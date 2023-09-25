Donald Trump brags about poll numbers (again) in South Carolina

Donald Trump continues to talk about opinion polls on the campaign trail.

During a speech in Summerville, South Carolina, Trump yet again bragged about being ahead of President Joe Biden, Gov. Ron DeSantis, and other 2024 candidates.

“When they see these numbers, they get crazy, but we’re leading Ron DeSanctimonious, as we’re beating him by 56 points,” Trump said, though it wasn’t immediately clear which poll the former President referenced.

“You know, it’s amazing in yesterday’s NBC news poll, I’m leading all of the Republicans in numbers like nobody’s actually seen before. And we’re just about 60% already and we’re going up, and we’re the only ones going up,” Trump added. “They’re going down, they’re going down, down, down. They ought to stop wasting their time.”

Trump, who won’t participate in Wednesday night’s Republican debate in California, also cast aspersions on that event.

“They’re wasting a lot of time with these ridiculous debates that nobody’s watching. The last debate was the lowest rated debate in history.”

Trump also referenced an in-state poll, noting that “in the new South Carolina poll. I’m way up, close to 51 or 52, and we’re beating your former Governor — who is not nearly as good as your current Governor by the way — and we’re not even close, by the way. And we’re beating everybody by a lot.”

It’s unclear also which new South Carolina poll Trump meant.

The National Public Affairs survey released this weekend shows Trump way ahead, but with 46% support, with Nikki Haley at 18% and DeSantis at 10%.

The most recent Fox News poll of 809 of the state’s likely Republican Primary voters shows DeSantis at 10%, Haley at 18%, and Trump at 46%.

In a Washington Post poll released last week, DeSantis was at 9% in that poll, trailing U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (10%), Haley (18%) and Trump (46%).

The Race to the White House polling average for South Carolina shows DeSantis in third place with 11%, ahead of Scott’s 10% but behind Haley (16%) and Trump (46%).

Nationally, the race is even more lopsided, with Trump at 56% and DeSantis at 13%, ahead of Vivek Ramaswamy (7%) and Haley (5%).