Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.16.23

Breaking overnight — “Ron DeSantis greets 270 American evacuees from Israel after they land in Tampa” via Justin Schecker of WFLA — The plane flew through Portugal to get to Tampa International Airport, landing around 7:45 p.m. Seven evacuees landed in Orlando this afternoon. The Governor signed an executive order Thursday that enables the Florida Division of Emergency Management to bring Floridians home and transport supplies out to Israel. They. estimate some 20,000 U.S. citizens, including Floridians, are stranded in Israel. The executive order directs the Florida Division of Emergency Management to charter flights for Americans trying to get home. It also states, “There are more than 20,000 Americans, including Floridians in Israel who wish to return home but are unable to do so. The executive order allows the State of Floria to carry out logistical, rescue, and evacuation operations to keep its residents safe.”

To watch a video of DeSantis on the tarmac in Tampa, please click the image below:

___

Government affairs firm Shumaker Advisors is continuing to expand its Tallahassee team with the addition of Amy Bisceglia and Michelle Turman.

Bisceglia, who comes aboard as a principal, has more than 15 years of experience in the Capitol, most recently working at the lobbying firm Rubin Turnbull & Associates. Shumaker touted her deep understanding of the legislative landscape at the state level and her ability to advise clients and help them develop strategies for their governmental success.

“I am incredibly honored to join the Shumaker Advisors team and ready to contribute my best to help us reach new heights together,” she said.

Turman has deep experience in the nonprofit sector. She was an executive and founder of Catalyst Consulting Services, where she was successful in advancing the missions of various nonprofit organizations. Shumaker Advisors said her unique perspective into the nonprofit sector will play a pivotal role in expanding the firm’s portfolio of services and enabling it to advocate for causes that matter deeply to its clients.

“I am proud to join Shumaker Advisors so that together we can increase the impact of our nonprofit clients in the communities we serve,” Turman said.

Bisceglia and Turman join a team that has quickly become one of the most influential and experienced public affairs firms in Florida and beyond. Shumaker Advisors — which also has offices in Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina and Washington — also recently bolstered its federal team with the addition of Chris Salemme as senior vice president of Federal Affairs.

“Shumaker Advisors has experienced a surge in client growth, a testament to our dedication and proven track record in achieving results,” said Ron Christaldi, president and CEO of Shumaker Advisors Florida. “Amy’s widespread state government experience and Michelle’s extensive nonprofit experience make them perfect additions as we expand our reach and strengthen client connections throughout Florida.”

___

Lauren Henderson is joining the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants as its Deputy Director of Governmental Affairs.

Henderson will be stationed at the FICPA Governmental Affairs office in Tallahassee, assisting Chief External Affairs Officer Jason Harrell in furthering the Institute’s strategic advocacy goals.

Alongside Harrell, she will work as part of the FICPA’s in-house lobbying team and will assist in all aspects of promoting and advancing FICPA’s legislative priorities and further strengthening the Institute’s relationships with legislators and their staff.

“Lauren has spent her career deftly navigating the legislative process,” Harrell said. “She arrives at the FICPA with a wide variety of relationships, extensive political experience, and a depth of legislative knowledge that will keep our members’ interests at the forefront during Florida’s Legislative Session.”

Henderson has nearly a decade of legislative experience. She most recently served as the Legislative Director for Cynergy LLC, a political consulting firm in Tallahassee. She has previously worked on political campaigns for high-profile candidates — including Jeb Bush, Mitt Romney, Rick Scott, Mary Thomas, Steve Southerland and Jim Messer — and was previously named to Florida Politics’ 30-under-30 list of rising stars.

“It’s an honor to join the FICPA and to play a key role in representing members throughout the state,” Henderson said. “I look forward to bringing my experience to an impressive and respected institution and to working alongside Jason Harrell as we protect and promote the CPA profession in Florida.”

—@POTUS: We must not lose sight of the fact that the overwhelming majority of Palestinians had nothing to do with Hamas’s appalling attacks and are suffering as a result of them.

—@RonDeSantis: As President, the number of people I will bring in from Gaza is zero.

Florida state rep. says "hard pass" and "[hashtag] bombs away" to "valu[ing] every human life, no matter their faith and ethnicity." pic.twitter.com/SPWp4XZr6F — Roey Hadar (@roeyhadar) October 14, 2023

—@FLSERT: If you are stranded in Athens and in need of safe transportation back to the United States, we may be able to assist you. Please complete our form at http://FloridaDisaster.org/Israel and share it with anyone who may need assistance.

—@RitaForFlorida: Please carefully source and vet the media you consume and share. We must all be steadfast in ensuring that we are not sharing propaganda videos and false information.

—@RepLuna: Here is a friendly reminder to my colleagues that are attempting to blame me for voters calling their offices in support of (Jim) Jordan: Maybe you should do what your voters are asking you to do? It’s called being a REPRESENTATIVE for a reason.

—@ChrisRGibbs: I know I’m just a farmer and don’t know much bout nothin cept corn and cows, but I do know this, Jim Jordan’s career path must not lead to the Speakership.

