Personnel note: Yazmin Alfonso named Associate State Director of Outreach at AARP Florida

AARP Florida is welcoming Yazmin Alfonso as its new Associate State Director of Outreach.

Alfonso joins AARP from EVHybridNoire, where she served as Director of Programs and worked to advance inclusive and equitable e-mobility solutions across the U.S.

“AARP Florida is excited to welcome Yazmin as a member of our Outreach team. Her extensive background in nonprofit management and community organizing will be an asset for the organization. We are confident she will be a great addition to our staff,” AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson said.

AARP Florida Director of Outreach Dionne Polite added, “I am thrilled for Yazmin to join the AARP Florida team. Her experience in advancing the missions of non-profit organizations will bring the skills to connect AARP with the community in the Central Florida region. Her passion for helping others is evident and I’m excited to work with her in this role.”

Alfonso joins the AARP team with over 10 years of nonprofit experience working within a diverse range of skills, including program and project management, grant management, community engagement, and strategic partnerships.

Previously, Alfonso worked as the Director of Programs at the National Hispanic Medical Association, leading a nine-person team to create advocacy awareness campaigns with Hispanic physicians and pharmacists to help eliminate health disparities and improve health literacy for the Hispanic community.

She also worked at the Elizabeth Dole Foundation as the Manager of City and Community Initiatives, where she served as the program lead for the Hidden Heroes Cities and Counties Program.

Alfonso holds a master’s in communications from Walden University and a bachelor’s in communications and media studies from the University of Cincinnati. She was born and raised in Tampa and lives in Celebration.