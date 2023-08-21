Last Call for 8.21.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Rep. Fentrice Driskell, the House Minority Leader, will not run for U.S. Senate, according to NBC News.

Driskell told the outlet she has given the bid, which would challenge Florida’s junior Sen. Rick Scott, “a lot of thought.” But she said she realized her “work in the Florida House is not done yet.”

Driskell’s decision, however, was not without criticism for Scott.

“While in Tallahassee, Rick Scott spearheaded disastrous policies that have made Florida less affordable, less safe, and less free,” Driskell said in a statement. “He does not deserve to represent Florida in the U.S. Senate. But through my conversations across the state, it became clear to me that my fight for Florida is right here at home.”

Driskell represents parts of Hillsborough County in Florida House District 67. She pointed to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ flailing presidential campaign and noted that once he shifts his attention back to Florida “he can do more damage” and “we need to be ready.” She said she would work to “build the critical infrastructure we need statewide to win, and to send Rick Scott home.”

Her decision means former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, a Miami Democrat, will likely be her party’s nominee against the former two-term Florida Governor.

A recent poll suggested she could put up a strong challenge, with the Global Strategy Group survey showing Mucarsel-Powell up a statistically insignificant one percentage point over Scott, though many point to bias within the poll.

Still, there have been rumblings of Mucarsel-Powell as Democrats’ best shot all month. Political power players ranging from AFL-CIO and Planned Parenthood leadership to former colleagues in Congress have urged her to run.

Further, U.S. Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer himself has discussed the potential bid with Mucarsel-Powell.

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“If you’re in Poland or Brazil or wherever, you don’t have a right to come to this country.”

— Ron DeSantis on the immigration policy he would pursue if elected President.

