August 24, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis says Donald Trump ‘relied’ on him in 2020
Donald Trump - Ron DeSantis. Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiAugust 23, 20233min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Debate shows deep divides within Republican Party

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

In Milwaukee, Ron DeSantis was one of the crowd

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

‘The most beautiful day’: Donald Trump says Jan. 6 was about ‘love,’ but also about ‘hate’

Trump DeSantis
'I raised more money for him than any elected official in the country.'

After the Wednesday GOP presidential debate in Milwaukee, Ron DeSantis said he “did more than anyone” to help Donald Trump win Florida in 2020.

“In 2020, they really relied on me to do a lot in Florida. I raised more money for him than any elected official in the country. I raised, you know, $10, $15 million, and we worked really hard to make sure the Florida election ran really well,” DeSantis said on Fox News’ “Hannity.”

DeSantis also bemoaned Trump beginning to attack him last year.

“I started to get steam for re-election. You know, he came out and started dinging me. That’s fine. I don’t think he should do that, but it is what it is,” DeSantis said.

This is the latest example of DeSantis attempting to revise the narrative regarding Trump. Recently, he said Trump held him back, as he found out in 2022.

“I saw it in Florida in my re-election. You know, I won the first time by less than a percent (and the) second time by 20. Why did people vote against me in ’18, but they voted for me in ’22? The number one reason they gave was because of Trump,” DeSantis said in July on Fox News.

The Governor noted that “because in ’18 they said that they were voting against me to vote against Trump … even though they didn’t know much about me. By ’22, that was there.”

DeSantis brought that up to illustrate his belief that Trump can’t win a General Election while he can, saying, “There’s too many voters who just aren’t going to vote for him going forward.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDebate shows deep divides within Republican Party

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories