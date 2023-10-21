October 21, 2023
John Rutherford still wants a ‘consensus speaker.’ Is that even possible?

A.G. GancarskiOctober 21, 20233min2

John Rutherford 5
The GOP Caucus is at a crisis point.

U.S. Rep. John Rutherford is offering more insight into his opposition to the ultimately doomed candidacy of Rep. Jim Jordan and the path forward, addressing on Friday how “after seeing his failed leadership and strong-arm tactics used to force support over the last week, the majority in our Republican Conference voted not to extend his designation as our speaker designee.”

In his office’s “Rutherford Roundup,” the Congressman unusually was critical of a fellow Republican’s intra-caucus gamesmanship.

“I am very disappointed by the way this process to replace Speaker Kevin McCarthy has gone, and that disappointment only grew this week when Jordan ran as the speaker designee after coming up second in a fair and free election against Rep. Steve Scalise. I witnessed Rep. Jordan withhold his support for Rep. Scalise despite the fact that Rep. Scalise received the backing from the majority of the Republican Conference, ultimately pushing Rep. Scalise out of the running. This is not befitting the character of a leader, and in my eyes, this disqualified him from receiving my support.”

The former sheriff then suggested some of his colleagues were scofflaws.

“We follow majority rule, or we don’t. I’ve spent my whole life enforcing the law, enforcing rules, and holding law breakers and rule breakers accountable. I take the same mindset to Congress, but some of my colleagues were willing to break from the majority to support their guy. I will not. Elections are won by majority. Every member elected to this body got into office by majority rule.”

Rutherford is looking for a “consensus Speaker” and says he’ll be around this weekend as Republicans figure it out. Consensus may be elusive, with several candidates in the mix, including Naples’ Byron Donalds, who declared his candidacy Friday.

Meanwhile, consensus may be more challenging in the 4th Congressional District.

Duval County School Board member April Carney told Florida Politics this week that a “major bundler” has contacted her to gauge her interest in mounting a Primary challenge to the 71-year-old former Jacksonville Sheriff. Others are likely to explore a run also.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida.

2 comments

  • PeterH

    October 21, 2023 at 8:43 am

    Republicans really can retire Halloween costumes this year! They’re all Klowns now!

    Reply

