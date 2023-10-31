Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.31.23

Good Tuesday morning and welcome to a special Halloween-themed edition of Sunburn.

Here is our Halloween decorations and lights display for 2023. That’s how much we love Halloween!

Here are some Halloween reads to get in the spirit

🍭 — Top 10 Halloween candies: Take a break from complaining about the infamous candy corn and read this Halloween listicle outlining favorite candies, according to Instacart data. Make sure whatever you’re handing out tonight doesn’t result in toilet paper and raw eggs. Hint: People with peanut allergies most certainly would disagree with the top picks. Read more here.

👱‍♀️ — Barbieween your Halloween: Even though the Barbie movie is in the rearview, its record-smashing performance at the box office is still having ripple effects in pop culture, and that includes infiltrating the nation’s spookiest holiday with some decidedly not-so-spooky happy themes. The National Retail Federation expects Barbie costumes to be among the most popular this year. Embrace it with this helpful list of ways to celebrate Halloween in pink rather than orange.

👿 — Escape a monster: As you prepare for hordes of ghouls, goblins, witches, vampires and apparently, Barbie dolls, take a gander at this helpful rundown of how to defeat various scary villains, from your run-of-the-mill monsters to vampires and werewolves. The list includes more than just anecdotes about garlic and holy water; it also includes a “choose your fighter” style guide outlining whether to run, hide or strike back and strategies that might be successful in defeating your attacker.

🎃 — Tales from a professional pumpkin carver: Did you know there’s a market for professional pumpkin carving? We didn’t either, but now we know it can cost you up to $5,000. Adam Bierton carves dozens each fall, according to The New York Times, even though he’s actually allergic to them. To find out what goes into carving like a pro (lemon juice is one unlikely tool of the trade), check out this handy Q&A about a service you didn’t know you needed.

🌽 — Why so much hate for candy corn? Candy Corn is the candy Americans love to dis — they’re the Comic Sans of confections. But not everyone loathes the buttery, sugary treats. One woman in Mississippi collects them (A LOT of them) while another in Maine used the festive candies as inspiration for an actual wardrobe. The collector swears candy corn “don’t go bad.” The candy corn wearer just really likes the way they look. She admits a “weird, waxy texture,” but is undeterred. More here.

🥜 — What to keep on hand for food-sensitive kids: Kids who have allergies can easily feel left out on Halloween as their nonallergic peers dive into package after package of decadent Reece’s Peanut Butter Cups, Peanut M&Ms and, well, pretty much anything because it’s all processed on the same equipment. But there are ways to ensure they can enjoy trick-or-treating sans EpiPen. Sugar-based candies such as lollipops, gummies and hard candies tend to be more allergen-friendly. Other tips can be found here.

😱 — Where my jump scares at?: The number of jump scares in Hollywood has dropped significantly since 2014, according to a Washington Post analysis of Where’s the Jump data, which cataloged more than 1,000 moves with time stamps for each slammed door, sudden attack and other startling moments that elicit the apparently fleeting jump scare. Such tense moments hit a near 20-year low in 2021. The reasoning, data suggests, relates to remakes of classic horror flicks and individual preferences. It’s a lot of science for something remarkably unscientific, but you can read about the phenomenon here.

___

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden celebrated Halloween a day early by hosting a flock of trick-or-treaters at the White House.

The invited trick-or-treaters are public school students in the D.C. area and military-connected children, who were treated to a special theme designed by the First Lady, a longtime teacher who spent several years working as a reading specialist.

“Hallo-READ!” highlighted “famous literary tales and characters, ghost stories, and the spooktacular thrill of reading.”

Those on hand were treated to spooky story time corner featuring author Brad Meltzer and illustrator Chris Eliopoulos, author Jeff Kinney, Librarian of Congress Dr. Carla Hayden, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, and others.

The First Lady said families who didn’t spend Monday on the South Portico can still get in the spirit by grabbing a flashlight, picking out a favorite Halloween book and relishing “the spooktacular thrill of reading together.”

Of course, candy was involved, too.

An estimated 8,000 guests participated in the White House Halloween celebration. Trick-or-treaters were able to pick up sugary treats from several of the White House’s “friends and neighbors.”

The list: the Department of Education, Department of Transportation, Department of State, Department of Agriculture, Department of the Treasury, Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Energy, Department of Housing and Urban Development, FEMA, NASA, National Science Foundation, National Endowment for the Humanities, Environmental Protection Agency, Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, United States Secret Service, White House staff and the White House Military Office.

In addition to candy, the White House doled out donated books from Scholastic to all families who attended the event.

___

Whitney Fox, a Democrat running for Florida’s 13th Congressional District in hopes of unseating freshman Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, raised more than $100,000 since announcing the campaign last week, her campaign reported Tuesday.

“I’m humbled by and grateful for the incredible outpouring of support we’ve received. Floridians are eager for a change from the chaos in Washington and enthusiastic about our campaign,” Fox said. “The choice could not be more clear: a far-right extremist who has left Florida’s families behind in pursuit of her dangerous agenda — or a community leader focused on getting things done for Florida’s families.”

Financial reports aren’t due to the Federal Election Commission until the end of the year; therefore, details of Fox’s fundraising aren’t publicly available.

But hitting six figures one week into the race is a good start.

That early six-figure mark will need to grow substantially in a race that will far exceed seven figures. Luna, as of the end of September, had nearly $560,000 on hand for her re-election bid, which includes nearly $740,000 in total contributions in the third quarter.

And she’ll be at a disadvantage in the district. Luna won the district, which covers much of Pinellas County, in 2022 amid a red wave in Florida after the Legislature approved new congressional maps that shifted the voter registration advantage from favoring Democrats to favoring Republicans. She ran previously in 2020, losing to then-incumbent Democrat Charlie Crist, who did not seek re-election in 2022 and instead ran for Governor.

The district, drawn to exclude parts of south Pinellas County and include northern parts of the county, now leans red with nearly 199,000 Republican voters to just 151,573 Democrats.