—@MarcACaputo: Canes are done. They’ve quit with 3 min left in the third. Fire Cristobal

Are you ready Florida? Monday night temps here dipping low with 50s making it all the way through the state. Might even see a couple 30's up north. I got wood. Do you? https://t.co/Hk3pbO7x8H pic.twitter.com/mj3exBHOgW — Mike's Weather Page (@tropicalupdate) October 15, 2023

“Israel-Hamas war tests DeSantis’ and other Republicans’ views on foreign policy” via The Associated Press — DeSantis told New Hampshire business leaders that the United States should stop funding Ukraine until there is a clear strategy. He was more focused on what he saw as a threat posed by foreign nationals at the U.S.-Mexico border. And Israel, he said, has a right to defend itself. “I don’t think there’s going to be a lot we even need to do militarily,” DeSantis said of the war between Israel with Hamas. “We may have to provide some additional support like we’ve traditionally done, but I think mostly it’s just the moral clarity to say, ‘They don’t have to live like this.’” Primary voters across New Hampshire who pelted Republican presidential candidates with foreign policy questions this past week are hungry for better answers.

“DeSantis says U.S. should not accept refugees from Gaza” via Veronica Stracqualursi and Kit Maher of CNN — “I don’t know what (President Joe) Biden’s gonna do, but we cannot accept people from Gaza into this country as refugees. I am not going to do that,” DeSantis, who is vying for the GOP presidential nomination, said at a campaign stop in Creston, Iowa. “If you look at how they behave, not all of them are Hamas, but they are all antisemitic. None of them believe in Israel’s right to exist,” he continued. DeSantis argued that Arab states should accept refugees from Gaza, who are attempting to cross south into Egypt, rather than refugees being “import(ed)” to the United States. DeSantis’ characterization of Gaza residents is not supported by public polling on the issue.

“300 Americans trapped in Israel about to arrive in Florida on ‘DeSantis Airlines’” via Marc Caputo of The Messenger — The first airlift of 300 Americans evacuated from Israel by DeSantis’ administration are scheduled to touch down Sunday night in Florida. DeSantis, who is scheduled to meet them at Tampa International Airport with First Lady Casey DeSantis, has held up the flights as an example of his get-it-done style. The Republican accused Biden of being “devoid” of leadership by not arranging direct flights home for Americans trapped in Israel. “The Biden administration was dragging its feet,” DeSantis said Saturday as the first flights left Tel Aviv following the sunset end of the Jewish Sabbath at sunset, according to a video clip posted on the social media website X by his campaign.

“Lawmaker, DeSantis’ call to expel pro-Hamas protesters pits safety and free speech” via Douglas Soule and Eric Rogers of the USA Today Network-Florida — An influential Florida lawmaker’s call to expel college students expressing support for the surprise attack on Israel may run into First Amendment issues, experts warn. Rep. Randy Fine released a letter urging the Governor to act. “We say Florida is the best place in America for Jews,” said Fine. “It’s time to prove it. Right now.” In a statement, DeSantis’ office agreed and said, “these laws must be enforced by universities.” Fine said that any state college or university student organization that has attempted to “justify the killing of Jews” must be expelled immediately, and any public funds cut off. But First Amendment advocates and experts questioned the constitutionality of such crackdowns on protest and speech.

Marco Rubio wants visas revoked for ‘Hamas sympathizers’ — Citing pockets of participation across the country in a global “day of rage” called for by Hamas, U.S. Sen. Rubio is calling for those who joined such demonstrations to suffer some consequences. Specifically, he wants the federal government to conduct “a full review and coordination effort to revoke the visas of those who have endorsed or espoused Hamas’ terrorist activity,” according to a Sunday letter penned to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Rubio said that while “America is the most welcoming country in the world,” visa privileges should not be “afforded to those who wish to do us harm or advocate on behalf of Hamas.” Rubio believes current law prohibiting the support of terrorism would apply to the visa holders. But he also intends to file legislation “to provide further tools to ensure supporters of Hamas and other (Foreign Terrorist Organizations), do not benefit from our country’s generosity.”

“YouTube takes down Rubio video calling Hamas terrorists ‘savages’” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The clip, later posted on X by the conservative Florida’s Voice, showed a segment on Fox Business with Larry Kudlow. Rubio in the clip referenced a series of attacks on Israeli civilians. “We need to start waking up and saying, we could project all the Western attributes we want, on Iran, on Hamas and on groups like that. But these guys are ideological psychopaths and they’re savages,” he said. “And they would if they could, not just kill every Jew they can get their hands on, they would kill Americans in the process as well and, in fact, they openly call for that. We should start believing these people on what they say.” The video clip on YouTube was entitled, “RUBIO: Western ideals WON’T WORK on ‘savage’ terrorist groups.”

To watch the clip, please click on the image below:

“‘All of Israel are my family’: In Fort Walton Beach, shock, not surprise at Hamas attack” via Collin Bestor of the Northwest Florida Daily News — In the parking lot of Temple Beth Shalom this week sat a patrol vehicle from the Fort Walton Beach police department. “The things we have to do when we are at war,” said Michael Walker, president of the synagogue. “They have agreed to provide more security around the Temple.” “With the recent events in the United States, even somewhat locally in Pensacola with the Chabad House getting attacked, by whomever, it still has an impact,” Walker added. “Given the state of war that now exists in Israel, to be more on the cautious side, the police department has agreed to do that for us. We are thankful for that.” Walker, it wasn’t so much of a feeling of surprise by the attack, but more shock from its magnitude and scope.

“Florida public safety czar quietly moved to DeSantis presidential campaign” via Ana Ceballos of the Tampa Bay Times — Larry Keefe, the public safety czar under DeSantis, quietly resigned his post in September, ending a two-year tenure that included the coordination of Florida’s controversial migrant flight program. His resignation was submitted on Sept. 11 and it took effect immediately, the Governor’s Office confirmed. “It has been a high honor and great privilege to serve the people of Florida. Please know how grateful I am for the opportunity to serve,” Keefe wrote in an emailed resignation provided to the Times/Herald. Keefe, a former U.S. attorney under the Trump administration, is now helping DeSantis’ presidential campaign.

“‘Get in the game’: GOP candidates plead their case to major donors” via Shane Goldmacher, Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan of The New York Times — On Friday, teams of advisers to DeSantis, Nikki Haley and Tim Scott descended on Dallas for separate presentations to an exclusive gathering of some of the most influential Republican donors in the nation, a group known as the American Opportunity Alliance. The DeSantis team argued that any effort to push him out of the race would backfire for the anti-Trump cause. Three top DeSantis campaign strategists — James Uthmeier, David Polyansky and Ryan Tyson — presented internal polls showing 90% of his supporters would drift to Trump if DeSantis were to exit. Haley’s supporters, they said in contrast, would flow to DeSantis if she departed. The DeSantis team suggested that Trump had to be stopped in Iowa and that DeSantis was the only one positioned to do so.

“DeSantis camp looks to reverse high burn rate to quell donor nerves” via Sally Goldenberg and Jessica Piper of POLITICO — The Florida Governor, whose team implored political donors not to give to rival Haley during a summit last week, took in a little more than $11 million and spent just as much — with another $1 million in unpaid invoices, according to the third quarter report filed Sunday. The filing shows DeSantis seemed to tamp down on campaign spending — particularly as wealthy donors continued to sit on the sidelines and expressed concern about his operation. DeSantis spent nearly $6 million in July, $3.8 million in August and just $1.3 million in September. Over the Summer, the DeSantis team paid four companies for private travel but appears to have ceased using them, per the FEC report. DeSantis also cut costs by reducing staff over the course of the quarter.

“DeSantis will participate in Nevada Caucuses despite criticizing them” via Maggie Haberman and Shane Goldmacher of The New York Times — DeSantis’ team had not said previously whether he would take part in the party’s Feb. 8 Caucuses in the state, which Republican political officials structured to supersede the state’s Primary Election. “Ron DeSantis is committed to earning every single delegate available as he works to earn the Republican nomination for President and Nevada is no exception,” said Andrew Romeo, the communications director for the DeSantis campaign. In a swipe at the state party, he added: “It is disappointing that the Nevada Republican Party changed the rules against the will of the people just to benefit one candidate. However, Ron DeSantis will fight to overcome these tactics.”

“‘Full Grassley’ on horizon for Ron DeSantis” via Danny McAuliffe of Florida Politics — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis needs to stop by just 19 more Iowa counties before he holds the title of having gone “full Grassley.” Going “full Grassley” means visiting all of Iowa’s 99 counties before its front-loaded January caucuses — no small feat. And it’s one that longtime Hawkeye Sen. Chuck Grassley has historically completed year after year outside of presidential races. One potential storyline to follow is DeSantis’ most recent defense of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, whom Trump has criticized in the past. “Republican voters don’t want to see attacks against strong Governors like Kim Reynolds,” DeSantis said on the recent return to the Iowa trail. Obviously, an Executive ally in the state could boost DeSantis’ standing with Iowans. That’s especially true if it comes at the expense of Trump.

“Quinn Mitchell, teen who made DeSantis squirm, escorted by police from New Hampshire GOP event” via Samantha J. Gross of the Boston Herald — Mitchell, the teenage politics whiz known for a testy exchange with DeSantis, was escorted out of a political event hosted by the state Republican Party, where virtually every Republican thought to be considering a presidential run was scheduled to speak. Mitchell, 15, was walked out of the Sheraton Nashua by multiple Nashua police officers just before 4 p.m. The hotel is the venue for the state party’s two-day First in the Nation Leadership Summit. In a brief interview, Mitchell said he was told to leave while filming videos of Republican Perry Johnson, a long shot presidential candidate from Michigan who spoke to the crowd.

“Haley closes in on DeSantis as biggest challenger to Donald Trump” via Julia Manchester of The Hill — The former United Nations ambassador received widespread praise for her performances in the GOP Primary debates, has bumped up in Primary polling and become an increasing target of Trump’s. Another former GOP presidential candidate, former Rep. Will Hurd, also threw his support behind Haley this week. While DeSantis remains a distant second to Trump — who is the leading favorite for the GOP nomination — Haley is steadily coming up on the Florida Governor’s heels. “Nikki Haley’s rise or piqued interest, among particularly donors and Trump critics, is due more to Ron DeSantis’ falling in the polls than anything else,” said Ford O’Connell, a Republican strategist. Trump’s critics at the national level have taken notice.





