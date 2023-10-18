Ron DeSantis frames Joe Biden’s Israel trip as part of a ‘twisted plan’ to ‘undermine’ Benjamin Netanyahu

On Tuesday’s Mark Levin Show, Ron DeSantis cast aspersions on Joe Biden’s trip to the Israeli war zone, calling it a “total fool’s errand.”

Per DeSantis, “it’s all part of a really twisted plan” driven by a desire to undermine Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I think what he’s trying to do by going over to Israel, I think he’s trying to undercut their ability to completely decimate Hamas because I think Biden wants to have a rapproachment with Iran even to this day,” DeSantis said.

“So I think this is all part of a really twisted plan,” DeSantis added, describing the Biden administration as having “an ideological attachment” to ties with Tehran.

DeSantis went on to frame Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s marathon talks with the Israeli regime as “absurd,” saying that if he were President, he would “support Israel’s right to defend themselves.”

“That means defend yourself to the hilt when you have a massacre of this scale and mark if this were the equivalent of the United States with our population because Israel is a very small country, this would be the equivalent of like 60,000 Americans being killed in a terrorist attack,” DeSantis explained, before contending again that the Hamas attacks earlier this month were exponentially worse than the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks in the United States.

“I remember how I felt that 9/11 and when we had 3,000, it was like the earth totally was shattered. Imagine if there was a terrorist attack that killed 60,000, that’s what they’re dealing with,” DeSantis said. “You can’t just say you’re going to do a couple glancing blows at Hamas and then let this happen again, you need to totally eliminate Hamas.”

DeSantis went on to further describe the Biden administration’s failures as he sees it.

“I don’t see them calling for Hamas to unconditionally surrender. It’s all about what Israel can’t do.”