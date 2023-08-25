Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.25.23

Good Friday morning.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign may be struggling to gain traction, but Florida voters still think he’s doing a good job running the Sunshine State.

According to a Florida Chamber of Commerce poll, 51% of voters approve of the job DeSantis is doing as Governor, including 85% of Republicans and 59% of no-party voters. The second-term Republican also boasts strong support among Hispanic voters, 55% of whom say he’s doing a good job.

However, Floridians do not hold the man he hopes to replace in the Oval Office in high regard. The same voters were asked their views on President Joe Biden and 56% of voters said they disapproved of the job he’s doing in D.C.

The Chamber poll also measured views on the economy, finding that more than half (53%) of Florida voters believe the Florida economy is better off than other states while only 24% believe it is worse off than other states.

On the state’s response to COVID-19 — a key pillar of DeSantis’ presidential campaign — about 61% of those polled believe the Florida model, which reopened states faster than many other large states, was the right approach. Meanwhile, just 30% of voters felt that California’s approach was the better way to go.

But those voters also have different problems on their minds today — namely education, which has undergone seismic shifts during the DeSantis administration, including the recent implementation of universal school choice. It was the leading issue among Democrats and no-party voters, as well as women voters.

Male voters named property insurance as their top issue, while Republicans said the economy was their No. 1 concern.

The Chamber poll was conducted Aug. 9-19 by Cherry Communications using live telephone interviews of likely voters and has a margin of error of +/- 4 percentage points. The sample size included 243 Democrats, 263 Republicans and 98 no-party voters for a total of 604 respondents statewide.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Tweet, tweet:

I’ve directed @KevinGuthrieFL & the FL Emergency Management team to prepare for a potential tropical system currently moving across the Yucatán Peninsula. Residents should remain vigilant and prepare for possible impacts early next week. Follow @FLSERT for updates. pic.twitter.com/EXVrFI8PzS — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 24, 2023

—@SenRickScott: Just talked with @NHC_Atlantic Director Dr. Mike Brennan about possible tropical weather in the Gulf. There’s uncertainty about this system, and Floridians should keep a close eye on it & GET READY! We know how fast a dangerous storm can grow. Don’t be caught unprepared.

—@RealSaavedra: (Donald) Trump has now attacked DeSantis 10+ times in the last 30 minutes (none of it related to the debate) and that does not include the several posts about how he has better poll numbers. He’s even using far-left political commentators to do it.

—@LiteraryDJ: All you parents dreaming yr kid will get into Yale and Harvard yet knowing it’s not likely … and sad when it doesn’t happen despite the odds … comfort yrself with the knowledge that these places produce GOP candidates who say climate change is a hoax & slavery was good

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

Grow with the Pros! It was great to meet with members of the @FNGLA this afternoon at their annual Landscaping Show. FNGLA represents Florida's nursery and landscape industry which generated $31.4 billion total output sales in 2020 and directly employed 266,000+ people. pic.twitter.com/ZPqhJv349r — Stan McClain (@RepMcClain) August 23, 2023

Tweet, tweet:

Sunset in #Tampa tonight is 8:00 pm. The next time the sun will set at 8:00 pm or later is April 24th, 2024. pic.twitter.com/Phb4b0Expa — Paul Dellegatto⚡️FOX (@PaulFox13) August 24, 2023

— DAYS UNTIL —

The U.S. Open begins — 3; 2023 Florida Chamber Technology & Innovation Solution Summit — 6; Florida GOP 2023 Statesman’s Dinner — 18; Florida House Fall 2023 Interim Committee Meetings begin — 24; Florida’s Future Conference — 34; Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ premieres — 42; 2023 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum — 58; Britney Spears memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ drops — 60; NBA 2023-24 season tipoff — 60; Taylor Swift’s ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ released — 63; ‘Dune: Part Two’ premieres — 70; Suncoast Tiger Bay Club hosts ‘Evening with the Tigers’ — 73; 2023 Florida Chamber Mental Health Innovation Summit — 76; ’Captain Marvel 2′ premieres — 77; Formula 1 will take over the Las Vegas Strip — 84; Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon’ premieres — 90; Florida TaxWatch’s Annual Meeting begins — 96; 2023 Florida Transportation, Growth & Infrastructure Solution Summit — 98; 2023 Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit — 110; Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ premieres — 119; Matt Dixon’s ‘Swamp Monsters: Trump vs. DeSantis ― the Greatest Show on Earth (or at Least in Florida)’ released — 137; 2024 Florida Chamber Legislative Fly-In — 137; Florida’s 2024 Regular Session begins — 137; Florida TaxWatch’s State of the Taxpayer Dinner — 140; 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards — 143; South Carolina Democratic Primary — 157; New Hampshire and Nevada Democratic Primaries — 165; Georgia Democratic Primary — 170; South Carolina GOP holds first-in-the-South Primary — 182; Michigan Democratic Primary — 188; ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ premieres — 198; 2024 Oscars — 200; ‘Deadpool 3’ premieres — 249; 2024 Leadership Conference on Safety, Health & Sustainability — 258; ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ premieres — 269; the Republican National Convention begins — 325; New ‘Alien’ premieres — 327; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games — 336; ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ premieres — 336; the Republican National Convention begins — 325; Georgia Tech to face Florida State in 2024 opener in Dublin — 365; Swift’s Eras Tour stops in Miami — 420; 2024 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum — 423; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres — 483; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres — 539; ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot premieres — 616; ‘Moana’ premieres — 673; ‘Avatar 3’ premieres — 847; ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ premieres — 980; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 1,002; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 1,215; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 1,354; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres — 2,310; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres — 2,673.

— TOP STORY —

“Ron DeSantis fails to stand out at GOP debate, analysts and critics say” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — DeSantis was competent and articulate and elicited cheers from the 4,000 debate attendees. But he also was stiff and awkward as he fell back on oft-repeated campaign talking points and evaded answers to several questions put to him by the Fox News moderators, analysts agreed.

He was loud, forced uncomfortable smiles and hesitated at crucial moments, including when asked for a show of hands of who would support Trump for President, even if he were convicted of a crime.

The Governor needed to shine to change his momentum, analysts said.

“He didn’t hurt himself, but he didn’t help himself,” said David Jolly, a former Republican congressman from Tampa who served with DeSantis in Washington, D.C. “In a high-stakes moment like that, it means DeSantis survived. In some ways, that is OK for the Governor.”

DeSantis also struggled to connect with the audience, Jolly said, often yelling instead of talking.

