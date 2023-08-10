August 10, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Donald Trump calls Ron DeSantis a ‘failed candidate’ with ‘no personality’

A.G. GancarskiAugust 10, 20234min6

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Poll: Ron DeSantis drops to 3rd place in national GOP survey

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Chris Christie says he’s ‘caught’ Ron DeSantis in New Hampshire

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis is back in Iowa, where a new poll shows Donald Trump way ahead

Trump Newsmax DeSantis
'He's dropped like a rock. I don't even think he's going to be No. 2 for long.'

During an interview on Newsmax, former President Donald Trump took aim at Ron DeSantis, calling Florida’s governor a “failed candidate” with “no personality” and suggesting he wouldn’t be in second place in the Republican race for much longer.

Trump also argued DeSantis likely has ruined himself for a future run for the presidency.

“DeSantis is a failed candidate,” Trump said, before recounting his version of events around the 2018 endorsement of DeSantis against Adam Putnam.

“He’s a failed candidate again. He’s got no personality, he’s got nothing going on and he’s dropped like a rock. I don’t even think he’s going to be No. 2 for long. I mean, somebody’s going to come along, like maybe Tim Scott or somebody, and probably take his place and probably this stops him in ’28. You know, he could have walked into ’28 maybe,” Trump told interviewer Eric Bolling.

Most of this material is familiar, though Trump’s contention that Scott, a Senator from South Carolina, could overtake DeSantis in opinion polls and the campaign writ large, is new. Trump had previously floated Vivek Ramaswamy as the heir apparent to DeSantis status atop the non-Trump field. Ramaswamy is telling his own donors that’s likely to happen.

Meanwhile, DeSantis’ own campaign has expressed worry about Scott in a strategy memo to donors, while the Governor has attacked the Senator for criticizing Florida education standards that claim that slavery benefited the enslaved.

Trump’s campaign has continued to attack DeSantis as if he’s still the second-place candidate, including with a memo this week from strategists Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles that questions the viability of the Governor’s latest campaign reboot. The Trump operatives claim that unlike John McCain, the 2008 candidate who turned his campaign into an insurgent operation and won the nomination, DeSantis won’t be able to do that.

Polls show DeSantis is still in second place overall, at least when they are averaged out. The Race to the White House average has Trump at 54%, DeSantis at 16%, and all other candidates in mid-single digits or below.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPoll: Ron DeSantis at 11% with GOP women nationally

nextRon DeSantis is back in Iowa, where a new poll shows Donald Trump way ahead

6 comments

  • Michael K

    August 10, 2023 at 8:38 am

    What remains of the Republican party is a hot mess. It’s a cult of personality, with no platform, and stands for nothing but white grievance, corruption, personal greed, and power.

    Reply

    • Race for the bottom

      August 10, 2023 at 8:50 am

      Sadly, that’s why DeSantis still has a chance at being nominated…

      Reply

    • My Take

      August 10, 2023 at 9:29 am

      MAGA = Teabagger relics + Nazis

      Reply

  • My Take

    August 10, 2023 at 9:33 am

    Of course Trump has a highly disturbed personàlity with numerous dysfunctions.

    Reply

  • Tjb

    August 10, 2023 at 9:36 am

    I have to disagree with Trump. Ron DeSantis has a personality. That of a jackass. Want proof? Look at his his facial expression when he laughs. You will see and hear an ass.

    Reply

  • Earl Pitts "The Big Voice On The Right" American

    August 10, 2023 at 9:36 am

    Good mornting America,
    The decisive difference between future 2024 POTUS Ron Desantis and past 2016 POTUS and 2020 POTUS Failure Donald Trump is this America:
    Desantis has Earl Pitts American on board For The Win
    And
    Trump does NOT have Earl Pitts American on board For The Win
    Yes America its just that simple,
    EPA

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories