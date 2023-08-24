Ron DeSantis says Donald Trump ‘relied’ on him in 2020

After the Wednesday GOP presidential debate in Milwaukee, Ron DeSantis said he “did more than anyone” to help Donald Trump win Florida in 2020.

“In 2020, they really relied on me to do a lot in Florida. I raised more money for him than any elected official in the country. I raised, you know, $10, $15 million, and we worked really hard to make sure the Florida election ran really well,” DeSantis said on Fox News’ “Hannity.”

DeSantis also bemoaned Trump beginning to attack him last year.

“I started to get steam for re-election. You know, he came out and started dinging me. That’s fine. I don’t think he should do that, but it is what it is,” DeSantis said.

This is the latest example of DeSantis attempting to revise the narrative regarding Trump. Recently, he said Trump held him back, as he found out in 2022.

“I saw it in Florida in my re-election. You know, I won the first time by less than a percent (and the) second time by 20. Why did people vote against me in ’18, but they voted for me in ’22? The number one reason they gave was because of Trump,” DeSantis said in July on Fox News.

The Governor noted that “because in ’18 they said that they were voting against me to vote against Trump … even though they didn’t know much about me. By ’22, that was there.”

DeSantis brought that up to illustrate his belief that Trump can’t win a General Election while he can, saying, “There’s too many voters who just aren’t going to vote for him going forward.”