Nick Iarossi, a Tallahassee lobbyist and adviser to DeSantis, said the Governor did a great job.

“There were high expectations and he matched them,” Iarossi said.

DeSantis got his message across to voters, instead of sparring with the other candidates, Iarossi said. “He was clear and concise in his messaging and looked presidential.”

No one really stood out, said Sen. Joe Gruters.

“At the end of the day I don’t think anybody distinguished themselves as a formidable opponent to the former President Trump,” said Gruters, the immediate past Chair of the Republican Party of Florida and a Trump supporter. “All these candidates are posturing for some other seat.”

— EPILOGUE —

“Fox News’ prime-time Republican debate snares 24 million viewers” via Brian Steinberg of Variety — The debate, moderated by Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier, won 7.9 million viewers between 25 and 54, the demographic most desired by advertisers in news programming. The debate, which generated attention beforehand as observers tried to determine which 10 members of a broad slate of candidates would be granted entrance to the prime-time event and which would be given time in a separate event held at 5 p.m., was also the highest-rated cable news program of all time and Fox News’ most-watched program ever in both total viewers and the 25-54 viewer demo.

“The race for second place: Making sense of the GOP debate” via Nate Cohn of The New York Times — Was anyone on the Republican debate stage Wednesday night even trying to beat Trump? Sometimes, it didn’t seem like it. Better still for Trump, the most intense discussions centered on two issues — aid to Ukraine and the events of Jan. 6, 2021 — that divide Trump’s potential opposition rather than offer any opportunity to unify it. DeSantis steered clear of those fights and often faded into the background. Put it together, and Trump might have been the big winner. Judged against that strategy, DeSantis’ debate performance makes more sense. It can be interpreted as much like that of a front-runner — in this case, a front-runner in the race for second. It’s important to caution that just because DeSantis’ tactics followed a reasonable strategy doesn’t necessarily mean his performance was “good.”

“At least one post-debate poll shows Vivek Ramaswamy, DeSantis winning” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — That’s the take of a new JL Partners poll conducted immediately after the showdown between GOP candidates in Milwaukee. The survey asked respondents who they thought performed best at the Debate. DeSantis’ 27% puts him just 1 point behind Ramaswamy, the choice of 28% of the 504 registered Republican voters who watched the two-hour telecast on Fox News. Given the +/- 4.4-percentage-point margin of error, the two are statistically tied.

“Our Republican debate poll finds DeSantis and Ramaswamy won” via Emily Guskin, Shelly Tan, Kati Perry and Clara Ence Morse of The Washington Post — The Washington Post, FiveThirtyEight and Ipsos conducted a poll before and after last night’s debate with potential Republican Primary and Caucus voters, including those who watched the debate. And they thought DeSantis came out on top Wednesday night, with 29% of Republican voters who watched the debate saying he performed best. He was nearly matched by former pharmaceutical executive Ramaswamy, with 26% saying he performed best. The findings may be surprising because DeSantis generally stayed above the fray in a raucous debate, though Ramaswamy received and delivered lots of barbs.

—“Ramaswamy beats DeSantis for best performance AND tops Donald Trump as the ‘real winner’ in poll of the Republican debate” via Rob Crilly for DailyMail.com

—“Asa Hutchinson upbraids DeSantis for ‘ambiguous’ Ukraine stance” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—”DeSantis questions if Ramaswamy comparing Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the Pope went too far for Catholics” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

“In turnabout, DeSantis, other GOP candidates avoid mention of ‘woke’” via Alex Roarty, Max Greenwood and Sarah Blaskey of the Miami Herald — As DeSantis rattled off his achievements at the debate, one word was notably absent from his pitch: “woke.” DeSantis didn’t mention the word a single time on the debate stage in Milwaukee, abandoning a term that until recently he had peppered into all his speeches while describing his opposition to it as a foundational aspect of his campaign. Over the course of two hours, the Governor didn’t use it in his introduction, declined to include it when asked about problems facing America, and conspicuously avoided using it even when recounting parts of his record where he had used the word frequently in the past, like when he bragged on the debate stage about removing local prosecutors he said were not upholding the law. He instead described the prosecutors as backed by “George Soros,” a liberal fundraiser and frequent Republican boogeyman.

—“DeSantis happy to have avoided ‘food fight’ in GOP debate” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—”DeSantis complains about ‘aggressive’ Mike Pence” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

“The big question DeSantis couldn’t answer at the debate kind of says it all” via Jim Newell of Slate — The most pitiful DeSantis moment came when he was asked whether Pence had done the right thing Jan. 6, 2021, by turning down Trump’s entreaties to help overturn the election. When DeSantis was put on the spot, though, he launched into a tirade about the weaponization of the Justice Department. The moderators noted that he wasn’t answering the question. “I know,” DeSantis said, before continuing with his prepared remarks. Eventually, when pressed, DeSantis conceded, “Mike did his duty, I got no beef with him.” Hey, guy wants to do his constitutional thing? Sure, no biggie.

“How GOP candidates treated Joe Biden vs. Trump at the first debate” via Shauneen Miranda, Tory Lysik and Simran Parwani — The eight Republican presidential candidates took 21 shots at Biden compared to seven at Trump, who skipped the debate in Wisconsin for a prerecorded interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Out of the eight debaters, Gov. Doug Burgum and DeSantis took the most jabs toward Biden. DeSantis was quick to criticize Biden’s response to Maui’s devastating wildfires, saying: “Biden was on the beach while those people were suffering. He was asked about it and he said, ‘no comment.’ Are you kidding me?” Hutchinson, Chris Christie and Nikki Haley made it a point to criticize Trump more than once. Christie did not raise his hand when the debate moderators asked candidates if they would support the former President as the GOP nominee, regardless of his legal woes.

“DeSantis blows up debate moderators’ effort to query candidates on climate change” via Alyssa Johnson of the Miami Herald — When Fox News anchors MacCallum and Baier asked candidates to raise their hands if they believed that “human behavior is causing climate change,” DeSantis halted the survey, saying the candidates should debate the issue like adults and “not school children.” DeSantis did not directly answer the question, instead pivoting to attack Biden’s response to devastating fires in Hawaii. The moderators pushed DeSantis to give a direct answer, but the Governor was interrupted by Ramaswamy, who said that it looked like it was “a hand raised” for DeSantis. DeSantis did not challenge Ramaswamy after the entrepreneur went on to say that he was the only person on the stage who was not “bought or paid for” and that the “climate change agenda is a hoax.”

“New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu praises DeSantis’ debate performance as ‘presidential’” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — “DeSantis did very well,” said Sununu, who has thus far remained neutral on endorsements for 2024. “No one attacked him. Yes, no one attacked him,” he said. “So, he got to look right in the camera. Make a strong case, do exactly what he needed to do.” At the debate, sparks flew between various candidates like Christie, Haley and Ramaswamy. DeSantis, though, more frequently spoke directly to the camera about actions he’s taken in Florida and policies he’d support as President. “He, I think, shored up his conservative credentials. If you will, he looked presidential,” Sununu said.

“Nikki Fried calls DeSantis ‘biggest loser’ in debate, says Florida is tired of his leadership” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Fried doesn’t think DeSantis will be President. On the heels of DeSantis’ performance in the first Republican presidential debate, she guesses that most of Florida has grown skeptical of his leadership. “The people of our state see through his policies,” Fried said. “That’s why if his election was today again, he would be losing here in the state of Florida.” Fried said DeSantis’ dominance of Florida politics in recent years may be ending. She noted no candidates on the debate stage discussed “wokeness,” an obsession for the Governor in recent years. “That was something that he talked about literally every single day multiple times.”

“The Lincoln Project says Biden won GOP debate; he’s better than ‘dystopian vision’ presented” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump political advocacy group, announced several of its takeaways from this cycle’s first GOP Presidential Debate. Noting Trump’s absence on the debate stage, The Lincoln Project’s top takeaway was who won the debate, and like Trump, that winner didn’t even participate. “The winner of tonight’s debate was President Joe Biden,” the group wrote. “Even without Trump on the stage, the ‘debate’ was a two-hour grievance-fest pushing a twisted, dystopian vision of America that should give us all pause.”

— 2024 —

“DeSantis adds endorsements from 21 state, local officials after GOP debate” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — DeSantis followed up his “commanding performance” in the first 2024 Republican presidential debate by adding 21 more endorsements from state lawmakers and local officials, his campaign says. The post-debate haul brings the number of state-level officials backing him to more than 300, the most of any candidate in the race, DeSantis for President said. Gino Bulso, who joined fellow Tennessee Reps. Dale Carr and Jason Zachary in throwing support behind DeSantis, said Florida’s Governor is the right person to reverse Biden’s “radical policies and rising prices.”

“DeSantis stops by Pancake House in Brookfield” via Madison Moore of WISN — DeSantis made campaign stops at The Pancake House on Bluemound Road in Brookfield. The visit came in the middle of a Fox News live broadcast from inside The Pancake House and just hours after the two presidential candidates walked off the debate stage at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. WISN reporter Madison Moore asked the presidential hopeful if he had a message to Wisconsin voters. DeSantis responded by saying, “I look forward to seeing a lot of you in Fort Myers in January when half the state comes down to Florida, and we love the people of Wisconsin that come to Florida, and we’ll, of course, be up here a lot more you know during this campaign as well.”

“‘It just got to be annoying’: Ramaswamy suddenly becomes a force” via Natalie Allison and Adam Wren of POLITICO — He was animated, and grating. He drew roaring applause for praising Trump, including from the former President himself, while somehow managing to get an arena of Republicans to boo him for discrediting climate change policies. Ramaswamy’s opponents fumed and sighed and sneered and kept mispronouncing “Vivek.” “I’ve had enough of a guy who sounds like ChatGPT,” Christie said. But viewers of the first Republican presidential debate Wednesday couldn’t stop Googling his name. By the next morning, Ramaswamy had suddenly become a major factor in the race.

“It wasn’t just his personality that prompted those attacks on Ramaswamy” via Philip Bump of The Washington Post — An analysis put numbers behind a pattern that would have been apparent to anyone watching Wednesday night’s first debate of the 2024 Republican presidential nominating contest. It was, in fact, Ramaswamy who drew the most attacks from the other candidates on the stage. In part, this was because he tacitly encouraged them to do so. His approach to his campaign from the outset has been to differentiate himself by championing the aggressive, confrontational rhetoric of the right-wing fringe. Instead of beating the dead horse, one might think, it’s better to throw obstacles in front of the one who’s gaining. This surge by Ramaswamy is relatively recent, but it’s real.

“Biden goes positive. Can voters handle it?” via Jennifer Rubin of The Washington Post — While Republican presidential candidates compete for the title of “most dystopian” and Trump tells us everything from Washington to the military to our judicial system stinks, Biden has rolled out a new ad. It’s very different from Trump’s portrayal of America as a nonstop horror show. Biden’s ad, “Fought Back,” reminds us how bad things were under his predecessor, touts Biden’s economic accomplishments, and accuses Republicans (while displaying Trump’s picture) of running America down. A list of bipartisan accomplishments, such as the bipartisan infrastructure law and the Chips bill, refutes the notion that the United States is paralyzed or incapable of solving its problems.

To watch the ad, please click on the image below:

— EPILOGUE TRUMP —

“Trump surrenders in Georgia, mug shot released” via Ben Brasch, Amy Gardner, Amy B Wang, Mariana Alfaro, Holly Bailey, Marisa Iati, Maegan Vazquez, Josh Dawsey and Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff of The Washington Post — Trump departed Atlanta after surrendering at the Fulton County Jail on charges connected to his attempts to reverse the 2020 Election results in Georgia. A mug shot of Trump was later released by the sheriff’s office. Trump, who was released on bond, was charged earlier this month with violating the state’s anti-racketeering act and other felonies. Before leaving the airport, Trump told reporters that he had done nothing wrong and had “every single right to challenge an election.” Trump returned to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, posting an image of his mug shot from Thursday’s surrender at the Fulton County Jail and linking to his campaign website. Trump last tweeted Jan. 8, 2021 — the day he was banned from the platform following the Capitol insurrection. Elon Musk restored his account last November.

“Trump suggests in Tucker Carlson interview that U.S. could see more political violence” via Isaac Arnsdorf of The Washington Post — Asked by former Fox News host Carlson whether the nation is headed toward open conflict, Trump responded: “I don’t know. I can say this: There’s a level of passion that I’ve never seen. There’s a level of hatred that I’ve never seen. And that’s probably a bad combination.” Trump compared the current mix of passion and hatred to Jan. 6, 2021, and pivoted to defending his supporters who attacked the U.S. Capitol that day — “People in that crowd said it was the most beautiful day they ever experienced. There was love and unity. I have never seen such spirit and such passion and such love. And I’ve also never seen, simultaneously and from the same people, such hatred at what they’ve done to our country.”