— DAYS UNTIL —

— TOP STORY —

“Spurned by moderates and MAGA: How Ron DeSantis’ coalition has deflated” via Hanna Knowles of The Washington Post — Some moderate Republican voters here recoiled at ads that DeSantis allies started running last month broadcasting the Florida Governor’s vows to use deadly force at the Southern border.

“I don’t like the fact that we’re going to start murdering people,” said Becki Kuhns, 71, who is eager for an alternative to Trump and brought up the commercials unprompted.

Down the road at a cigar bar in Nashua, where regulars talk politics and watch debates together, a different DeSantis problem came into focus: Trump supporters were unmoved by DeSantis’ pitch that he’d deliver the former President’s agenda more effectively.

The people he’s targeting “belong to Trump,” said Howard Ray, 43, who went to a DeSantis event but wasn’t persuaded. “He comes across kind of hard right.”

He added: “Those types of people are in Trump’s camp, and they’re not moving.”

DeSantis began the year widely viewed as the Republican with the best chance to build a winning coalition against the former President — the Trump alternative who could entice Trump critics yet was also in many ways a continuation of Trump’s “America First” platform. But DeSantis’ support has shrunk dramatically since then, eroding on both ends of the party spectrum, interviews with dozens of early state voters, as well as pollsters and strategists, show.

The GOP minority that disapproves of Trump — and that favored DeSantis before he and most other candidates announced — has splintered to other hopefuls.

At the same time, DeSantis has struggled among Trump supporters, losing ground with those who approve of the former President, who has used his four criminal indictments to re-energize a base that once looked readier to move on from him. And DeSantis has struggled on both ends to make personal appeals that resonate, with a stiffer presentation than freewheeling Trump.

— THE TRAIL —

“Key poll shows Ron DeSantis’ all-in Iowa strategy is failing” via Ed Kilgore of New York Magazine Intelligencer — DeSantis has given an awful lot of love to Iowa Republicans. Back in the Spring, he and his super-PAC, Never Back Down, made some pretty impressive early moves in the first-in-the-nation caucus state, setting up a big field operation, grabbing a ton of endorsements from state legislators, and attracting positive attention from big-time Iowa influencers like Gov. Kim Reynolds. DeSantis has shifted from battling Trump everywhere to focusing on Iowa in hopes of an early upset or at least a strong enough second place showing to run off non-Trump competitors in the later contests.

“DeSantis maintains positive favorability ratings amid stagnant campaign in Iowa” via Eva Surovell of The Messenger — DeSantis is viewed favorably by 69% of likely Republican caucusgoers in Iowa, the highest number in the GOP Primary, despite his failure to gain momentum in the state as of late, a new poll found. DeSantis recorded the highest favorability rating of any candidate. He is trailed by Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination, who recorded a 66% favorability rating. Sen. Tim Scott saw a 61% rating this time around, compared with 59% in August.

“Is Nikki Haley surging in Iowa?” via Marina Pitofsky of USA Today — A new poll shows DeSantis and Haley are tied for second place behind Trump at 16%. “You just have (Haley) rising. You have DeSantis kind of holding on for second place,” said pollster J. Ann Selzer, president of Selzer & Co., which conducted the Iowa Poll. “But both of them are on ground that you could only describe as shaky compared to the solid ground that Donald Trump stands on.”

“Donald Trump maintains lead in Iowa poll while Haley ties for second with DeSantis” via Maegan Vazquez of The Washington Post — Trump maintains a commanding lead among Republicans running for President in 2024 in the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses, while former U.N. Ambassador Haley has pulled into a tie for second place with DeSantis, a new poll finds. The latest poll shows Trump’s lead among the crowded pack of primary candidates remains strong. Forty-three percent of likely caucusgoers picked Trump as their first-choice GOP candidate. Haley and DeSantis both drew 16% support. Despite Trump’s legal challenges and GOP candidates’ efforts over the last several months to set themselves as a viable alternative for the party, his support is nearly identical to his percentage in an August Iowa poll. DeSantis’ support has slipped three percentage points, and Haley’s support has grown by 10 percentage points.

“DeSantis says Israelis are ‘very disenchanted’ with current government” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is weighing in on the situation in Israel again, suggesting that there is a level of disquiet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the wake of the Hamas attacks Oct. 7. The Governor said on the PBD Podcast that despite having “the best security in the world,” that wasn’t enough to stop the “massive attack on their civilian population.” “My sense is in Israel is that the public is very disenchanted with the government. I think they view it as having been a big problem that this happened,” DeSantis said. DeSantis was also pressed to respond to the host’s contention that Netanyahu believes that Israel has a “get out of free” card with America when the country responds to terror attacks.

“DeSantis’ train wreck response to question about gun deaths gets worse by the second” via Bess Levin of Vanity Fair — In response to the recent Maine massacre that left 18 people dead, new Speaker Mike Johnson declared “The problem is the human heart, it’s not guns.” DeSantis initially tried to argue that there is no need for red flag laws. “When you have an involuntary commitment, that triggers things to go into a background check system,” DeSantis said. Host Kristen Welker interjected to point out that, actually, Florida is not “handling it strong,” noting that, “statistically speaking, the CDC says that the firearm mortality rate is actually higher under your administration than it was under your predecessor’s administration.” “— what mortality rate?” DeSantis responded looking like a full-on deer in the headlights. “No, no.”

“DeSantis says his 2018 ad touting Trump was just a play for ‘free media’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is explaining away a controversial ad in which he touted his deep affinity for Trump as a “tongue-in-cheek” play for “free media.” “That’s obviously tongue in cheek. … Of course, it’s a funny video, but here’s the thing about it,” DeSantis said, “When you’re doing these campaigns, you want to get as much free media as possible. So, I knew that would cause the corporate media to light their hair on fire and they did. And so, they just kept playing it for me. So, we didn’t even have to really pay for the ad.” From there, DeSantis suggested that the ad’s touting of Trump wasn’t as appealing to Republican voters in the race against Adam Putnam as the depiction of his family was.

