Ron DeSantis says ‘institutional advantages’ will help him communicate as POTUS

Florida’s Governor says he won’t have a problem communicating with people if he becomes the next American President.

During a Never Back Down event on Friday in Oskaloosa, Iowa, Ron DeSantis said he could rely on “institutional advantages” to help him overcome a hostile media.

“So look at the end of the day, you’ve just got to go out and speak to folks directly and, you know, as President, you have a lot of institutional advantages with that. Similar to me being Governor, like it’s a state thing. So it doesn’t permeate nationally as much,” DeSantis said.

“But as Governor I show up, I do something somewhere they can editorialize negatively all they want. But when people see it from the horse’s mouth, they either like it or they don’t and they like what we do. So they support us. And I think it’s the same thing,” DeSantis said.

Indeed, opinion polling has shown DeSantis around 55% approval for the first half of 2023 in Florida, even though he’s been messaging in the state sporadically since the end of the Legislative Session, focusing instead on the presidential race.

“I think when you have all the nonsense that gets spewed in our society, online media, all this stuff, the negative can kind of crowd out or mask what’s true. But the positive of that is that people know they’re being lied to. They know these are phony narratives, they know how the game is played,” DeSantis added. “So if you just stand up there and forthrightly speak the truth right now in this day and age, it’s powerful. People want to hear it.”