— DOWN BALLOT —

“Erika Booth demands stop to committee claiming support while spreading disinformation” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A Central Florida political committee claims it endorsed Booth supporting a gas tax. Another committee run by the same person is now attacking her over that supposed support. That prompted Booth to send a cease-and-desist letter to the consultant behind both organizations. “Mrs. Booth demands that you immediately publish a retraction and correction to the false messages,” Booth attorney Richard Coates wrote in letters to both groups. The controversy started with digital messages supposedly touting the CFL Green Initiative Coalition’s support for Booth in the House District 35 Special Election.

Daniella Levine Cava to host campaign ‘Petition Day of Action’ — Miami-Dade Mayor Levine Cava’s campaign will host its first “Petition Day of Action” on Saturday. The campaign said the event is “designed to rally supporters and collect signatures for the Mayor’s re-election.” It will be co-hosted by The Miami Dade Democratic Party, SEIU Florida, Blue Wave Coalition, and Ruth’s List Florida. The event begins at 10 a.m. at the Mayor’s campaign headquarters, 1742 W Flagler St., in Miami. Levine Cava and others will deliver remarks at 10:30 a.m., followed by a canvassing effort in which volunteers and supporters will join her in visiting “high-traffic areas in the community” to seek petition signatures.





— DESANTISY LAND —

“What people keep missing about DeSantis” via David Graham of The Atlantic — DeSantis has promised to be a President like Trump but without the drama, and he has apparently learned from the former President how to use his office for personal benefit. As NBC News uncovered, some members of the state administration hit up lobbyists for donations to DeSantis’ presidential campaign. Once again, this is probably legal — as long as the staffers weren’t using state resources or time on the clock to make the requests. Yet it’s also extremely sketchy. As one lobbyist pointed out, DeSantis will remain Governor even if he doesn’t become President, so lobbyists have to maintain their access, especially because DeSantis has proved he’s willing to punish any perceived disloyalty. His unethical approach here is likely a model for how he might approach the presidency. Perhaps no one should be surprised that Florida would produce such a swamp creature.

“‘His eyes are on a different prize’: Some voters question if the Governor is showing up enough for the state” via Tarik Minor of News4Jax — Can DeSantis continue to run the state of Florida effectively while campaigning for President? It’s a question News4Jax Insiders and viewers are asking. They also are wondering how much money DeSantis’ presidential campaign is costing taxpayers. Several voters want to know where the Governor is and when he will be back in Florida to focus on local issues. In 2021 to 2022, travel and security for DeSantis’ wife and three children totaled $5.5 million. In 2022 to 2023, those expenses skyrocketed to roughly $8.8 million. Over four years in office, the total cost of travel and security detail for the Governor totaled more than $22 million.

“Florida judge expresses doubt over DeSantis’ redistricting arguments” via Andrew Pantazi of The Tributary — A Florida judge signaled skepticism Thursday that he could uphold DeSantis’ congressional districts after Florida’s lawyers admitted the districts violate the state constitution. Lawyers for the Governor and the GOP-controlled Legislature conceded that their congressional map reduced Black voting power, but they argued that the alternative would violate the U.S. Constitution. Second Judicial Circuit Judge J. Lee Marsh, a Rick Scott appointee, repeatedly pressed the state’s lawyers on whether they were asking him to contradict past precedent and decide on his own that the Florida Supreme Court’s previous decisions were invalid.

“Legislative ‘war on woke’ materializes into new school rules — and confusion” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — DeSantis’ efforts to transform the state’s classrooms barely got mentioned at the first GOP Presidential Debate of the cycle. But it dominated discussion for much of the state Board of Education meeting just a few hours earlier. As members adopted rules for putting approved legislation into practice, fireworks flew between state education officials and those who object to measures they feel are making classrooms ground zero for culture wars and stifling learning.

— STATEWIDE —

“Florida’s Disaster Sales Tax Holiday is back. Here’s what you need to know” via Christie Zizo of Click Orlando — Florida’s Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday is happening twice this year, and the second holiday period starts Saturday. The sales tax holiday exempts customers in Florida from paying taxes on specific supplies related to preparing for disasters. With the peak of hurricane season nearing, now is a good time to stock up on those items you might need if you didn’t do so during the last holiday period back in May. This is not the only sales tax holiday happening during this period. Florida is also hosting a Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday from Sept. 2 to Sept. 8.

Jimmy Patronis announces unclaimed property auction in Orlando — Chief Financial Officer Patronis announced the Florida Unclaimed Property Auction this weekend, with the auction preview beginning today at 9 a.m. and the auction begins on Saturday at 9 a.m. The auction will be held live and in-person at the Holiday Inn & Suites Across from Universal Orlando at 5916 Caravan Ct. in Orlando. “I’m excited to kick off our unclaimed property auction in Orlando this weekend with some outstanding items to bid on, including a 2-karat diamond platinum ring and a rare 1934 U.S. $1,000 bill. The proceeds generated by this auction are used to help fund education in Florida, and unclaimed property owners can still claim the value of these items at any time,” Patronis said. More information about the auction is available on the CFO’s website.

“Florida is spending $61.6M to bulletproof Capitol windows” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — The Florida Legislature is spending millions of dollars beefing up security at the Capitol Complex with expensive bulletproof windows while also making it easier for people to carry weapons into those state buildings. The Legislature approved a $61.6 million window replacement project as part of a larger renovation of the Capitol. The 50-year-old leaking windows are being replaced along with the removal of the rusted metal louvers covering them. “The windows are old and not ballistics rated or bulletproof,” said Laurel Wilson, marketing director for the Childers Construction Co., construction manager for the overall project. “The way things are going in the world; we saw an opportunity to harden the Capitol.”

— D. C. MATTERS —

“Americans aren’t sold on a Biden impeachment inquiry” via Aaron Blake of The Washington Post — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is edging ever closer to an impeachment inquiry of Biden, saying Tuesday that the House will launch one next month if its document requests aren’t satisfied. Such an inquiry would surely break ground in the politicization of impeachment; GOP theories about Biden’s proximity to Hunter Biden’s legal problems, most notably via a supposed “bribery scheme,” have borne little fruit, and evidence has also contradicted some of their central claims. McCarthy has been careful to specify that this would merely be an inquiry rather than a full-on impeachment vote, the suggestion being that Republicans are actually seeking the truth behind their theories. But such a step would surely be momentous and might set the House on an irreversible course.

