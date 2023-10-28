October 28, 2023
Who says Florida doesn’t do Fall? Find some autumnal foliage at a community gardening center near you

Peter SchorschOctober 28, 20233min0

Fall Beach 1
Florida may not have colorful mountainsides, but that doesn't mean you can't find some Autumn colors for your garden.

As Floridians, catching a glimpse of the spectacular sights that come with the changing of season from Summer to Fall typically requires a drive north, where trees transform into vibrant shades of gold, orange and red.

But the Florida Nursery, Growers, and Landscape Association (FNGLA) is reminding Floridians who want a taste of Autumn without a drive to the Blue Ridge Parkway that community gardening centers do have Fall-friendly plants that can brighten landscapes and bring lasting impacts to any space.

“Florida’s Fall climate brings both high and low temperatures, which makes it difficult to plant seasonal varieties. But the experts at your local garden center can help you find the right plants to weather your region’s eccentricities,” FNGLA CEO Tal Coley said.

“These local businesses stand ready to support the amateur or avid gardener with Florida-friendly plants, seeds, tools, nutrients and decor. After all, when you shop local, you’re supporting local jobs.”

FNGLA is the nation’s largest state nursery and landscaping association. Its members provide support and advice for consumers. More than 90% of local garden centers offer Florida-friendly plants, pollinator attractors, alternative cultivars to invasive species, and informative plant identification.

The FNGLA’s Florida Gardening website has a tool to find a garden center nearby and offers tips on what, how and when to plant, including for the Fall season.

In October, the group recommends trimming and drying fall grasses, which will extend a garden’s reach and serve as festive decor. In November, cooler air lessens bug populations of aphids, beetles, cutworms, cabbage worms, mole crickets, leaf rollers, hoppers, and others. But gardeners should still be on the lookout for pests and treat as necessary to avoid infestation. The FNGLA recommends moving mulch away from young plants in December to avoid freezing.

The state’s nursery and landscape industry generates $31.4 billion in economic impact and supports more than 266,000 jobs.

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

