October 7, 2023
Israel death toll up to 70 after Hamas Attacks
Gaza
Expect the total to climb as more victims are found.

Israel’s national rescue service said at least 70 people have been killed and hundreds more were wounded in a surprise attack by the militant group Hamas.

The casualties made Hamas’ attack on southern Israel the deadliest one in Israel in years.

The Magen David Adom said Saturday that “hundreds” of people were seriously injured and strongly urged the public to heed the directives of Israeli authorities for safety.

The wounded were being evacuated in ambulances, mobile intensive care vehicles, and by helicopter to various hospitals.

At least 198 people in the Gaza Strip have been killed in Israel’s retaliation, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said.

Republished with permission of the Associated Press.

  • Onyer Headd

    October 7, 2023 at 12:18 pm

    Where are the lefties who populate this blog? Where are all the Dems weeping about the poor Palestinians? Where are the freedom-haters standing up for Iran and applauding Biden giving Iran billions. This vicious aggression is on Biden’s head–and theirs.

  • My Take

    October 7, 2023 at 12:50 pm

    Why now I wonder?

    Anyway, the GOPer rightwingers shouldn’t care.
    Just a foreign territorial dispute.
    None of our concern.
    Right, Rhonda?