“Capitol Police promotes officers who got Jan. 6 attack spotlight” via Chris Marquette of Roll Call — The Capitol Police are poised to promote a lieutenant who shot and killed a pro-Trump rioter on Jan. 6, 2021, as well as an officer who vividly testified before a House Select Committee about the violence she encountered during that attack. Michael Byrd, who fatally shot rioter Ashli Babbitt as she tried to break into the Speaker’s Lobby, will be promoted to captain. And Caroline Edwards, who recounted how she was knocked unconscious and described the environment at the Capitol that day as a “war zone” with officers bleeding and throwing up, will be promoted to sergeant.

“Fed officials see rates close to peak, differ on how close” via Jonnelle Marte of Bloomberg — Two Federal Reserve officials signaled policymakers may be close to being done with interest-rate increases, but one of them held back from ruling out further hikes until inflation is more clearly on a downward path. “We may need additional increments, and we may be very near a place where we can hold for a substantial amount of time,” Boston Fed President Susan Collins said Thursday during an interview with Yahoo Finance ahead of the Kansas City Fed’s annual economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

“Justice department sues SpaceX, alleging discrimination against refugees” via Micah Maidenberg of The Wall Street Journal — The Justice Department sued SpaceX, alleging that the Elon Musk-led company discriminated for years against refugees and others who fled their homelands. From September 2018 to May of last year, SpaceX discouraged refugees from applying for positions and refused to hire them or consider their applications, the Justice Department said Thursday. The company wrongly claimed that federal export-control laws meant that it could only hire U.S. citizens and permanent residents, the agency said. In a previous court filing related to the Justice Department’s investigation, the company denied that it makes hiring decisions based on applicants’ immigration status.

“House Republicans begin investigating Fani T. Willis before Trump’s Atlanta booking” via Luke Broadwater of The New York Times — Rep. Jim Jordan, Republican of Ohio and Chair of the House Judiciary Committee, announced he was opening an inquiry into Willis, the Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney, questioning whether she had collaborated with Biden administration officials and targeting any federal funding her office receives. Jordan said he was demanding all documents and communications between Willis’s office and federal officials and any relating to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office’s use of federal funds. A review of budget documents indicates that most of the office’s funding comes from local government, though prosecutors’ offices often receive at least some federal grant money.

“BlackRock turned down record number of climate proposals amid inflation, ESG pushback” via Thomas Catenacci of Fox Business — BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, voted against the vast majority of shareholder proposals related to climate and social issues during the 2022-2023 proxy voting season, the company reported Wednesday. Overall, BlackRock turned down 742 of the 813 proposals it voted on and 373, or 93%, of the social and climate proposals it faced. The trillion-dollar asset manager explained that it has seen a higher number of low-quality shareholder proposals, largely due to federal guidance issued by the Biden administration in 2021. “We observed a greater number of overly prescriptive proposals or ones lacking economic merit,” Joud Abdel Majeid, BlackRock’s global head of investment stewardship, wrote in the report. “Importantly, the majority of these proposals failed to recognize that companies are already meeting their asks.”

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Republicans building slate of ‘viable’ candidates for Miami-Dade countywide offices” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — There’s a Republican effort underway to build a roster of 2024 candidates for countywide offices in Miami-Dade, including two positions — Sheriff and Supervisor of Elections — appearing on the ballot for the first time in decades. It’s still in its early stages, with several names being tossed around for Sheriff and Doral Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez eying more than one post. “It’s important we field a class of good candidates, and that means they’ve got to be viable, have a pathway forward and are able to raise money. Some of these potential candidates are elected officials already, which makes it easier. They might have political committees. They might already have some funding there,” said Miami-Dade Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera.

“A former Florida Keys Commissioner pleads guilty to campaign finance law violations” via David Goodhue of the Miami Herald — Former Monroe County Commissioner Eddie Martinez pleaded guilty Wednesday to four counts of campaign finance law violations, including using campaign money to pay for personal expenses like his Netflix bill. As part of the agreement to the misdemeanor charges, Monroe County Circuit Judge Albert Kelley sentenced Martinez to two years of probation and four community service hours a month during the time of the probation. The sentence also prohibits him from running for public office while on probation. Martinez was also ordered to pay $2,000 in court costs.

“Public art in Boynton Beach triggers MAGA uprising over artist’s unrelated views on Trump” via Frank Cerabino of the Palm Beach Post — Few things are sillier than government officials who self-deputize themselves as art critics. That’s what’s happening in Boynton Beach these days, with the City Commission going nuclear over a large public sculpture previously OK’d by the city’s own Art Advisory Board. The 15-foot-tall ceramic sculpture entitled “Harmony” is the public-art piece that WXEL South Florida PBS has commissioned to go in the garden of its new cultural arts center on Congress Avenue. It’s the work of renowned Seattle-based artist Patti Warashina, who three years ago was awarded the Smithsonian’s Visionary Artist Award, which is given to artists who “have risen to the pinnacle of sculptural arts and design” and have achieved “exceptional artistry.”

“On the move: Fort Lauderdale police to lease space for two years while new $140M station is built” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A modern new police headquarters is on the way to the tune of $140 million, but for now the Fort Lauderdale department is without a home. The plan to stay in the current headquarters while a new one gets built went out the window once the earsplitting, ground-pounding construction began. That means Fort Lauderdale needs to lease temporary office space for at least two years — an unexpected cost of $3 million. Taxpayers will pick up the bill. Commissioners accepted an offer to lease the first and second floors of the Kaplan University building at 1515 W. Cypress Creek Road in northern Fort Lauderdale. The deal will not become final until Commissioners approve the lease at their next meeting on Sept. 5.

“Major makeover in the works for Key West’s iconic sunset spot. There’s one reason why” via Ashley Miznazi of the Miami Herald — Mallory Square, the most famous sunset viewing spot in Key West and all of the Florida Keys, is in line for a major makeover. The reason: The empty concrete expanse is just too damn hot for much of the day, a problem that climate change is only going to make worse. In fact, the only time visitors turn out in numbers at the waterfront site is at sunset, for the postcard views and an equally colorful collection of performers that typically include jugglers twirling fire, acrobats walking tightropes and cats jumping through hoops. “Mallory Square is an iconic destination and on the top of almost every visitor’s to-do list,” said Katie Halloran, Key West’s planning director. “But outside of an hour and a half before sunset, nobody wants to sit there for more than five or 10 minutes even though we have this invaluable view of the ocean.”

