Poll suggests Donald Trump’s failure to debate Wednesday could hurt him

A pollster notes that despite Donald Trump’s huge lead in GOP Primary polling, the former President could be hurt if he doesn’t debate on Wednesday night.

“Two-thirds of Republican Primary voters want to see former President Donald Trump on the debate stage, according to a new national survey released by Firehouse Strategies, a bipartisan public affairs firm. That number is even higher among Trump’s voters, 77% of whom say he should participate, suggesting that he risks disappointing his base if he fails to show up at the first debate on Wednesday night,” asserted Firehouse Strategies in a polling memo Monday.

Firehouse polled between Aug. 17 and Aug. 19, as people were processing the reality of the front-runner allowing the rest of the field to debate without him.

“Trump continues to dominate the field with 50% support among primary voters,” the memo continues, well ahead of Ron DeSantis (16%), Vivek Ramaswamy (9%), Mike Pence (6%), Nikki Haley (4%) and Tim Scott (3%).

The poll has a margin of error of +/-3.3 percentage points, and it comes after DeSantis, among others, contended the former President should debate.

“I think everyone should debate that qualifies. I think you owe it to the people to put out your vision, to talk about your record, answer questions about your record and decisions that you may have made or not made. And, if you’re not willing to do that, then I think people are not going to look kindly on that,” DeSantis told conservative commentator Erick Erickson Friday.

“I’m excited about doing it, because most of what you do in this process is filtered through media. It’s seldom you get the opportunity to speak directly to this many people. I mean, there’ll probably be 10 million, who knows, maybe even more. So it gives you an opportunity to deliver your message and then to answer questions that are appropriate,” DeSantis added.

Trump will be interviewed by Tucker Carlson Wednesday night in an attempt to counterprogram. But clearly many will wonder why Trump doesn’t debate his rivals. The question going forward: will it hurt him in polls?