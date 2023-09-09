Presidential candidates’ scrum slated for Iowa college football showdown

Donald Trump will cross paths with several Republican rivals Saturday when he attends Iowa’s in-state college football grudge match, one of the former president’s few visits so far to the state that holds the first nominating caucus.

Trump will wade into one of the state’s largest sports crowds at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, where Iowa State University will host the University of Iowa. Also planning to be at the game are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and several lesser-known candidates.

As the race enters its traditional ramp-up after Labor Day, the former president has largely skipped holding town halls or participating in many of the state’s cherished campaign traditions, but has not paid a price so far. Trump remains far ahead of DeSantis and other rivals in Iowa and nationally.

Trump is expected to attend the 2:30 p.m. game and not a local county GOP’s tailgate party in nearby Nevada, Iowa, where North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Ohio biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy are scheduled to appear.