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Divided County Commission votes against renewing Brevard Cultural Alliance contract” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — In the second major blow to the Space Coast’s art scene this month, Brevard County Commissioners voted 3-2 to reject renewing the annual Brevard Cultural Alliance contract for the 2023-24 budget year that begins Oct. 1, putting the future of the organization’s programs in question. They also confirmed that they want to move $225,000 of tourist tax money that the Space Coast Office of Tourism had set aside for “major events grants” into the pool of money for beefing up lifeguard coverage. Three events have applied for such grants for 2023-24 ― the Brevard Renaissance Fair in Melbourne, the Space Coast State Fair in Viera and Thunder on Cocoa Beach powerboat races.

“Florida fined an Orlando abortion clinic $193K. Its volunteers are crowdfunding the bill” via Caroline Catherman of the Orlando Sentinel — Less than two weeks after Florida fined a local abortion clinic $193,000 for breaking state law, the clinic’s volunteer escorts have crowdfunded two-thirds of the bill. As of Thursday, over 4,000 people had donated more than $150,000 to a Givebutter fundraiser organized on behalf of the Center of Orlando for Women on Lucerne Terrace. The fundraiser was created by Stand with Abortion Now (SWAN), a grassroots volunteer organization that escorts patients past protesters and into the clinic. The state Agency for Health Care Administration fined the center for violating a Florida law that requires women to wait 24 hours after their first clinic visit to get an abortion. The law was passed in 2015 but was tied up in court until a Leon County Circuit judge upheld it in April 2022.

“Daytona Police Chief fed up with crime tells bar owners to ‘start coming up with solutions’” via Eileen Zaffiro-Kean of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — Somewhere between a woman opening fire on people in the Razzle’s Nightclub parking lot in late July, and officers reporting that an inebriated 17-year-old girl drove into four people in that same parking lot this month, Police Chief Jakari Young decided he was done with diplomacy. On Aug. 12, the Chief suspended the permit that allows the Seabreeze Boulevard bar to stay open and serve alcoholic drinks between midnight and 2 a.m. Then at the urging of Young and a few of his officers, four days later Razzle’s had a list of new rules imposed on it to regain use of that after-hours permit.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Tampa politico pleads guilty to sex offender charge, gets probation” via Dan Sullivan of the Tampa Bay Times — John Robert Ring Jr., the Tampa political player known as Giovanni Fucarino, whose sex offender past and ties to high-level city officials including Mayor Jane Castor touched off a scandal this Spring, pleaded guilty Thursday to a single criminal charge and received a probation sentence. In a deal with state prosecutors, Ring admitted that he did not properly register his email address and social media page as required by state sex offender laws. Prosecutors dropped two additional charges that had also accused Ring of failing to meet reporting requirements. He was ordered to serve 36 months of probation. The case stemmed from an investigation that sprouted amid whispers in Tampa’s law enforcement and political community that Ring, a fixture at local political and community events whom many knew as “Gio Fucarino,” wasn’t who he claimed to be. As Fucarino, he became a fixture in recent years at local political and community functions. He was photographed multiple times at events with Castor and City Council members. He served prison time related to a 2010 conviction for attempted unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

“St. Pete fire personnel celebrate chief’s return” via Mark Parker of St. Pete Catalyst — St. Petersburg Fire Chief Jim Large is back leading the department, nearly three weeks after Mayor Ken Welch placed him on administrative leave amid an investigation into misconduct. Anonymous allegations that Large, fostered a work environment hostile to minorities and women first surfaced July 19. However, Welch said Wednesday that a “careful review of the facts” did not substantiate the myriad claims. “Given the lack of any credible evidence that he violated city policy and insufficient proof, or documentation of inappropriate statements being made, I am concluding my review of this matter and am reinstating Chief Large,” Welch said.

“Tampa Mayor Jane Castor’s tax hike hits a hurdle” via Olivia George of the Tampa Bay Times — A citizens review board dealt a blow to Castor’s proposed budget Wednesday, recommending that Council members vote against the double-digit property tax rate increase she says is necessary to keep the city thriving. The recommendation, supported by all but one member of the seven-person Committee, surfaced in a contentious meeting in which members criticized the administration for not transparently detailing where the additional tax revenue would be spent. “I can’t tell whether I think it’s a good idea or not because I cannot tell where the money went,” Committee member Stephanie Poynor, president of Tampa Homeowners Association of Neighborhoods, said of the proposed tax hike. To the City Council, the public and the members of the media, Castor has stressed the tax increase is necessary to tackle an ever-growing backlog of maintenance projects and four priority policy areas: parks, transportation, housing and public safety.

“St. Petersburg City Council may evaluate fire department management” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — A City Council Committee voted unanimously Thursday to move forward with a management study of the St. Petersburg Fire Department. Members of the Budget, Finance and Taxation Committee instructed city staff to conduct one-on-one meetings with Council members to discuss the scope of the study, which would be done by a third-party consultant selected through an official bidding process. Council member Gina Driscoll proposed the idea last week after members of the public who addressed them expressed mixed opinions about whether Fire Chief Jim Large should stay or go. Comments from an anonymous employee survey accused Large of creating a hostile work environment for women and employees. Seven active firefighters described to the Tampa Bay Times inappropriate interactions and comments from Large or others in the department. Welch announced Wednesday in a video message to city employees that Large would be reinstated as chief after two and a half weeks of paid administrative leave. Welch said his “final decision” follows a “careful review” that produced no “evidence of racial, homophobic or sexist comments by the chief.”

“PSTA to implement fees for SunRunner after complaints about homeless riders” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) has voted to begin charging fares on its new SunRunner route. Beginning Oct. 1, SunRunner users will pay regular fees for the service, which is $2.25 or $5 for a day pass. A previous motion to begin charging fees in mid-September failed. SunRunner fares were originally set to begin Nov. 1, meaning the vote speeds up the period by one month. However, talks had been underway to potentially extend the free period. The 12-2 vote to implement fares came after some St. Pete Beach residents complained that individuals without homes were using the less than one-year-old bus rapid transit service to bombard their coastal paradise.

