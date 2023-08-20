Old access-selling allegations draw fresh scrutiny on Ron DeSantis

Accusations that consultants sold access to Gov. Ron DeSantis through golf trips shook Florida political allegiances in 2019. Further revelations about the nature of gaining influence could now impact the Governor’s presidential campaign.

The Washington Post published details from memos issued shortly after DeSantis’ first term started. Those memos itemized how certain levels of contributions could earn lobbyists time with DeSantis or First Lady Casey DeSantis.

“I could sell golf for $50k this morning,” wrote Heather Barker, an aide to DeSantis at the time, in one of the messages.

The prospect of individuals spending specific amounts for access to DeSantis came up at the time. After the Tampa Bay Times published memos suggesting a menu of access options offered to major political donors, DeSantis denied any knowledge of such an agreement. He also cut ties at the time with Susie Wiles, who came on late to manage his 2018 gubernatorial campaign and delivered a narrow and unexpected victory.

The break at the time had wide ripples in Florida politics. Wiles also left her position at Ballard Partners. And then-President Donald Trump, closely allied with DeSantis at that point, fired her from running the Florida arm of his campaign, reportedly at DeSantis’ urging.

Wiles didn’t stay on the outs in GOP politics for long. Trump brought Wiles, who had led the Florida arm of his campaign in his own come-from-behind presidential victory in 2016, back onto the campaign for the final stretch in 2020. Trump won Florida’s electoral votes even as other swing states flipped to deliver the presidency to Democrat Joe Biden.

Now Wiles is managing Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, in which DeSantis is also seeking the presidential nomination.

The resurfacing of accusations on access sales has brought fresh scrutiny on DeSantis days ahead of the first sanctioned debate for Republicans seeking the GOP nomination.

DeSantis’ campaign brushed off the allegations.

“Despite the Washington Post’s best efforts to sensationalize standard fundraising practices, donors never have and never will dictate policy for Ron DeSantis — just ask Disney,” DeSantis spokesperson Andrew Romeo said in a statement to the Post.

But critics of DeSantis said the allegations run counter to the notion promoted by DeSantis that he will fight back against the interests of corporations.

“Like I have said, you (DeSantis) didn’t drain the swamp. You are the swamp,” tweeted Nikki Fried, Florida Democratic Party Chair.