“Trump and 2024 GOP presidential rivals on same stage at confab in key early voting state” via Paul Steinhauser of Fox News — Trump will speak at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership summit Saturday, Oct. 28, in Las Vegas. Also addressing the audience will be GOP presidential candidates DeSantis, former ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Scott of South Carolina, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. The RJC’s confab is once again being held at the Venetian Conference Center along the Las Vegas Strip. This cycle, Nevada is holding the third contest in the GOP presidential nominating calendar, following the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire Primary.

“Inside Trump’s backroom effort to lock up the nomination” via Shane Goldmacher, Jonathan Swan and Maggie Haberman of The New York Times — As Trump dodges debates and is regularly seen on his golf courses in branded white polo shirts and red MAGA hats, it can seem that he is bypassing the 2024 Primary fight entirely. He has done relatively few public campaign events until recent weeks. But Trump and his political team have spent months working behind the scenes to build alliances and contingency plans with key party officials, seeking to twist the Primary and delegate rules in their favor. Now, surrounded by a more experienced team and the authority of a former President with loyalists entrenched nationwide, Trump is doing to DeSantis exactly what he once accused Hillary Clinton of doing to Bernie Sanders: bending the system in his favor.

“Trump’s GOP rivals slam his Israel comments. Strategists are skeptical it will change minds.” via Meryl Kornfield of The Washington Post — DeSantis has called Trump’s comments “absurd.” Former U.N. Ambassador Haley said, “That’s not what we need in a President.” His former running mate, Pence, said his words were “reckless and irresponsible.” As several Republican presidential hopefuls hit the campaign trail in recent days, many have sharply criticized the former President for his comments about the Middle East. The widespread condemnations of Trump marked a departure from less ubiquitous attacks as his opponents seized on a moment to emphasize their conservative credibility on an issue that many in the GOP care about.

“Mounting debt threatens Mike Pence’s campaign” via Dasha Burns and Scott Bland of NBC News — Former Vice President Pence’s 2024 campaign faces a potentially existential cash squeeze, with debt already piling up. The campaign told NBC News it will report having raised $3.3 million in the third quarter, with $1.2 million cash-on-hand and $620,000 in debt, when its campaign finance filing is due to be made public. Pence himself chipped in $150,000 from his personal funds, the campaign said. Pence’s numbers reveal a campaign under serious strain, operating on a completely different financial terrain from that of his rivals, and they raise questions about his ability to continue to compete in the GOP Primaries.

“Joe Manchin mulls independent run for presidency amid tough re-election path” via The Associated Press — U.S. Sen. Manchin of West Virginia has benefited from waiting to reveal where he stands as the swing vote in a chamber closely divided between Democrats and Republicans. He’s taken the same approach when it comes to the next phase of his political career: The moderate Democrat has teased possible retirement, a run for re-election to the Senate or even a presidential campaign in 2024 — possibly as an independent candidate. During a multiday trip to West Virginia’s capital this week, the 76-year-old expressed growing frustration with the polarized U.S. two-party system. “I’m having a hard time — I really am,” he said while touring a Charleston metal stamping plant.

Meanwhile … “Joe Biden, DNC raise $71M in third quarter” via Holly Otterbein of POLITICO — President Biden, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and their joint fundraising committees brought in more than $71 million combined in this year’s third quarter, the campaign said Sunday. It’s a large, though not record-breaking, amount that has allowed Biden to launch a major TV and digital advertising campaign earlier than past Presidents’ re-election efforts. The pro-Biden team announced that it had nearly $91 million on hand — a historic high for Democratic presidential candidates at this point in the cycle, according to the campaign, and the byproduct of running a purposefully lean operation. Biden, the DNC and their committees also said that upward of 493,000 donors contributed to them this past fundraising period.

“‘Woke central’: DeSantis wouldn’t want a doctor from Harvard” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — During an event in Berlin, New Hampshire, hosted by the Never Back Down super PAC, the Florida Governor and Harvard Law School graduate called the university “woke central” and suggested that if he needed medical care, he wouldn’t want a Harvard doctor to provide it. “I used to think to myself, like, you know, if anything ever happened, like me, my family, you know, my parents and they needed surgery, I’d want like a Harvard doctor to be in,” DeSantis said. “You know, now, if I saw a young Harvard doctor, I’d run the other way.” “I mean, it’s like ‘woke central,’ right, with all this stuff. Like, if you’re a doctor and you cannot tell me how many genders there are, I’ve got a problem with you,” he added. “I am not going to deal with this, but so much of it has been politicized. It’s sad.”

“DeSantis fumes about fiat currency ‘problems’, stops short of backing return to Gold Standard” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — During a speech in Council Bluffs, the 2024 Republican presidential candidate fumed about the issues with “fiat currency,” but did not back a return to the Gold Standard abandoned by the United States by Franklin D. Roosevelt originally in 1933, with the ultimate separation during the Richard Nixon era. “I think the fiat currency has had a lot of problems.” The Governor offered specific criticism of Quantitative Easing, a policy embraced after the 2008 economic crisis, with a second helping as federal spending expanded amid the pandemic of 2020. “There’s no question what the fed has done to manipulate the economy has not been good,” DeSantis said. “If you look at the financial crisis when that happened, they did this thing called quantitative easing and this is like, you know, big-time expansion and it was supposed to be like an emergency situation.”

“Overhaul of judicial circuits draws heavy fire, seen by some as takeover by DeSantis” via John Kennedy of the Tallahassee Democrat — A Committee tasked with exploring a Republican-backed idea to consolidate Florida’s judicial circuits is being swamped by opponents who warn it would undermine public confidence and disrupt the state’s justice system. Dozens of speakers took part in a public hearing in Tampa. But they steered clear of mentioning what some critics say is at the heart of the proposal: A push by Gov. DeSantis and Florida’s ruling Republicans to expand their conservative reach over Florida courts and prosecutors. “It is obvious that this is nothing more than an attempt to create more ‘red’ circuits,” said a legal professional, as part of hundreds of anonymous responses to a survey conducted by the Judicial Circuit Assessment Committee.

“U.S. and Israeli officials discuss possible Biden visit to Israel this week” via Barak Ravid of Axios — A Biden visit would be both a show of support for Israel amid the war with Hamas and a message to Iran and Hezbollah not to join the fighting. Israeli officials said Benjamin Netanyahu invited Biden to Israel during their phone call Saturday. Israeli Channel 12 first reported the invitation. White House National Security Council representative Adrienne Watson told Axios: “We have no new travel to announce.”

“AP poll: Hunter Biden woes lead to ethical concerns for POTUS” via The Associated Press — Ethical concerns are casting a shadow over Biden as he seeks re-election amid ongoing investigations into his son Hunter Biden and a presidential impeachment inquiry, with a new poll showing that 35% of U.S. adults believe the President himself has done something illegal. An additional 33% say they think the President behaved unethically, but not illegally. And 30% say Biden did nothing wrong, according to the poll. The results of the survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research reflect both a vast political divide and skepticism about the morality of government leaders. Roughly two-thirds of Republicans say they think Biden is guilty of crimes pertaining to his son, but only 8% of Democrats and 38% of independents agree. About an additional third in each party say they think Biden at least did something unethical. A solid majority of Democrats (58%) maintain that the President did nothing wrong.

“Matt Gaetz stands behind Kevin McCarthy ouster despite unrest in Middle East” via Lauren Irwin of The Hill — U.S. Rep. Gaetz stands behind his decision to prompt the ousting of former Speaker McCarthy, a California Republican, despite the unrest in the Middle East, with Israel participating in a war with Palestinian militant group Hamas. Gaetz spearheaded the effort to remove McCarthy from the House Speaker position after months of threatening to do so following McCarthy’s deal with Democrats to avoid a government shutdown. In an interview with CNN, Gaetz said he doesn’t regret removing McCarthy, “absolutely not.” He said he stands behind the ousting, even as the House is at a standstill, unable to bring forward legislation that could support Israel in its war.

“Florida Senate to name Ben Albritton President-designate on Tuesday” via Danny McAuliffe of Florida Politics — The heir apparent in the Florida Senate should hint at themes of his future leadership this week during a Capitol ceremony. The Senate Republican Caucus will convene on the chamber’s floor at 2 p.m. on Tuesday to honor and formally declare as President-designate Sen. Albritton, a Wauchula Republican. The day is a chance for Albritton, currently the Majority Leader, to set the table for his forthcoming Senate President tenure. That’s why Tuesday’s ceremony, during which Albritton should give remarks and will address media afterward, will be closely watched by anyone with a stake in state government. Albritton is aware that eyes will be on him, so expect him to seize on the attention to foreshadow his plans.”

Happening today — As the Florida House enters the second week of Interim Committee Weeks, the House Democratic Caucus will hold a media availability. Leader Fentrice Driskell and Rep. Kelly Skidmore will answer reporters’ questions on topics facing the state: 2 p.m., Zoom link here.

“Slide Insurance acquires renewal rights for 86,000 Farmers policies” via Caden DeLisa of The Capitolist — Slide Insurance is positioning itself to take on thousands of lines of property insurance policies from Farmers Insurance beginning in February. Slide announced its acquisition of renewal rights for 86,000 homeowners’ insurance policies in Florida previously held by Farmers Insurance following the latter’s exit from the Florida insurance market. The acquisition only pertains to qualified homeowner policies and does not include renters, auto or umbrella policies, according to Slide. “We remain bullish on Florida’s insurance market and believe the market is ripe for an innovator like Slide,” said Bruce Lucas, Founder and CEO of Slide. “The recent reforms are working, and the Florida insurance market is stabilizing.

“Florida citrus forecast improves over last year when hurricanes hit state” via Florida Politics — Florida is expected to produce 20.5 million boxes of oranges during the upcoming season, up from 15.8 million boxes last season, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Florida growers are expected to harvest 1.9 million boxes of grapefruit during the 2023-2024 season, which lasts through next Spring, up from 1.8 million boxes last season. The production of tangerines and mandarins was also forecast to be up, going from 480,000 boxes last season to an expected 500,000 boxes in the upcoming season. The decline in orange production made the 2022-23 season one of the worst since World War II. The harvest was 41.2 million boxes in 2021-2022 and more than 52.9 million the season before that.