What Mike Fasano is reading — “PACE sues to restart Hillsborough County loans” via C.T. Bowen of the Tampa Bay Times — A home-energy loan program scrutinized for saddling people with unanticipated debt is asking a circuit court judge to let it do business again in Hillsborough County. If a court agrees, the Property Assessed Clean Energy program, known commonly as PACE, could restart activities the Hillsborough County Commission banned in 2020. The legal challenge in Hillsborough from the Florida PACE Funding Agency, one of the special districts created to administer the program under state law, coincides with the PACE agency’s successful court fight in Sarasota County. Last week, 12th Judicial Circuit Judge Stephan Walker ruled Sarasota County Tax Collector Barbara Ford-Coates had no legal authority to refuse to collect the PACE assessments attached to homeowners’ property tax bills.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Joel Rudman says doctors shouldn’t be forced to sign noncompete clauses” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — Navarre physician and Rep. Rudman doesn’t generally support Biden’s policies. But Rudman, like Biden, wants to ban the use of noncompete clauses. While Biden wants to ban noncompete clauses for all workers, Rudman only wants to ban them in health care contracts, and only for medical doctors and osteopathic doctors. “I’m striking a blow for the doctors with this bill. We’re going to level the playing field for doctors, and we’re going to let physicians know that they are wanted in the state of Florida, and they don’t have to leave the state to build a successful practice,” Rudman told Florida Politics. To that end, Rudman filed HB 11 this week.

“Opening Doors rejects city, county restructure recommendations, calls them bullies” via Mollye Barrows of the Pensacola News Journal — Escambia County leaders want to be a part of restructuring Opening Doors, Northwest Florida’s lead agency on homelessness, but the head of the nonprofit says they don’t need local leaders telling them how to do it. Opening Doors, the Continuum of Care on homelessness for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, is starting the process of bringing the organization more in line with federal guidelines. That includes creating a separate governance board to oversee the CoC. It also includes implementing the federal ALL-IN strategic plan launched by the White House in May to end homelessness in the country.

“Court records stolen in Gadsden County, cause still under investigation” via Andrian Andrews of WFSU — Gadsden County officials are still searching for answers to a data breach involving court documents. The Second Judicial Court reported the incident on Monday. An initial assessment showed some of the records stolen contained “personal identifying information,” but the extent of the breach remains unknown. “The second judicial circuit, the Gadsden County clerk of court and the office of the state courts administrator are cooperating with law enforcement to assist in the investigation.” County court officials say residents looking to file documents may do so in person at their local courthouse or by visiting the state’s electronic portal on the web.

—“UF event for pedestrian, traffic safety along University Avenue” via Lillian Lawson of The Gainesville Sun

“Flagler Schools interim Superintendent apologizes for targeting Black students in Bunnell” via Jim Abbott and Mary Ellen Ritter of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Flagler Schools Interim Superintendent LaShakia Moore apologized Wednesday after staff members at Bunnell Elementary singled out Black fourth- and fifth graders and pulled them into an assembly about low test scores. “Though no malice was intended at this assembly, it was executed in a way that does not align with the values of Flagler County Schools, the Flagler County School Board or this community,” Moore said. “Students should never be separated by race.” She added that the district’s goal was to “(improve) academic achievement for all students.”

“‘A giant opportunity’: Northwest Florida State College breaks ground on Raider Village” via Collin Bestor of the Northwest Florida Daily News — After years of continued growth, Northwest Florida State College took a step toward housing students on campus. The college held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new, on-campus living facility, aptly named Raider Village. The Northwest Florida Daily News had the opportunity to talk to Bryan Brooks, associate vice president of communications and community engagement, to discuss the new developments. He said many students commute to the school daily from other counties around the area, with some having to drive more than an hour to get to class. The new Raider Village will allow students to get to class without the hassle of traffic. “We will provide a giant opportunity to the students,” Brooks said. “Students will be able to engage more in extracurricular and social activities on campus.”

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Sarasota County Commission Chair Ron Cutsinger seeks a second term” via Anne Snabes of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Cutsinger has filed for re-election to his seat on the board. Cutsinger was elected to the Commission in 2020 and represents District 5, an area that includes Englewood and part of North Port. He is serving as the Commission’s Chair this year. Cutsinger is a Michigan native who moved to the area in 1973. He is a financial adviser and former Chair of the Sarasota County Planning Commission. Cutsinger, a Republican, is the only candidate who has filed to run for the seat so far. “It’s been such a privilege to serve the community,” he said. “We got a lot done, but there is a lot more to do.” Cutsinger’s district was hit hard by Hurricane Ian.

“No charges against Sarasota Commissioner after no evidence Erik Arroyo ‘willfully’ broke law” via Derek Gilliam of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Prosecutors decided not to file charges against Sarasota City Commissioner Arroyo after an investigation involving his failure to register a charity before accepting contributions for the nonprofit, according to a memo detailing the decision. State officials from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement appear to have examined whether Arroyo violated state law when he took donations for the Sarasota City Foundation, which he co-founded without obtaining a solicitation of donation approval from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Florida law requires charities to file annually with the Department, which Arroyo did not do until June 5, several weeks after the inquiry began.

“Venice City Council ponders a property tax rate cut for its September budget hearings” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — City Council members discussed the possibility of lowering the property tax rate for the projected 2023-24 budget, but with two of the seven Council members absent they did little more than set the stage for a discussion during the first public hearing on the budget, set for 5:01 p.m., Sept. 12. Council member Mitzie Fiedler said she brought the issue up because in recent years the budget hearings have been “five minutes,” and she wanted to ensure a longer discussion. Mayor Nick Pachota said the hearings can be as long as Council members need to make their decision on the proposed $163.8 million budget.

“Marco Island says Army Corps of Engineers met with, ignored city’s concerns on beach aid” via J. Kyle Foster of the Naples Daily News — Feeling snubbed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in future storm planning, Marco Island city officials plan to send a harshly worded letter expressing their outrage. Marco Island officials participated in meetings with the Corps for a Collier County Storm Risk Management (CSRM) Feasibility Study with the idea that Marco Island would “have a seat at the table,” Council member Darrin Palumbo said. Instead, Marco Island’s two main concerns — the need for full beach berm and dune renourishment and structural measures to protect the island — appear to have been cut after a cost analysis.

“Sanibel sand project will help remove some of the scars from the 2022 hurricane season” via Mark H. Bickel of the Fort Myers News-Press — A stretch of beach along the northwest side of Sanibel Island is getting some love and attention starting this week, removing some of the scars left behind from the 2022 hurricane season in Southwest Florida. Trucks started hauling sand to the location to replace sand lost to erosion due to Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole last year. The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted in January to accept grant funds of $5 million from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for Hurricane Ian and Nicole Emergency Recovery to place sand on Lee County beaches.

“FGCU president addresses search for missing student in email” via Mark H. Bickel of the Fort Myers News-Press — An unidentified FGCU student has been missing since approximately 7 p.m. on Wednesday (Aug. 23). According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, it is a male student, and he was last seen falling off a private boat in Lake Como, which is a shared lake between FGCU and the Miromar Lakes community. FGCU President Aysegul Timur sent and email to students and faculty at 11:38 p.m. on Wednesday, addressing the developing situation and the search.