“DeSantis denies wearing ‘heels,’ refuses gift of shoes in awkward podcast exchange” via Zachary Leeman of The Messenger — DeSantis denied wearing “heels” during an awkward podcast exchange where entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David informed the 2024 GOP hopeful his marketing is lacking. DeSantis was at one point informed of people trolling him on social media, claiming he wears heels on his boots to boost his height. Bet-David brought up a TikTok that had more than 1 million likes and homed in on DeSantis’ footwear during an appearance on Bill Maher’s Real Time. In the video, an outline of what appears to be a heel is traced.





— MORE 2024 —

“Joe Biden supporters launch New Hampshire write-in campaign after President forgoes ballot” via Amy B Wang of The Washington Post — Dozens of key Democrats are launching a write-in campaign for Biden in New Hampshire’s Primary Election next year after the President declined to add his name to the ballot, the latest in a standoff between the Granite State’s election officials and the Democratic National Committee. “Writing in Joe Biden for President in the 2024 New Hampshire Presidential Primary is important because our democracy matters more than petty party politics,” the group, “Write-In Biden,” states on its website. “While misguided DNC rules will leave Joe Biden off the Primary ballot here in 2024, New Hampshire Democrats and Democrat-leaning Independents overwhelmingly support Joe Biden and plan to write him in.”

“DeSantis is debating Gavin Newsom because Trump is getting too much attention” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis admits that his debate with California’s Governor next month is a bid to wrest attention from Trump. DeSantis discussed the Nov. 30 debate with Newsom on Fox News, explaining the strategy behind debating someone who isn’t even running for President at the moment. “This whole business is you’ve got to get attention, you’ve got to get on voters’ minds,” the Governor explained. DeSantis said he’s been obscured since even before he formally launched by earned media going toward Trump and his myriad legal imbroglios. “For most of the past six months, it’s been mostly focusing on everything that’s happening legally with the former President,” DeSantis said.

“GOP field under new pressure to consolidate amid Trump domination” via Zachary Basu of Axios — The GOP Primary has officially entered the season of consolidation — a race within a race that will test the ego and rationality of every candidate committed to stopping Trump from winning the nomination. Even in a best-case scenario for anti-Trump Republicans, one that sees the field consolidate around DeSantis or former U.N. Ambassador Haley, the path to defeating Trump appears exceedingly narrow. Mike Pence this weekend became the most prominent candidate to drop out of the race, an early but inevitable exit that doubled as a warning shot to other Republican stragglers.

“How Trump’s verbal slips could weaken his attacks on Biden’s age” via Michael C. Bender and Michael Gold of The New York Times — On Sunday in Sioux City, Iowa, Trump wrongly thanked supporters of Sioux Falls, a South Dakota town about 75 miles away, correcting himself only after being pulled aside onstage and informed of the error. It was strikingly similar to a fictional scene that Trump acted out earlier this month, pretending to be Biden mistaking Iowa for Idaho and needing an aide to straighten him out. “This is a different Donald Trump than 2015 and ’16 — lost the zip on his fastball,” DeSantis told reporters last week while campaigning in New Hampshire. “In 2016, he was freewheeling; he’s out there barnstorming the country,” DeSantis added. “Now, it’s just a different guy. And it’s sad to see.”

“Campaign, court gag order collide with Trump attack on likely witness” via Rachel Weiner and Isaac Arnsdorf of The Washington Post — Former Attorney General William P. Barr made some less-than-flattering comments about Trump. Twice over the weekend, the former President snarled back, first insulting Barr’s appearance in a campaign speech, then calling Barr “gutless” and “weak” on social media. But one of those comments came just after a court order barring Trump from going after witnesses, such as Barr, who could testify at trial about his attempts to undo the 2020 Election results. Minutes before the Truth Social post, U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan had reimposed a gag order barring Trump from comments that “target … any reasonably foreseeable witness” in the federal case in D.C. charging him with illegal interference in the 2020 Election.

“This Supreme Court case could deal a major blow to Trump’s criminal defense” via Slate — Legal arguments Trump once made in court are coming back to haunt him this week as the Supreme Court hears oral arguments in two major cases related to social media. Government officials who face lawsuits for blocking their followers on social media “have asked the court to adopt a legal position that Trump advocated in 2020 when he, too, was sued for blocking critics on Twitter: that their social media activity was private, nonofficial action to which the First Amendment does not apply,” Aaron Tang writes. But if the court’s conservatives adopt Trump’s old view on this issue, it will weaken his attempt to get his federal criminal indictment for election interference dismissed. Tang unpacks the ways Trump may have doomed defendant Trump.

“Ivanka Trump testimony delayed to Nov. 8, will follow dad Donald Trump on stand at civil fraud trial” via Michael R. Sisak of The Associated Press — Ivanka Trump’s testimony at her father’s New York civil fraud trial is being delayed until next week so there is sufficient time for her to be questioned, a judge said Monday. Donald Trump’s eldest daughter had been set to take the witness stand on Friday when the Manhattan trial typically meets for a half-day session, but lawyers in the case said her testimony is likely to take a full day, if not longer. Judge Arthur Engoron, who last week rejected Ivanka Trump’s bid to avoid testifying, said she will now appear on Nov. 8. The judge had floated the idea of making Friday a full-day court session, but Donald Trump’s lawyers said they couldn’t do that because of other commitments.

“Lawyers argue whether the Constitution’s ‘insurrection’ clause blocks Trump from the 2024 ballot” via Nicholas Riccardi of The Associated Press — Colorado lawyers seeking to disqualify Trump from running for the White House again argued on Monday that his role in the January 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol runs afoul of the Constitution’s insurrection clause, opening a hearing that could break new ground in constitutional law. Attorney Eric Olson recounted Trump’s violent rhetoric preceding the Jan. 6 attack and his encouraging a crowd that came within “40 feet” of the Vice President when it stormed the Capitol. He said Trump “summoned and organized the mob.” “We are here because Trump claims, after all that, that he has the right to be President again,” Olson said. “But our Constitution, the shared charter of our nation, says he cannot do so.”