David Arreola eying HD 22 run — Former Gainesville City Commissioner Arreola is expected to enter the race for House District 22, the seat currently held by term-limited Rep. Chuck Clemons. Arreola, a Democrat, was elected to the City Commission in a landslide in 2017 and served two terms before running for Mayor in the 2022 cycle. He finished third in the open Primary with 15% of the vote. Arreola would be the second Democrat to declare for the competitive House seat, which covers all of Gilchrist and Levy alongside a slice of Alachua County that includes tranches of reliably Republican voters in the Gainesville suburbs. It tilted slightly toward Trump in the 2020 Election and Clemons won his fourth term there by 12 points in 2022. Also running for the seat are Republicans Raemi Eagle-Glenn, Chad Johnson and Robert Woody. Eagle-Glenn currently leads the money race with about $54,000 in the bank.

“Will Scotty Moore’s long association with George Soros-tied Christian ministry turn off GOP voters in HD 35?” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Republican House candidate Moore worked 15 years for a campus Christian outreach group. That’s no shock for a social conservative, but the ministry boasts ties to progressive megadonor George Soros and was recently embroiled in controversy around a social justice agenda. Moore’s LinkedIn page shows he worked more than a decade for Cru, an international Christian organization with its U.S. headquarters in Orlando. Starting in 2015, Moore held the title of City Director, Millennials in Orlando, according to his LinkedIn page. He previously held the same title in other cities including Austin, Texas. Moore said he left the organization in August 2021.

“Daniella Levine Cava re-election campaign for Miami-Dade Mayor crosses $3.5M raised” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami-Dade Mayor Levine Cava’s re-election effort crossed the $3.5 million fundraising mark last quarter when she turned in another strong round of gains to hold on to the county’s top elected office. Between July 1 and Sept. 30, Levine Cava collected $468,000 between her campaign account and political committee, Our Democracy — more than double what her three challengers raised in Q3. The haul pushed her total fundraising since winning the mayoralty in November 2020 to $3.57 million. By the beginning of this month, she had about $2.2 million left. Levine Cava received more than 360 personal checks in Q3.

“South Florida AFL-CIO endorses Sabina Covo for re-election to Miami City Commission” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami City Commissioner Covo will head into Election Day next month with support from the South Florida AFL-CIO. South Florida AFL-CIO President Jeffrey Mitchell, who also leads a union representing Miami-Dade County transit workers, called Covo “a champion for working people” with “a track record of speaking out for unions.” “She has demonstrated a commitment to our community and will fight for working family issues,” he said in a statement. “With the election right around the corner, we will be hitting the streets right away, communicating with our 1,500 union members and their families in District 2 at the doors, on the phones and via local union mail to ensure they vote during early vote and Election Day.”

First in Sunburn — Ben Sorensen to run for Fort Lauderdale City Commission — Look for Sorensen to file paperwork today to return to the District 4 Seat on the Fort Lauderdale City Commission. Warren Sturman, elected in 2022 after Sorensen stepped down to run for Congress, currently holds the seat. “I am running for City Commission to solve local problems for our community — from public safety to flooding and responsible city planning,” Sorensen said. “As a father, there is nothing more important to me than creating a safe, inclusive, healthy, and prosperous community filled with opportunity, not just for my own two kids, but for all our residents. There is no local issue, big or small, that we can’t solve together.” Sorensen has been outspoken on housing, wages and criminal justice issues in the past. He is a decorated Navy man and holds a law degree from Georgetown.

“Ethics Board cautions Coral Gables Commissioner against doing business in the city” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — A Coral Gables Commissioner whose business helps clients secure building permits should no longer accept work within the city, according to a draft opinion that has Miami-Dade’s Ethics Commission more broadly considering elected officials’ business contacts with their own cities. In the Sept. 28 draft opinion, the Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics and Public Trust determined that Commissioner Melissa Castro would likely run afoul of the county ethics code if she benefits financially — directly or indirectly — from fees charged to her clients for permitting services performed in the Gables by her company, M.E.D. Expeditors.

“South Miami’s Sunset Place revival gets green light” via Florida Politics — The Shops at Sunset Place, a once-thriving 10-acre regional mall in downtown South Miami, now stands as a relic of its unintegrated and outdated 1990s design, casting a shadow over its neighboring businesses. The silence within its vacant halls echoes the single, pressing question many residents have been asking: “When will something finally happen on this property?” It appears residents are getting their answer as the City of South Miami’s new City Commission promises to usher in an era of revitalization, with the iconic mall at its heart. Last month, the Planning and Zoning Board set the stage for Sunset Place’s redevelopment, approving by a near unanimous vote an overhaul to the zoning code.

“Orange-Osceola Circuit Judge Jeff Ashton faces child molestation, abuse allegations, governor’s office says” via Amanda Rabines and Caroline Catherman of the Orlando Sentinel — Orange-Osceola Circuit Judge Ashton, who famously prosecuted the Casey Anthony case, is facing allegations of child molestation and failure to report child abuse, according to DeSantis’ Office. The abuse allegation came to light in an executive order signed by DeSantis and posted on the Governor’s website, transferring any investigation and prosecution of Ashton from the 9th Judicial Circuit of Orange and Osceola counties to the 10th Circuit, which serves Polk, Hardee and Highlands counties. According to the order, Orange-Osceola State Attorney Andrew Bain advised the Governor’s Office about allegations accusing Ashton of “lewd and lascivious molestation on a child under 16 and failure to report child abuse.”

