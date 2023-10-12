Last Call for 10.12.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

In another show of solidarity, Florida will pour millions more into Israeli bonds.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced the move on Thursday, saying the state treasury will invest an additional $25 million, bringing its total stake to $80 million — the largest total the state has held at one time.

Patronis said that Florida is committed to supporting Israel “both morally and monetarily” and noted that the state has purchased $190 million in Israeli bonds since he took office in 2017. The state treasury has gained about $6.4 million in interest from the investments.

“To the people of Israel, Israeli Americans, and Jewish Floridians across our state, Florida is proud to stand with you. I encourage other state treasurers across our country to support Israel by purchasing Israel bonds today,” Patronis said in a news release.

Israel Bonds Executive Director Mark Ruben added, “Following the tragic and unprecedented terrorist attacks this week, Israel needs the support of our allies more than ever. This bond purchase is a testament to the deep relationship between our two lands and people. Thank you to CFO Patronis and Floridians statewide for your continued dedication to strengthening the Israel/Florida relationship.”

The state’s investment comes two days after Palm Beach County Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller Joe Abruzzo announced PBC would invest another $25 million into Israeli bonds.

“I am proud to show solidarity with the people of Israel and make Palm Beach County the first county in the nation to increase its investment in Israel bonds following their declaration of war against Hamas,” Abruzzo said Tuesday.

—”This war shows just how broken social media has become” via Charlie Warzel of The Atlantic

—”Don’t believe everything you see and hear about Israel and Palestine” via A.W. Ohlheiser of Vox

—“Palestinian Americans, dismayed by violence, say historical context is being overlooked” via Mitch Smith, Lauren McCarthy, Ernesto Londoño and Miriam Jordan of The New York Times

—”Hamas took at least 64 captives into Gaza, visual evidence suggests” via Evan Hill, Joyce Sohyun Lee, Sarah Cahlan and Gabòr Friesen of The Washington Post

—“Palestinians in Gaza brace for all-out war: ‘There is no place to go’” via Jesse Rosenfeld of Rolling Stone

—“Ron DeSantis reserves $2 million for Iowa ads amid tight cash reserves” via Hannah Knowles of The Washington Post

—”Disney agonized about sports betting. Now it’s going all in.” via Robbie Whelan, Katherine Sayre and Jessica Toonkel of The Wall Street Journal

—“Universal gets something huge that DeSantis took away from Disney” via Kirk O’Neil of TheStreet

—“Advocacy groups promote ‘Decline to Answer’ regarding immigration question in hospitals” via Mitch Perry of the Florida Phoenix

—”New College students withdrew in big numbers after state overhaul” via Thomas C. Tobin of the Tampa Bay Times

“We should not be pumping hundreds of millions of dollars into places like Harvard if they’re producing students that are basically aligning with Hamas terrorists.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, suggesting he would cut off federal funding to his alma mater.

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

Gov. Ron DeSantis gets a glass of Traitor Grog for saying he would defund the institution that gave him a JD.

Order some Helping Hands for Sen. Tina Polsky and Rep. Hillary Cassel, who refiled twin bills (SB 164, HB 147) that would create a scholarship and loan forgiveness program for mental health professionals.

Former Senate President Bill Galvano deserves a Sweet ‘Tee’ Mule for organizing the 27th Annual Phil Galvano Golf Classic to benefit Manatee County public schools.

Order whatever you want when Hayward House Bistro opens in a couple of months, just make sure to check it out.