— DESANTISY LAND —

“Disney: DeSantis district hasn’t provided needed documents for lawsuit” via Mike Schneider of the Orlando Sentinel — Walt Disney World’s governing district made up of DeSantis’ appointees is dragging its feet in providing requested documents to Disney in a lawsuit over who has design and construction powers over the company’s sprawling theme park resort in central Florida, Disney said in court papers. Disney last week accused the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District of “dodging its obligations” and asked a Florida judge to delay any decision on whether the case should proceed until the company gets documents and conducts depositions needed to argue against a summary judgment requested by the district. A hearing is scheduled for mid-December. Disney is seeking a delay of two and a half months.

“Disney warns that if DeSantis wins lawsuit, others will be punished for ‘disfavored’ views” via Mike Schneider of The Associated Press — If DeSantis wins a federal lawsuit in which Disney claims its free speech rights were violated by the Republican leader, the company won’t be the last entity to be punished over supporting a “disfavored viewpoint,” Disney said in court papers. The First Amendment protects the right of free speech even if it goes against government powers, Disney said in court documents asking a judge to reject DeSantis’ motion to dismiss the entertainment giant’s First Amendment lawsuit in Tallahassee. The Disney lawsuit says DeSantis unconstitutionally revamped and took over Walt Disney World’s governing district in retaliation after Disney publicly opposed a state law banning classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades.

“Casey DeSantis announces $6M to support Hurricane Idalia recovery” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — First Lady DeSantis announced the awards, which will go to four projects in the Big Bend region. “Following Hurricane Idalia, we are bolstering resources for local governments to continue providing services and ensuring small businesses are able to keep their doors open,” she said in a statement. The Governor’s Office says the city of Crystal River will receive $5 million. Another $700,000 will support shellfish growers working to rebuild their businesses, while $100,000 from the Florida Disaster Relief Fund will aid Taylor County workforce education and economic development. Additionally, $250,000 in Regional Rural Development Grant program funds will go to the North Florida Economic Development Partnership for tourism marketing and commerce in the North Central Rural Area of Opportunity (NCRAO).

— D. C. MATTERS —

“The politics of Biden’s vast new AI order” via Brendan Bordelon of POLITICO — Biden’s executive order on artificial intelligence, signed Monday at a White House ceremony, has something to address nearly every concern about the fast-moving technology, cybersecurity, global competition, discrimination and technical oversight of advanced AI systems. The 111-page laundry list of priorities has drawn immediate support from both the tech industry and its critics. But the vast scale of the order also suggests an effort by the White House to paper over the growing tension between Washington’s rival AI factions, including some with significant pull inside the Democratic Party.

“In his first act, Speaker Mike Johnson uses Israel aid to pick a fight with Biden” via Sahil Kapur and Rebecca Kaplan of NBC News — In his first major move, House Speaker Johnson is using the bipartisan goal of providing aid to Israel to pick a fight with Biden over his signature achievement. A new bill House Republicans released includes $14.3 billion in emergency funding for Israel while rescinding the same amount of IRS funding from the Inflation Reduction Act, a major climate, health care and tax law Biden signed last year. The new GOP bill is slated for consideration by the Rules Committee when the House returns Wednesday, with a vote in the full chamber expected as early as this week. If the bill passes the GOP-controlled House, the IRS provisions are all but guaranteed to be rejected by the Democratic-led Senate and White House, setting up a clash over how to approve Israel aid.

“Israel-Palestinian conflict hangs over gathering of Florida Democrats” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Protesters waving a Palestinian flag disrupted a reception at the Florida Democratic Party’s state convention in Orlando. Security escorted two groups of people out of the hotel after they chanted “shame” at party leaders and “Free Palestine.” The demonstration occurred as Democrats stressed their solidarity with Israeli victims of terrorism in recent weeks. Party leaders stressed support for the Israeli government’s right to defend itself. Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried wore a pin with the colors of the American flag and the Star of David from the Israeli flag. She said it was important for American leaders to provide support to allies in Israel in lieu of a string of Hamas-led terrorist attacks.

“Congressional Democrats ask feds to look into Medicaid unwinding” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — The Florida Democratic congressional delegation sent a letter to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) asking it to take a closer look to make sure Florida follows the rules when it comes to unwinding its Medicaid program from the public health emergency. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, Florida has disenrolled more than 730,000 individuals from Medicaid since April when it began its redetermination process. Another 1.5 million people have re-enrolled. KFF data shows that more than half (51%) of those disenrolled for procedural reasons which occurs when there is no definitive determination of ineligibility.

— STATEWIDE —

“Here are the most popular Halloween movies in Florida this year” via Anthony Talcott of Click Orlando — In preparation for Halloween, HubScore released its list of each state’s favorite Halloween film in 2023. The study looked at the top 25 trending movies nationwide to determine which movies were the most popular in each state. The research shows that “Saw X” placed as Florida’s favorite Halloween movie this year — as well as 14 other states. Meanwhile, “The Nightmare Before Christmas” was the most popular Halloween flick along the U.S. west coast.

“Here are some Halloween fire safety tips, courtesy of Jimmy Patronis” via Florida Politics — More than anything else, he’s urging people to use alternatives to open fires, such as battery-operated candles or glow sticks rather than candles in their jack-o’-lanterns. “Halloween is a great time for families and kids to have fun,” he said in a video Friday. “Let’s not let a fire ruin that this year.” Consider alternatives to open flames, such as battery-operated candles or glow sticks inside their jack-o’-lanterns and other decorations. Buy safe costumes. Ensure smoke alarms are working. Don’t let decorations ruin the day. Items like dried flowers, cornstalks and candy packaging can catch fire in an instant. Be sure exits are clear of decoration in case of an emergency.

