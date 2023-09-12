September 12, 2023
Political novice challenging Marie Woodson in her bid for a third term
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 1/4/23-Rep. Marie Paule Woodson, D-Hollywood, during the the Banking and Insurance Committee, Wednesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

FLAPOL010423CH026
The 2-term Representative for southern Broward County's HD 105 had been floated as a possible successor to Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book.

Rep. Marie Woodson says she’s all in for a third term representing southern Broward County’s House District 105 — dismissing reports that she might run for Senate.

But she’ll have to get by political novice, Joshua Hlavka, who is making his first bid for elected office, running as a member of the Libertarian Party of Florida for the seat.

Woodson said she wants to keep building on the success she’s had as a Representative. And there’s already a Primary contest for the Senate seat she would be competing for — to succeed term-limited Democratic Senate Leader Lauren Book.

“We need to get more Democrats elected,” Woodson said. “I want to work for the people who elected me. That’s my focus.”

Hlavka, who works at a car rental service at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, says he’s running because he believes the district — which is among the most heavily Democratic in the state according to voting data — has been offered “minimal options” and wants another option.

Woodson was first elected from a field of three Democrats in 2020 and defeated the same Republican candidate in both 2020 and 2022. She also defeated a Democrat in a 2022 Primary.

Hlavka wants to get a crack at solving problems, eliminating taxes, expanding school choice (even though last year’s Session made it “universal school choice”) and lowering property insurance, he said.

“Everything’s 30 to 50% more than it used to be if not more,” Hlavka said.

Woodson was able to get a bill passed into law in 2023 (HB 139) that makes it easier for military veterans and their spouses to get licensed in health care professions. And she’s focused on addressing the problem of homeless college students. She was shocked to learn that Florida International University and Broward College have homeless students in attendance.

And then she discovered it’s a problem statewide.

“I’m so passionate about this because here are kids who have not had a break in life … and yet they want to better themselves — they are in college and getting an education,” Woodson said. “We need to come together and make sure that we give those kids a break. … They are not responsible for the issues that either mom or dad had in life.”

Hlavka, meanwhile, is focused on reining in government spending. He would end the gas tax. If elected, he would be the only member of the Libertarian Party of Florida as things stand now, but he thinks that would be an improvement.

“Republicans don’t want to associate with Democrats — they see them as the enemy,” Hlavka said. “I want to give the people of 105 an option for somebody who can actually cross the aisle and have these conversations with Republicans because they are not going to listen to a Democrat.”

HD 105 is an inland district that stretches from Sheridan Street to the Broward County line. East-west, the district is defined roughly by University Drive and Dixie Highway.

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting.

