Shady payment processor is skirting the law and providing safe haven for unscrupulous companies

Scams have become as American as apple pie in recent years, and the rise in technological advancements has only created more opportunities for companies to bamboozle the unsuspecting customer.

Many of the latest scams involving phony trading courses or platforms share a common thread: The same shady payment processor.

Florida law requires licenses for any businesses that expose customers to potential hazards or financial risks, or that involve occupations where there is a need for extensive training.

That includes stockbrokers, insurance agents, accountants, medical professionals, building contractors, real estate brokers … and payment processors.

Deel, Inc., already under investigation for failing to pay wages and benefits required by law, operates as a payment processor. But it doesn’t have a license to operate as one.

Its unlicensed activity has led companies with questionable business practices to utilize the California-based company’s laissez-faire approach to banking regulations.

Notably, Deel is the go-to payment processor for perpetrators of one of the latest fads in fraud: proprietary trading scams. Proprietary trading can be a legitimate endeavor, but many companies offering lessons on the practice are not. The grift generally involves convincing aspiring traders to pay for courses with the promise that, if they perform well, they may eventually be given some seed money to get them started on their new careers.

What’s even more questionable, such companies often pay students to recruit more students — a classic multilevel marketing scheme.

Given the dubious nature of these businesses, they are often unbanked and/or unbankable. Reputable financial institutions are required under the federal Bank Secrecy and Anti-Money Laundering acts to know where the money they hold or transmit is coming from and where it is going so they avoid disreputable businesses. Federal regulations are rarely a hurdle for legitimate transactions between individuals and businesses.

On the other hand, scammers wouldn’t hold up to bank scrutiny. That’s where it appears Deel and other proprietary traders come in.

Since 2020, the company has grown rapidly. It markets itself as a cheaper, better and faster alternative to the competition, but its success is thanks in part to its look-the-other-way approach to money transfers.

Proprietary trading scammers have seized on this to funnel money from its “students” to themselves and the handful of “graduates” who are gifted token sums. By the time anyone realizes they’ve been had, the money is gone.

Regulators have caught on. One Deel customer, My Forex Funds, recently had its accounts frozen by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for offering “professional trader” courses with promises that the company will “only make money when you do.” The perpetrators made millions and it appears they used the money to purchase luxury homes and cars. Customers saw no such windfall.

Deel may not have been directly involved with the scam, but by not following regulations in place to protect consumers, they may be complicit.

Attorney Tom Grady, a former Commissioner of the Florida Office of Financial Regulation and founder of GradyLaw in Naples, is investigating proprietary trading scams and their payment processors. Earlier this summer, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged Naples resident Brent Seaman, the man behind SurgeTrader, with operating a $35 million Ponzi scheme, and both are being investigated by Grady.

In a recent public letter to Office of Financial Regulation (OFR) Division of Consumer Finance Director Gregory Oaks, Grady brought to the OFR’s attention his firm’s investigation into proprietary traders escaping regulation under Florida law. As part of that investigation, Grady also discovered Deel was one of the payment processors facilitating what the SEC has called a Ponzi scheme. Prior to Grady’s letter, SurgeTrader had confirmed in writing that Deel was one of the primary payout methods available to its traders.

Further, Grady’s investigation found regulators are already investigating Deel for other conduct that may skirt more than banking laws.

In addition to operating as a payment processor, Deel advertises itself as a professional employer organization (PEO). PEOs essentially function as a human resources department, handling insurance, employee benefits and payroll so businesses can focus on their mission. Deel manages all the necessary details such as sending payroll dollars to the IRS and the state compensation bureau and ensuring all tax documentation is filled out and filed correctly.

Like payment processors, PEOs must be licensed. Deel is not a licensed PEO and as such it appears it has been circumventing law by claiming in fine print that it is acting as an employer of record (EOR) — an informal designation with no licensure requirements, but with massive exposure risks.

Deel relieves itself of EOR responsibilities in contracts with customers. Florida Politics previously reported on Deel’s PEO claims and the risk they present to individuals and businesses that transact with the company.

What’s more, U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff has uncovered evidence that Deel’s tenuous grasp of employment law also applies to its own workers and has urged the Department of Labor to investigate.

According to Schiff, Deel classifies many of its and its customers’ workers as “exempt,” or as “independent contractors” rather than employees, allowing Deel and its customers to save money on benefits and worker protections such as minimum wage and overtime laws. Generally, workers are considered employees if their benefactor dictates their hours and methods. An independent contractor may be asked to deliver the same work product, but they have control over when and how they do the job.

Shiff has said the way Deel classifies its employees does not satisfy clear legal requirements outlined by the IRS, which is tantamount to theft and carries penalties just as severe — employers found in violation face massive fees in addition to unpaid wages, overtime benefits, and Social Security and Medicare withholdings at the federal level. The penalties can be just as harsh at the state level, including in Deel’s home state of California.

Some Deel employees have come forward to corroborate the allegations, which are being actively investigated by multiple government agencies and lawmakers.