To watch the video, please click the image below:

“Historic Halloween statistics “spook” for themselves: Trick or treaters encouraged to stay alert as Halloween fatalities rise” via FLHSMV — On Halloween last year, 2,590 crashes on Florida roadways resulted in 137 serious bodily injuries and 21 fatalities. Most of these crashes occurred at or around 7 p.m. — when many families with children were out celebrating. These numbers significantly increase from the previous year and almost a 25% increase in crashes with fatalities. Motorists: Pay attention and reduce distractions; slow down, stay alert, and use caution; watch for children walking in the street, especially with no sidewalks; slower speeds save lives; enter and exit driveways slowly, and always check behind your vehicle before backing up; look for trick-or-treaters who may suddenly dart into traffic between parked cars or shrubbery.

“New school mapping grants bring the wisdom of the battlefield to school emergencies” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — With multiple doors, corridors and staircases, not to mention some with nearly 5,000 students on campus, an active school shooter presents the most challenging kind of circumstance for emergency responders to find where help is needed. And seconds can mean the difference between life and death if the emergency involves bleeding and trauma. “What you’re trying to do in an event like this is cut through the fog of confusion as much as possible,” said Alex Carney, chief operating officer for Critical Response Group (CRG). Inspired by the work and recommendations of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, it is making $14 million available to the state’s public schools so that there’s no need to stop and ask for directions in an emergency.

“Gas prices begin decline after rising 10 cents last week” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Florida gas prices shot up by 10 cents last week but are on the decline again, settling at $3.28 per gallon Monday. Last Monday, the price tied to the 2023 low of $3.22 per gallon. Then, the state average shot up to $3.32 per gallon by Wednesday. The increase came in response to a rise in crude oil prices two weeks ago. Crude oil prices fell last week, and gas prices are now doing the same. Florida’s state average fell 4 cents per gallon between Friday and Sunday. Meanwhile, U.S. crude prices settled at $85.54 per barrel, down $3.21 per barrel (4%) the week before.

— DOWN BALLOT —

“Rick Scott’s Republican challenger was once kicked off the ballot in Georgia” via Matt Dixon of NBC News — A Republican who has pledged to spend millions of dollars in personal funds to defeat U.S. Sen. Scott was once kicked off the ballot in Georgia after a judge became “troubled” about inconsistencies over his eligibility to run for a Statehouse seat. Keith Gross, a lawyer and business owner, has said he’s willing to spend up to $30 million to try to defeat Scott in the 2024 GOP Primary. Gross — who did not respond to multiple requests seeking comment — was relatively unknown in Florida political circles until he jumped in to challenge Scott this Spring and started boasting about his ability to self-fund his campaign, but he is not totally new to politics.

—“Debbie Mucarsel-Powell believes Scott’s ‘luck is about to run out’” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

“Chad Klitzman launches bid for SD 35 to ‘shake things up in Tallahassee’” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Democratic lawyer Klitzman, who came within a hair’s breadth of becoming Broward County Supervisor of Elections two years ago, is mounting another run at public office. This time, his sights are set on succeeding Lauren Book in Senate District 35. “It’s time to shake things up in Tallahassee,” he said in a statement. “The Republican-controlled Legislature has lost sight of the issues that really matter to working families, and I’m running to refocus the conversation on defending our rights and protecting our wallets.” Klitzman filed paperwork Thursday. He’s the third Democrat running so far for SD 35, after former Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief and Rodney Jacobs, who leads a city-created police watchdog group in Miami.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Miami-Dade Mayor suspends Transit Director over free fares, says costs weren’t cleared” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Weeks ahead of Miami-Dade’s transit system going temporarily fare fee, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is suspending the county’s Transportation Director over the plan, saying the announcement was rushed and the costs not cleared by budget administrators. Eulois Cleckley, who was given the title of CEO of Transportation and Public Works when Levine Cava hired him two years ago, will go two weeks without pay, Levine Cava said in a memo. She said the agency’s recent announcement of a pause in fares when it launches new bus routes on Nov. 13 was made “without any awareness or approval.”

“Prosecutors won’t pursue charges in Broward Schools’ caps-and-gowns case” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A former supplier of caps and gowns for Broward County’s graduating seniors will not face criminal charges related to allegations that he overcharged students and parents while giving perks to school officials, the prosecutor’s office says. The Broward State Attorney’s Office concluded that the district “ineffectively managed” contracts involving Herff Jones and its former Broward representative, Chuck Puleri, but determined it didn’t warrant pursuing a case. “The ineffectiveness led to a breach of contract but did not rise to the level of criminal activity,” according to an Aug. 18 closeout memo. Puleri declined to comment.

“What happened to the head of a $36M Miami fraud involving AT&T, JetBlue employees” via David J. Neal of the Miami Herald — A $36 million health care scheme involved 30 clinics in Miami-Dade, Hialeah, Doral and Tampa. At least 12 people became white collar criminals. They used employees of three corporations. And, for the Miami woman running the massive financial fraud involving billing for services not done or unnecessary, it has come down to two numbers: 104 months and $8,671,377. The eight years and eight months is the federal prison sentence for 33-year-old Arisleidys Fernandez Delmas handed down in Miami federal court. And the money is the restitution part of Fernandez’s sentence after she pleaded guilty to health care fraud and conspiracy to commit health care fraud.

“St. Lucie County opens public information call line; website down for fourth day” via Wicker Perlis of Treasure Coast Newspapers — With its website down for a fourth consecutive day, St. Lucie County opened a new public information phone line to address concerns and questions. The website, which includes information on numerous topics including public meeting times and agendas, has been inaccessible since Friday due to “network issues,” according to Erick Gill, communications division director. The public information line, which can be reached at 772-460-4357, will be open Monday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and then weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the network issues are resolved. All government offices that are overseen by the County Commissioners are open, according to the news release, but constitutional offices like Tax Collector and Clerk of Court are also impacted.

