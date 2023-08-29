DCF’s sole-source proposal is as swampy as it gets

Florida has accepted proposals from vendors for a new child welfare system through a supposedly competitive bidding process that was anything but.

While the process seems competitive on paper, the system eventually selected by the state is already locked into relying on a proprietary software platform, Salesforce, that other states have struggled to implement for crucial government services.

A recent example is on full display in California, where the state’s department serving vulnerable youths is currently in the thick of a costly, slow-motion train wreck.

The state estimates the California Automated Response and Engagement System has cost taxpayers there a whopping $1.7 billion over the past decade.

While many are aware of Golden State Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ineptitude, this failure is beyond the pale — it’s not hyperbole to call it a slap in the face to the state’s most vulnerable children.

To be sure, public procurement is a complicated beast, and sometimes, companies fail on one project but succeed on others. The Salesforce platform has done what is by all accounts good work for Florida’s state universities and multiple municipalities.

It’s great that an 18-year-old can sign up for courses from the comfort of their couch; it’s cool that municipalities are better able to route phone calls to proper departments; and it’s nice to know government contractors such as CDR Maguire have software to run their operations more efficiently.

But those are matters of convenience. Properly serving the children and families who rely on the services provided by the Florida Department of Children and Families is, in many cases, a matter of life or death.

Florida’s budget to improve the software supporting the services — and the hardworking social workers who deliver them — is $25 million for the 2023-24 fiscal year. Much could be written about how these vital workers and programs deserve more funding, but the reality is there are budgets to balance and lawmakers (and the voters who put them in power) are not about to write a California-style blank check to DCF.

That makes it all the more critical that Florida gets this right. The logical first step: holding a competitive procurement process bathed in sunshine and willing to consider software platforms that were designed from the ground up to ensure critical government services are provided to the children and adults who desperately need them.

Unfortunately, DCF skipped that step.

And there are other issues with the company that are, in Ron DeSantis’ Florida, “problematic.”

Salesforce has all the makings of being a “woke” company which has, at times, used its economic power to threaten states that implement conservative policies.

That’s not something that plays well in DeSantis’ Florida, and although sources close to DeSantis assure Florida Politics she is not, one could be forgiven for thinking DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris is on board with the company creed.

“I can tell you without any ambiguity that Secretary Harris is 100% on Gov. DeSantis’s team. I can only imagine this procurement is a result of deep state liberals attempting to sneak one by in an effort to embarrass both the Secretary and the Governor,” according to a lobbyist close to the DeSantis administration, granted anonymity due to the sensitive nature of procurements.

A former state government official with knowledge of the procurement process said DCF’s insistence on using Salesforce is almost certainly a swampy “deep state” ploy to give a cushy contract to a company that is repackaging software that was never meant for DCF’s use case — and that they wouldn’t be surprised if this sole-source deal was struck unbeknownst to Harris.

There’s a way for Harris to prove them right: Open up the procurement process to all vendors, no matter their platform, and let the best product win.