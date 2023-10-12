October 12, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: Yazmin Alfonso named Associate State Director of Outreach at AARP Florida

Staff ReportsOctober 12, 20233min1

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 10.12.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

APoliticalHeadlines

That’s a huuuuge pumpkin

Culture WarsHeadlines

Florida law targeting drag shows can’t be enforced for now, appellate court say

alfonzo copy
Alfonso joins the AARP team with over 10 years of nonprofit experience.

AARP Florida is welcoming Yazmin Alfonso as its new Associate State Director of Outreach.

Alfonso joins AARP from EVHybridNoire, where she served as Director of Programs and worked to advance inclusive and equitable e-mobility solutions across the U.S.

“AARP Florida is excited to welcome Yazmin as a member of our Outreach team. Her extensive background in nonprofit management and community organizing will be an asset for the organization. We are confident she will be a great addition to our staff,” AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson said. 

AARP Florida Director of Outreach Dionne Polite added, “I am thrilled for Yazmin to join the AARP Florida team. Her experience in advancing the missions of non-profit organizations will bring the skills to connect AARP with the community in the Central Florida region. Her passion for helping others is evident and I’m excited to work with her in this role.”

Alfonso joins the AARP team with over 10 years of nonprofit experience working within a diverse range of skills, including program and project management, grant management, community engagement, and strategic partnerships.

Previously, Alfonso worked as the Director of Programs at the National Hispanic Medical Association, leading a nine-person team to create advocacy awareness campaigns with Hispanic physicians and pharmacists to help eliminate health disparities and improve health literacy for the Hispanic community.

She also worked at the Elizabeth Dole Foundation as the Manager of City and Community Initiatives, where she served as the program lead for the Hidden Heroes Cities and Counties Program.

Alfonso holds a master’s in communications from Walden University and a bachelor’s in communications and media studies from the University of Cincinnati. She was born and raised in Tampa and lives in Celebration.

Post Views: 0

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousThat’s a huuuuge pumpkin

nextLast Call for 10.12.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

One comment

  • Julia

    October 12, 2023 at 5:38 pm

    Sᴛᴀʀᴛ ᴡᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ ғʀᴏᴍ ʜᴏᴍᴇ! Gʀᴇᴀᴛ ᴊᴏʙ ғᴏʀ sᴛᴜᴅᴇɴᴛs, sᴛᴀʏ-ᴀᴛ-ʜᴏᴍᴇ ᴍᴏᴍs ᴏʀ ᴀɴʏᴏɴᴇ ɴᴇᴇᴅɪɴɢ ᴀɴ ᴇxᴛʀᴀ ɪɴᴄᴏᴍᴇ. Yᴏᴜ ᴏɴʟʏ ɴᴇᴇᴅ ᴀ ᴄᴏᴍᴘᴜᴛᴇʀ ᴀɴᴅ ᴀ ʀᴇʟɪᴀʙʟᴇ ɪɴᴛᴇʀɴᴇᴛ ᴄᴏɴɴᴇᴄᴛɪᴏɴ. Mᴀᴋᴇ $80 ʜᴏᴜʀʟʏ ᴀɴᴅ ᴜᴘ ᴛᴏ $13,000 ᴀ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ ʙʏ ғᴏʟʟᴏᴡɪɴɢ ʟɪɴᴋ ᴀᴛ ᴛʜᴇ vs04 ʙᴏᴛᴛᴏᴍ ᴀɴᴅ sɪɢɴɪɴɢ ᴜᴘ. Yᴏᴜ ᴄᴀɴ ʜᴀᴠᴇ ʏᴏᴜʀ ғɪʀsᴛ ᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ sv03 ʙʏ ᴛʜᴇ ᴇɴᴅ ᴏғ ᴛʜɪs ᴡᴇᴇᴋ.
    .
    .
    Detail Here——————————————->>> careershome123.blogspot.com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more