“You can attend Miami Dade College for free if you qualify for their historic new program” via Jimena Tavel of the Miami Herald — For the first time ever, Miami-Dade County is prepared to help recent high school graduates who live locally pay for their associate degree at Miami Dade College. Levine Cava, the county’s Mayor, and Madeline Pumariega, the college’s president, announced the first-of-its-kind “Future Ready Miami-Dade Scholarship Program” during a news conference at the college’s Wolfson Campus in Downtown Miami. “This is a win-win-win: it’s for our young people, our whole community that benefits from having an expanded talent pool and our overall economy,” Levine Cava said. “Investing in education today is definitely investing in our collective future.”

“How Miami takes Halloween to a new level. What to know about frights — fantasy and real” via the Miami Herald — Many of the Halloween events and parties happened over the weekend. But there are a few still going on through the Tuesday holiday. Enter NextDoor’s Treat Map on which residents of the neighborhood. Residents can put information on the map to let users know what’s lurking behind the front door (Milky Way or Mounds?). There’s even a pin for homes giving out pet treats.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“GOP operatives ordered to provide records in Jacob Engels libel suit” via Annie Martin of the Orlando Sentinel — Elizabeth Cornell, who lost her race for a Central Florida House seat last year, is suing Engels, a Proud Boys associate and publisher of the Central Florida Post, after the website published articles accusing Cornell of carrying on an extramarital affair and preying on an elderly client in her financial advising business. As part of the suit, Cornell and her attorney, Ricardo Reyes, seek to obtain a slew of records and to subpoena nearly two dozen individuals, including several GOP operatives and elected officials. Orange County Circuit Judge James Craner ruled during a hearing last week that a pair of high-powered consulting firms, Rapid Loop Consulting and Right Aim Media, will have to comply with Cornell’s requests. Because the documents are to be produced as part of a civil suit rather than a criminal case, they will be provided to the plaintiff but won’t necessarily become public after they are filed.

“Orange Sheriff announces proposed ‘legislative changes’ after 2 arrested in hookah lounge shooting” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — Two men were arrested Monday in connection with a shooting at a west Orlando hookah lounge that left three injured, prompting the Orange County sheriff to announced proposed legislative changes tackling businesses illegally selling alcohol. Deputies responded to the Washington Hookah Lounge on Old Winter Garden Road around 5:30 a.m. Sunday after reports of a shooting that injured three people, including one of the alleged shooters. Though one was initially reported to be in critical condition, all the victims were later said to have had non-life-threatening injuries. Lamarius Stewart, a 24-year-old injured in the shooting, faces charges of second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. Anthony Mauclair, 23, was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. Both have submitted not-guilty pleas, court records indicate.

“New Jersey man accused of threatening Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood pleads no contest” via Frank Fernandez of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — A New Jersey man who was accused of threatening Volusia Sheriff Chitwood and whom the Sheriff greeted at the airport in Sanford when he was extradited pleaded no contest to a charge of written threat to kill or injure. Richard Golden, 38, of Monmouth Junction, New Jersey, was the first of a handful of men across the country and as far away as Alaska who have been arrested after they were accused of threatening Chitwood. Golden entered an open plea to the second-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 15 years in prison. The open plea means there was no agreement with prosecutors on punishment.

“No ethics charges for Wayne Ivey over election scandal after candidates decline to give testimony” via Eric Rogers of Florida Today — Brevard County Sheriff Ivey will not face ethics charges related to allegations of interference in the 2022 Elections after the candidates who came forward declined to talk to state investigators, according to reports from the Florida Commission on Ethics made public last week. In an Oct. 20 closed session, the eight members of the state ethics panel found no probable cause to charge Ivey with misusing his public position when he offered to help three Brevard candidates get political jobs or appointments between May and June last year. Ivey admitted making offers to the candidates in an interview with investigators, according to a Commission report, but denied it was meant to sway their decisions to run.

Lake County Sheriff backs Bill Gladson for State Attorney — Sheriff Peyton Grinnell is endorsing Gladson’s re-election campaign for State Attorney in Florida’s 5th Judicial Circuit. “Bill and his team seek justice on behalf of victims of crime in Lake County,” Grinnell said in a news release. “His commitment to the rule of law is unwavering, and he has my full support.” Gladson was elected State Attorney in 2020 after spending 20 years working as a prosecutor. Gladson graduated from the University of Florida and received his law degree from St. Thomas University. “Sheriff Grinnell has done excellent work in Lake County to curb crime and keep criminals off the streets,” said State Attorney Bill Gladson. “He has always been deeply committed to the community and the safety of its residents. It has been an honor to work closely with the Sheriff on many occasions, and I am grateful to have his support in this race for re-election.”

—“Fall festivals, Halloween events to enjoy in Central Florida” via Deanna Williamson of WESH

“Disney World sets After Hours events for early next year” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — Walt Disney World will host Disney After Hours events at three of its theme parks in early 2024, and at Magic Kingdom, there will be an opportunity to double-dip on fireworks shows. The evenings at Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Magic Kingdom require a separate ticket from regular daytime admission, and the tickets are good for three hours after the official close for the day. A limited number of slots are available for each event, and that is designed to reduce wait times for key rides and attractions. After Hours ticket holders can go into the park as early as 7 p.m. Park reservations are not required with this ticket.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Prosecutors want to hold Ybor City shooting suspect in jail pending trial” via Michaela Mulligan of the Tampa Bay Times — A man accused in a fatal Ybor City shooting that killed two people and resulted in 15 others being shot will remain in jail at least until a Thursday hearing, when a judge will consider a request by prosecutors to keep him in custody pending trial. Hours after the shooting that occurred early Sunday, Tyrell Phillips was charged with second degree murder with a firearm. On Monday, the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office filed a motion asking a judge to order Phillips to be held until his trial. During Phillips’ appearance in court, Judge Caroline Tesche Arkin ordered him to remain in jail until a pre-trial detention hearing on the motion set for Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

“14-year-old killed in Ybor City shooting was ‘just a joyful kid,’ family says” via Jay Cridlin of the Tampa Bay Times — All day Sunday, in the hours after an early-morning argument in Ybor City escalated into a gunfight that killed two and injured 16, Wondra Grooms struggled with the videos and photos flooding in from the scene. At the center of the panic was the body of her 14-year-old nephew, Elijah Wilson, the first person killed in a shootout that sent East Seventh Avenue scattering. “We’re just getting different videos coming in where they just murdered him,” Grooms said. “It’s just hard for us right now, because it’s only been 24 hours, and we’re still grieving, but you’ve got people with the internet, you’ve got all kind of stuff going on that’s just not making it better.”