— TOP OPINION —

“What I saw on that GOP Debate stage was complete and utter moral cowardice” via Frank Bruni of The New York Times — DeSantis? Did he invigorate his candidacy or invite its last rites?

He was loud, I’ll give him that. He smiled when a smile was in order, punched the air with his fist and trotted out that “stone cold dead” phrase that he has used before to describe the fate he’ll mete out to drug dealers who cross the country’s southwestern border.

But he had to be dragged to the statement that Pence did right on Jan. 6. He was mealy-mouthed on aid to Ukraine, suggesting he’d cut it off but then saying that his real concern was that Western European countries pony up more. (Gee, where have we heard that before?) He was blurry as often as he was bold, and that’s no way to catch up to Trump, let alone overtake him.

But is DeSantis really trying all that hard? Apart from Christie, are any of them? Like their ethically rotten party, they’re hostage to a serially indicted huckster and seem to be waiting for some twist of fate or act of magic to make it all better.

I share Ramaswamy’s hunger for real courage. But I define it differently than he does, and on Wednesday night, I was famished.

— OPINIONS —

“Trump wins first Republican debate” via Amy Walter of The Cook Political Report — How can the candidate who didn’t even show up be the winner of a debate? First, Ramaswamy, one of Trump’s strongest defenders, got the most attention at the event and is a huge help to Trump. Had this debate been centered around DeSantis, had DeSantis risen to that challenge, his struggling candidacy may have been given new life. Instead, all the talk for the next few days will be about Ramaswamy. Then there’s the fact that all but two candidates on that stage — Christie and Hutchinson — said they would support Trump even if he were convicted of a crime. If Trump’s opponents don’t think that being convicted is disqualifying, why should any GOP voter? Going into the debate, the presumption was that DeSantis would be a top target for attack. Yet it was Ramaswamy who drew the most flak.

“Trump wins, DeSantis struggles, Nikki Haley shines and everybody hates (or loves) Vivek” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — DeSantis had a terrible moment when Baier asked the field, “If former President Trump is convicted in a court of law, would you still support him as your party’s choice? Please raise your hand if you would.” Entrepreneur Ramaswamy’s hand shot up. DeSantis hesitated, then glanced to his left to see Ramaswamy and then former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Haley and then Sen. Tim Scott and then Burgum all raise their hands. Only then did DeSantis tentatively raise his hand. True or not, it looked like DeSantis was waiting to see what everyone else did before taking a position. Yes, DeSantis had some good moments. He rebelled at another raise-your-hand question about climate change and took control of the subject. But overall … DeSantis failed to seize control of the debate.

“A ‘meh’ debate performance from DeSantis will only fuel Republicans’ push for Trump” via the Miami Herald editorial board — He was energetic. He was angry. He was well-rehearsed. He was … meh. And yet that didn’t really matter. Because, despite the pressure on DeSantis to win back Republican voters who have soured on him, most of the attention was still on The Man Who Wasn’t There. Trump, as predicted, dominated from afar. Or as Fox host Baier, rather meanly, reminded DeSantis at one point, “he’s beating you by 30, 40 points in many polls.” The candidates onstage were left fighting over scraps, with Ramaswamy scoring the biggest wins with his irreverent attitude and calls for “revolution.” But Trump remained the clear favorite: When Christie tried to criticize the former President, the hall was filled with boos so loud he had to stop talking for a moment. Those four indictments? Jan. 6? Not important.

WEEKEND TV

ABC Action News Full Circle with Paul LaGrone on Channel 10 WFTS: Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez; Janelle Irwin Taylor, president of Summit Communications Strategies; and ABC News Political Director Rick Klein.

Facing South Florida with Jim DeFede on CBS 4 in Miami: The Sunday show provides viewers with an in-depth look at politics and other issues affecting South Florida.

In Focus with Allison Walker on Bay News 9/CF 13: A discussion of Florida’s legislation to allow college athletes to profit off their name, age, and likes and whether the transfer is now a form of college free agency. Joining Walker is Sen. Corey Simon and Olivia Stacey, Spectrum Sports 360 anchor/reporter.

Political Connections on Bay News 9 in Tampa/St. Pete: A one-on-one with Tampa Mayor Castor about the budget proposal and property taxes; a look at Trump’s surrender to authorities in Georgia; and a recap of the first Republican Presidential Primary Debate.

Political Connections on CF 13 in Orlando: Suspended State Attorney Monique Worrell discusses her removal from office by DeSantis, and why she says the move was motivated purely by politics.

The Usual Suspects on WCTV-Tallahassee/Thomasville (CBS) and WJHG-Panama City (NBC): Gary Yordon and Dr. Ed Moore.

This Week in Jacksonville with Kent Justice on Channel 4 WJXT: Republican U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter of Georgia’s 1st Congressional District and government law attorney Chris Hand.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“U.S. Postal Service to unveil stamp honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg” via Miranda Nazzarro of The Hill — The U.S. Postal Service is set to unveil its new stamp honoring late Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg this October. The Postal Service announced Thursday it will hold a first day-of-issue ceremony in October for the new Forever stamp commemorating Ginsburg’s legacy. The stamp features an oil painting of Ginsburg wearing her black judicial robe and white collar. Postal Service art director Ethel Kessler designed the stamp with art by Michael J. Deas, which was based on a photograph by Philip Bermingham.

“Mark Wahlberg: What to know about ‘Transformers’ actor, new tequila & his visits to Florida” via Jennifer Sangalang and Lianna Norman of The Palm Beach Post — For a couple of hours on Friday, Aug. 25, you can add “mixologist” to the list for the veteran Hollywood star. Wahlberg will return to Rocco’s Tacos and Tequila Bar in Delray Beach to serve drinks − for a good cause. Wahlberg returns to Palm Beach County on Friday, Aug. 25, to serve drinks at Rocco’s Tacos and Tequila Bar’s Delray Beach location, during a Flecha Azul Tequila happy hour alongside Rocco’s Tacos owner Rocco Mangel. There will be opportunities to take a photo with Wahlberg and happy hour cocktail and food specials, like strawberry basil margaritas and $5 tacos.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Best wishes to POLITICO Florida’s Gary Fineout, Skip Foster, Joshua Hicks, John Lux of Film Florida, and Phillip Singleton.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.