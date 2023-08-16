Wilton Simpson, Tampa General Hospital host roundtable on protecting kids from hemp highs

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and Tampa General Hospital hosted a roundtable discussion this week on the state’s efforts to protect kids from high-potency hemp products.

With THC-containing cannabis products only available for medical use, other products, such as high-potency hemp, have become available more broadly. A total of 933 children were exposed to high-potency hemp products in Florida last year, according to the Florida Poison Information Center. Sadly, many of those children required medical care and hospitalization.

“Together with our medical and legislative partners, we have taken significant and meaningful steps to safeguard our children from the risks of high-potency THC products — but our job is not done,” Simpson said.

“Whether through closing dangerous loopholes in the law, prohibiting marketing that targets children, establishing age requirements for purchasing hemp products, requiring poison prevention packaging, or conducting inspections sweeps to remove illegal products, we will continue to work with our partners to ensure the safety of our children.”

Added Tampa General Hospital President and CEO John Couris: “At Tampa General, we offer high-quality care to patients of all ages, from the simplest to the most complex cases. Some of these cases involve pediatric patients who unintentionally consume high-potency THC products disguised as candy or other familiar snacks. In partnership with Commissioner Simpson, we’re working to protect children by raising awareness of the risks associated with these products and ensuring they are properly labeled.”

Sitting in a room surrounded by large posters depicting some of the marketing that resembles popular candies — such as Sour Patch Kids, Jolly Ranchers and gummy worms — the group discussed recent efforts to curb dangerous use of products meant for adults and available sometimes through legal loopholes.

Simpson, with Sen. Colleen Burton and Rep. Will Robinson, worked during the 2023 Legislative Session to reform hemp laws to better protect adult consumers and children. The loophole typically allows retailers to sell products like Delta-8 for consumption, including to minors.

But a measure (SB 1676) that went into effect this July added age requirements to the purchase of such products and prohibits marketing that targets children. It also mandates that products be sold in a safe container that is compliant with the U.S. Poison Prevention Packaging Act of 1970. The measure also holds ingestible hemp products to the same health and safety standards as other food products.

“I am extremely proud of the swift and strong action that has been taken to protect Florida’s children from unregulated hemp products following the implementation of Senate Bill 1676,” Burton said.

“The Sunshine State is certainly moving in the right direction, but we must continue these important conversations about the danger high-potency hemp poses to children, building on the work we have done to ensure future generations remain safe and continue to thrive.”

Robinson added his thanks to Simpson for ensuring the new law is enforced.

Simpson’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services conducted the largest ever inspection of food establishments selling products that contain hemp extracts following the law’s implementation, in July and August. The sweep targeted the illegal sale of products marketed to children.

More than 700 food establishments were inspected across all 67 Florida counties. The sweep uncovered 83,000 packages of hemp extract products, including euphoric, high-potency THC products targeting children.