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Haunt on Harborton: Jacksonville Halloween display raises money for a good cause” via Tom Szaroleta of The Florida Times-Union — The Haunt on Harborton has its own Facebook page. It’s one of about 30 Florida homes participating in a nationwide program called Skeletons for St. Jude, raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, to help families impacted by childhood cancer. It started in 2020 with a North Carolina display that raised more than $8,000.

“Building on $1 billion in recent investment, Jacksonville’s Mayo Clinic still expanding” via Beth Reese Cravey of The Florida Times-Union — Jacksonville’s Mayo Clinic is expanding its Southside campus, having added 210 acres on its northwest side to be developed for potential medical and related residential and hotel uses. Mayo spokesperson Kevin Punsky said he did not yet have a dollar value on the expansion. But it comes on top of the at least $1 billion in projects the hospital has undertaken over the last few years at its San Pablo Road campus. Ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the top hospital in Florida and among the best in the nation and by Newsweek as one of the best in the world, Mayo will “strategically grow” its 602-acre campus over the short term and the next century, Punsky said.

“Dr. Rock in the House: Meet the Florida legislator ‘Breaking the Law’ in pleather pants” via James Call of the Tallahassee Democrat — A Panhandle physician’s election to the Florida House of Representatives has resulted in the creation of an alter ego, a doctor of rock ‘n’ roll. On a recent Wednesday, dressed in a white smock over shiny black faux leather pants and wearing four-inch platform boots, Dr. Joel Rudman, M.D., nonchalantly tossed prescription forms to the audience at a Tallahassee nightclub while his band broke into Mötley Crüe’s “Dr. Feelgood.” Later, standing at the microphone in full Dr. Rock mode, Rudman with guitar in hand and one eye blackened with mascara — as if a Zombie was interrupted while putting on makeup — surveyed the audience and spotted a crew of legislators, staff, and lobbyists.

“No more long Summers? Some schools in Alachua County may implement year-round instruction” via Lillian Lawson of The Gainesville Sun — Some students attending Alachua County Public Schools (ACPS) may be missing their long Summers come next year, as the district is in the process of applying for a trial program that will establish year-round schools in some of the county’s schools. It’s unclear at this time which school would be impacted or how many, but the district has begun exploring the possibility. Traditionally, year-round schools begin in mid-July, alternating between 10 weeks of instruction and two weeks off and ending around late May. That means Summer is only around six weeks as opposed to nearly three months, which may allow for less learning loss. Some year-round schools also have extended school day hours.

“Funding Baptist Hospital demolition may be too big a lift for Florida Legislature” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal — Getting state funding to demolish the old Baptist Hospital may be a tough sell in Tallahassee, Sen. Doug Broxson said. Pensacola and Baptist Health Care officials are working through the final details of the donation agreement where the hospital will donate its old campus to the city. As part of the agreement, the city would have to obtain funding to demolish the old buildings for redevelopment as a residential area. Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves said the city’s estimate to demolish the old campus is $18 million. It’s a big lift for the Legislature.

“Spooky Sites? Legend has it these five Okaloosa County places are haunted.” via Collin Bestor of the Northwest Florida Daily News — Quality Inn — Crestview: Previously known as the Jameson Inn, guests have reported many a haunt within those walls. Built in 2000, it has quickly garnered a reputation as one of Okaloosa County’s haunted spots. Indian Temple Mound — Fort Walton Beach: Historians and archaeologists believe the mound located in the heart of downtown was a burial ground for Native Americans who lived here between 800-1400 A.D. The Landing — Fort Walton Beach: Locals remember brick steps left from the remains of a house that was on the property decades ago. Garnier’s Bayou — Fort Walton Beach: You can see shadow figures of Native Americans who were slaughtered centuries ago. Cobb Cemetery — Baker: It is said that at 1:24 a.m. throughout the month, a retired officer haunts the cemetery in search of his wife.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Former Collier County Commission candidate to pay $1.5K penalty for ethics violations” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News — A state Commission has approved a settlement with a former candidate for the Collier County Commission to resolve ethics violations. The Florida Commission on Ethics approved a joint stipulated settlement with William “Bill” Oppenheimer at its last Board meeting, held Oct. 20. An investigation by its staff confirmed that Oppenheimer provided inaccurate and incomplete financial information in his qualifying forms to run for office last year. With the settlement, he agreed to pay a $1,500 civil penalty. When Oppenheimer filed to run as a write-in candidate for Collier County’s District 4 seat in 2022, he closed the August Primary to all voters not registered as Republican, or roughly half of all eligible voters in that district.

“Bradenton massage parlors cited, 17 arrested in human trafficking sting, deputies say” via Ryan Ballogg of the Bradenton Herald — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says 17 people have been arrested in a local investigation into human trafficking and illegal sex work. As part of a “multifaceted human trafficking operation,” deputies cracked down on local massage parlors, alleged sex workers and several men who they say sought out sex with minors. Undercover agents with the Sheriff’s Office posted an online ad offering sex with minors, according to a news release. Nearly 200 people responded to the ad, even though the given age for the girl was under 15 years old each time, deputies said. Investigators say six men made arrangements to meet minors in person, and they were arrested after they gave money in exchange for sex.