“Report puts UCF among top universities for Hispanic students” via Florida Politics — About 5,000 Hispanic students graduate from the University of Central Florida (UCF) annually — many with bachelor’s degrees — and per the monthly magazine Hispanic Outlook on Higher Education, which makes UCF No. 4 in the nation in awarding four-year diplomas to Hispanic students. Hispanic Outlook released rankings Monday that put UCF among the top in the nation for Hispanic students. The UCF numbers are representative of the geographic area it serves and the nation at large, according to UCF President Alexander N. Cartwright. “UCF looks like the future of America,” Cartwright said. “We are proud to have the tremendous opportunity to help our Hispanic and Latino students succeed and fuel the talent pipeline for industry.”

“Here’s one Pinellas School Board race that’s already turning ugly” via Jeffrey S. Solocheck of the Tampa Bay Times — Gov. DeSantis targeted two Pinellas County School Board seats when he called on Floridians earlier this year to elect Board members who will oppose “woke” ideology. But it’s the seat DeSantis didn’t mention that’s causing a feud among Pinellas Republicans. The far-right wing of the party is backing Stacy Geier, a business owner who says her views align with Moms for Liberty, a group that has gained increasing influence over state and national education policy since its founding two years ago. It supports aggressive book challenges and has opposed mental health care in schools as part of what it calls its “parental rights” agenda. Geier faces Katie Blaxberg, who was an aide to Pinellas County Commissioner Chris Latvala when Latvala served in the state House.

“Tampa firm absorbs Farmers Insurance policies” via C.T. Bowen of the Tampa Bay Times — Slide Insurance announced Friday it had acquired renewal rights for 86,000 Florida homeowners’ insurance policies from Farmers Insurance. The transaction does not include Farmers Insurance renters, auto or umbrella policies, Slide said in a news release. Farmers Insurance told the state in July that it was dropping home, auto and umbrella policies across Florida. It became the fourth company to leave the Florida market over the past year. The decision by Farmers followed years of turmoil in the state’s property insurance market, triggered by a series of hurricanes starting in 2017. Floridians pay the highest property insurance premiums in the nation, and 13 companies have gone insolvent in recent years.

“100 days in, Mayor Donna Deegan’s promises for change, unity face headwinds” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union — There is a tension at the heart of Jacksonville Mayor Deegan’s administration: How can a candidate who campaigned on a message of unity and a promise to change the culture in City Hall deliver both? Disruption tends to rankle, and Deegan’s governing partners, from a Republican-controlled City Council to a law-and-order Sheriff, are less eager to embrace the kind of wholesale change — of the culture, of the politics, of the policies — envisioned by Jacksonville’s Democratic Mayor. One hundred days into her nascent term, Deegan can often sound like a Mayor still wrestling with the internal tension between her campaign’s idealism and the humdrum, unforgiving reality of governing.

“‘Robust growth’ OK for Jacksonville, but smart climate plan a must, resilience chief says” via Steve Patterson of The Florida Times-Union — “We want really robust growth. We just want it to be smart,” Anne Coglianese said after describing the high points of Jacksonville’s new 50-year resilience strategy during an environmental symposium at the University of North Florida. The strategy, which has been under development since Coglianese was hired in 2021, is the city’s attempt to account for the effects of Jacksonville’s vulnerabilities, from aging infrastructure to ownership disputes about private land that can’t be redeveloped or put to new use without clear title. (About $2.5 billion worth of real estate around Jacksonville has unclear titles, the report said.) Addressing those vulnerabilities, either by fixing them or sidestepping potential problems like flood plains in areas proposed for development, can save money and headaches in the years to come, the thinking goes.

“DeSantis OK with New College ‘cycling through faculty’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — During an event hosted by Never Back Down in Creston on Saturday morning, DeSantis said New College of Florida was “cycling through faculty” amid changes in the school’s ideological orientation. However, he claims that attrition really is “addition by subtraction.” “But it’s interesting, they’re cycling through faculty. You know, some of these people obviously are not good fits for it. And so, faculty are leaving,” DeSantis said. “They’re recruiting a lot of good faculty,” the Governor added. “The media will be like, ‘Oh there’s a brain drain from New College as faculty leave.’ And I’m like, ‘Wait a minute, if professor of Intersectional Marxism is leaving Florida, that is not a bad thing for the State of Florida,’” DeSantis quipped. “Let’s just be honest. I mean, that’s, that’s addition by subtraction.”

“Driver dies after being pulled from water following Alligator Alley crash, troopers say” via Chris Gothner and Ryan Mackey of WPLG Local 10 News — A 60-year-old man died following a crash on Alligator Alley, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened in the westbound lanes just after 1 p.m., near mile marker 47 in far western Broward County. Casey Cane, a Fire Commissioner at Palm Harbor Fire Rescue, told Local 10 News in a statement that the man was traveling westbound when he drove through the median, hit the bridge guardrail, and collided with the side of the eastbound bridge wall. His vehicle then fell to a rest beneath the bridge roughly 30 feet below the overpass, according to Cane.

“Haley is the new DeSantis” via David Graham of The Atlantic — This might be Haley’s moment.

