeSantis should use the opportunity to argue that he represents the new Republican Party — unafraid to defend traditional values against progressive assaults while also embracing old conservative values such as cutting taxes and banning abortion. If he can do this, he could begin to gain ground. He might even prod Trump into making more frenzied attacks, which could misfire.

Also keep in mind that the typical voter is not paying close attention to every move and utterance by a candidate. Even regular caucus voters can change their minds quickly as the day of decision approaches.

“DeSantis’ dangerous personal army is in turmoil. Let’s hope it stays that way” via the Miami Herald editorial board — A little more than a year after DeSantis announced he was activating the state guard for the first time in 75 years, a move that had government overreach written all over it, the civilian volunteer force is fast becoming an embarrassing mess at best and a powerful personal militia at worst. Some recruits are dropping out because the training is more militaristic than they expected. The state is looking for the program’s third leader in eight months. Far from being a FEMA-style group, the new force is being trained by the state’s National Guard in a shortened and looser, some critics have called it slapdash, form of boot camp, with camouflage uniforms, shaved facial hair, rappelling with ropes, woodland navigation with a compass and military-style command.

“On higher education, remember that DeSantis’ laws will outlast him” via the Tampa Bay Times editorial board — Amid the growing but anecdotal evidence that Florida’s new laws might be chasing university faculty away lies a real, deeper concern. Because incontrovertible proof is hard to come by, people can argue about how real the effects are. But they can’t dismiss an important reality, one that hasn’t been central to this debate so far. From the Stop Woke Act to making it harder for faculty to retain tenure, each change risks corroding the integrity of Florida’s highly ranked higher education system. Like a slowly rusting water pipe, the damage may not be noticeable next week or next year, but it’s there and will be expensive to fix.

“Thou shalt not remove the Bible from classrooms” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — In a reversal of the far-right book-banning activists across Florida in recent years, liberals in Palm Beach County want one book removed: the Bible. Rabbi Barry Silver, a Boca Raton attorney and civic activist, filed an appeal with the county School Board to remove the Bible from Olympic Heights High School, where his son Brandon was valedictorian this year. His advocacy has an obvious publicity-seeking quality, his point is that the Bible tries to indoctrinate children, which DeSantis and the Legislature insist is wrong. “There are misogynistic passages saying horrible things about women — the man is the head of the women as Christ is head of the church, a woman shouldn’t speak out in public, and so on,” Silver said.

“Fuzzy invasion of domestic rabbits has a Florida suburb hopping into a hunt for new owners” via The Associated Press — When Alicia Griggs steps outside her suburban Fort Lauderdale home, Florida’s latest invasive species comes a-hoppin’ down the street: lionhead rabbits. The bunnies, which sport an impressive flowing mane around their heads, want the food Griggs carries. But she also represents their best chance of survival and moving where this domesticated breed belongs: inside homes, away from cars, cats, hawks, Florida heat and possibly government-hired exterminators. Griggs is spearheading efforts to raise the $20,000 to $40,000 it would cost for a rescue group to capture, neuter, vaccinate, shelter and then give away the estimated 60 to 100 lionheads now populating Jenada Isles, an 81-home community in Wilton Manors.

“FSU Marine Lab catches 13-foot sawfish off north Florida coast for first time in decades” via Tarah Jean of the Tallahassee Democrat — While on a boat off the coast of Cedar Key with his class, Dean Grubbs, the associate director of research at Florida State University’s Coastal and Marine Laboratory, expected his students to see lots of sharks. Instead, they hauled in a 13-foot smalltooth sawfish — a feat not seen in north Florida for decades. “It’s like they’re from another world. They’re like aliens,” Grubbs said. “Their body is shaped like a shark, but they have a long-toothed rostrum that looks like a hedge trimmer you would use in your yard.” “They’re large, heavy, incredibly strong and incredibly fast,” he added. “It’s quite a feat just to get them restrained to measure and tag them.”

