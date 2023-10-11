Ron DeSantis likens Hamas attacks to ’10 or 20 9/11s’

Ron DeSantis took time off the campaign trail for prayer and commentary on the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

During a “prayer and update” call with pastors via the Family Policy Alliance, the Florida Governor and 2024 presidential candidate described the current action as a “sharp turning point” for the American ally, which on a per capita basis eclipses Sept. 11, 2001 exponentially.

“This one — because of the barbarity of it, because of the scale of it — this is not just their 9/11, this is like 10 or 20 9/11s piled on top of each other if you compare for the size of Israel,” DeSantis related. “It’s never going to be the same in the Middle East ever again.”

He had previously likened the attacks to 9/11, but in the days since, he has sharpened his critique.

During Wednesday’s call, the Governor advocated for total war against this “grave challenge.”

“Israel needs to be able to do what it takes to defend itself and really they can’t do anything less than the complete eradication of Hamas and the entire infrastructure of terror that has been built up over these years. And so I’m grieving for what’s happening there, but I know that there’s an anger and a resolve that’s simmering underneath all of that, that is going to propel Israel forward to meet this most grave challenge,” DeSantis said.

The Governor noted that his administration “spoke out forcefully against the demonstrations that were happening nationwide” against Israeli retaliation, claiming “there were a couple in Florida where they’re cheering on Hamas, cheering on the decapitation of babies, cheering on murdering elderly people and raping women in the most barbaric fashion.”

“There’s a sickness in our society,” DeSantis added, adding that it’s “not something that the state of Florida is going to put up with” and that the state stands with Israel.