Not her moment to become the Republican presidential front-runner. (Don’t be silly.) Not even her moment to nip at Trump’s heels. But it could be her chance to consolidate the anti-Trump support in the GOP, and to make a solid play for the silver medal and maybe a good speaking slot at the RNC in Milwaukee next Summer.

But more than anything, she has benefited from the dramatic flameout of DeSantis.

Nearly a year of campaigning has revealed a huge gap between “Ron DeSantis,” the candidate conservative elites thought they were getting when they coalesced behind him last Fall, and DeSantis, the actual man Americans have seen on the trail. Influential conservatives imagined a charismatic, crusading figure who could marry the belligerent rhetoric of Trump to a more traditional conservative platform and effective, low-drama governance. Plus, he was a winner: Unlike Trump, who led Republicans to defeat or underperformance in 2018, 2020, and 2022, DeSantis had romped in Florida in the 2022 Midterms. (Democrats also feared he was a formidable contender.)

Instead, they’ve gotten DeFlation.

The more people get to know DeSantis, the less they like him. He delivers his lines like, well, he’s delivering lines. He seems incapable of talking to people like he’s a human being.

Most lethally, from the standpoint of his bandwagon backers, he has failed to come close to challenging Trump’s dominance in the race, which was his whole appeal. Donors have fled. A super PAC backing DeSantis has cut spending and lost staff. Murdoch has quickly gotten over DeSantis, like just another romantic partner.

Thus the Haley buzz right now.

“The missed chance for peace” via David Brooks of The New York Times — Now politics is mostly theater and psychodrama. Hamas and its followers cultivate the fantasy that Israel, a permanent Middle Eastern nation, will magically cease to exist. Its terrorists seek to avenge the wounds of injustice and humiliation with mass murder, without anything remotely resembling a firm plan to improve the quality of Palestinian lives. And in the United States, some students and activists create rally posters with paragliders to celebrate the murderers who descended on the Israeli music festival. It’s all vicious posturing, to make people feel avant-garde and self-righteous, no matter how many decades of real human suffering lie ahead.

“Evan Ross & Amit Bloom: Stop politicizing Jewish pain” via Florida Politics — Some in the political world think it’s acceptable to use the pain Jews are experiencing for political gain. It’s not. It needs to stop. We live in the most hyper-political and polarized time America has seen since the Civil War. On Oct. 6, Israel was experiencing its most politically divided time in its 75-year history. Then, the unspeakable occurred. Yet, some continue to use the attack on Israel and the pain it brings Jews for attempted political gain. Feel free to call out those who seek to equivocate or attack Israel for its rightful self-defense. “The Squad” continues to earn their antisemitic bona fides. With them, they earn the scorn of good people everywhere. But when it comes to policy differences or the blame game — not now. You’re not earning Jewish votes; you’re just rubbing salt in our wounds.

“Woke is dying — long live the new center” via Sohrab Ahmari of Compact — This turn is only the punctuation mark on a longer process of decline for the complex of ideas and practices that came to be known as “woke.” It may not feel like it from the vantage point of online culture warriors, to be sure, and any given day brings some new woke inanity that can’t but prompt eye rolls. More recently, it became harder to sustain the anti-woke economy — and that was before the identity left committed political seppuku by cheering Hamas. DeSantis’ failed presidential bid was a telling data point. For the Florida Governor, there seemingly was no issue, foreign or domestic, to which the answer wasn’t: Fight the Woke. If Twitter’s anti-woke stalwarts had set out to grow an ideal candidate in a laboratory, they couldn’t have done better than DeSantis — yet GOP voters continue to reject him in favor of Trump, who, for all his faults, has confessed to being fed up with the right’s “woke” talk.

“‘Star Wars’ X-wing fighter, which had been lost for decades, sells for $3.1M at auction” via Carolyn Giardina of The Hollywood Reporter — An original 20-inch model of an X-wing starfighter used in the climatic space battle in 1977’s “Star Wars” sold for $3.135 million at a Heritage Auction in Dallas. The X-wing — part of the collection of late Oscar-nominated model maker Greg Jein, which was auctioned this weekend — had been thought to have been lost for decades and was recently found in a box in Jein’s garage. “Heritage just set the record for the most expensive Star Wars screen-used prop sold at auction,” said Joe Maddalena, exec VP of Hollywood/entertainment memorabilia at Heritage Auctions, in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Secure your Rao’s reservations now: The NYC red-sauce restaurant’s Miami Beach location opens this month” via Nicole Danna and Laine Doss of the Miami New Times — Forget trying to secure a hard-to-get reservation at Carbone. This New York City red-sauce institution is finally opening in Miami Beach, a restaurant that’s literally famous for being impossible to get into. Last year, World Red Eye cryptically asserted on Instagram that Rao’s would open in Miami Beach. The post offered no details, teasing only that the restaurant would be located at an iconic Miami Beach property. Now, we know better: The 124-year-old Manhattan restaurant’s South Florida outpost will officially open in the historic St. Moritz Tower adjacent to Loews Miami Beach Hotel on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Best wishes to my wonderful mother-in-law, Robin Todd, as well as former Rep. Loranne Ausley, Angelo Cappelli, Cesar Hernandez, Mark Maxwell, a partner at SCG Governmental Affairs, Rebecca O’Hara, Carrie Patrick, Beth Switzer, and Becca Tieder.