“Cape Coral Yacht Club project moving forward as beach opening is slated mid-November” via Luis Zambrano of the Fort Myers News-Press — A recent development for the Cape Coral Yacht Club will have the beach open in mid-November. “The Yacht Club beach is scheduled to reopen in mid-November,” said Cape Coral Spokesperson Melissa Mickey in an email statement. The city of Cape Coral announced it had received the OK to move forward with beach nourishment at the Yacht Club. Capital Improvements Director Paul Clinghan presented the latest information at a meeting, adding that the city is still awaiting permits from the Army Corps of Engineers and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for the marine-related improvements. “It just happened yesterday; we did receive the sand renourishment permit,” City Manager Michael Ilczyszyn said.

— TOP OPINION —

“Approved Halloween costumes in the free state of Florida” via Stephanie Hayes of the Tampa Bay Times — With incredible self-restraint in mind, here are some Florida-friendly costume ideas for 2023:

— Select Founding Fathers. James Madison, Thomas Jefferson, John Jay, Alexander Hamilton (not the musical theater version, of course), William Blount, Thomas Fitzsimons, Gouverneur Morris, Charles Cotesworth Pinckney, mayyybe John Adams, but only at the right kind of party, you know? Oh, and Benjamin Franklin, but not the version who wore fur hats on sexy, er, diplomatic trips to France. Be reasonable.

— Michelangelo’s hotly contested sculpture of David, wearing any of the following: jeans, shorts, culottes, Jams, boxers, chinos, corduroys, briefs, pantaloons, swim trunks, sweatpants, bell bottoms, capris, knickerbockers, jodhpurs or a floating black bar. Be careful not to cross into drag territory.

— DeSantis in roundly mocked cowboy boots with a strangely long toe box, yes. DeSantis in roundly mocked white rubber rain waders, no.

— Mickey Mouse, but an undead zombie version. Make sure this cartoonish, pip-voiced bastion of inclusivity has been strangled by reams and reams of possessed legal documents.

— Shakespearean characters, but only the chaste ones. The most miserable tragic heroines are generally safe. We’re talking your Desdemonas, your Ophelias; basically, any doomed female will pass the Florida smell test. Couples’ costumes should be limited to characters who shun unwed relations. Nothing says, “I’m here for the boos” like Portia and Bassanio dutifully waiting for marriage.

— Affordable homeowner’s insurance, specifically if you’re looking for a fantasy/science fiction costume. Oh, but don’t tell anyone that last part. That’s your little secret. If they ask why you’re wearing a human-sized three-ring binder that says POLICY, just open your little robot eyes, smile wide and nod. The denial is the scariest mask of all.

— OPINIONS —

“New poll exposes flaw in Trump opponents’ plan” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — The headline from a new Des Moines Register-NBC News poll of Iowa is that Trump still has a big lead in the Republican race. But there’s bigger news than any of that in the poll. It concerns the depth of Trump’s strength. You’ve often heard Trump opponents say they want to see the GOP field narrowed down as quickly as possible. That way, the thinking goes, the support from all the Trump opponents could come together behind one candidate to challenge Trump one-on-one. The new poll shows it’s not going to be that easy. The Des Moines Register not only asked voters which candidate they supported but also which candidate would be their second choice if their first choice were no longer in the race. So, they asked people who now support DeSantis: Who’s your second choice? And they found out that 41% of current DeSantis supporters, if DeSantis were to leave the race, would switch to Trump. Just 27% of them say they would switch to Haley.

“I’m an independent. Here’s why I’ll be voting Republican for a day.” via Theodore Johnson of The Washington Post — The two debates thus far have been underwhelming. A third is approaching on Nov. 8, but it, too, promises to be the kind of unhelpful event that lacks the virtue of at least being entertaining. Yet I’ll be watching, tuned in and deciding which candidate to support. DeSantis registers in my gut and my head: my gut because I served with guys like him in the Navy, so he’s familiar; my head because he’s blocking implementation of an amendment to return voting rights to folks with felony convictions, a measure about two-thirds of Floridians voted for in a successful ballot initiative. Stonewalling the democratic expression of his constituents — the actual voice of the people — is a tell.

— ALOE —

“The big business of spooky season” via Simmone Shah of TIME — Part of the outsized increase in enthusiasm and spending can be attributed to the pandemic. “It’s not just that we’re going back to what we were doing before, but rather we’re saying, ‘Well, I didn’t get to do it during 2020 and 2021. So, I’m going to make up for it now and spend a little bit more,’” explains Jadrian Wooten, an associate professor of economics at Virginia Tech. Social media has also played a heavy hand in lengthening the holiday season and driving trends, Wooten says, with enthusiasts eager to show off their Halloween outfits, displays, and celebrations.

“Costume obsession fuels record Halloween spending” via Kelly Tyko of Axios — America’s love of costumes is driving Halloween spending to new highs, according to the National Retail Federation. Halloween participation is expected to break a record this year and drive spending overall, the survey found. Total Halloween spending is projected to reach $12.2 billion up from last year’s $10.6 billion record. A record 73% will participate in Halloween-related activities this year. That’s up from 69% in 2022 and 72% in 2017. Total spending on costumes is expected to reach $4.1 billion — up 14% from last year and 28% from five years ago. Spending on candy is expected to reach $3.6 billion, up from $3.1 billion last year. Halloween decorations are expected to reach $3.9 billion, about the same as last year.

—“Behind-the-scenes: Spirit Halloween locations pop up in neighborhoods across the U.S.” via NBC News

“A pumpkin named Michael Jordan weighs 2,749 pounds, beats world record” via Sydney Page of The Washington Post — Travis Gienger has been growing enormous pumpkins for nearly 30 years. He grows them so large they weigh as much as a small car. This year, Gienger set his sights on topping his previous pumpkins. He lovingly tended to Michael Jordan, and watered the gourd a dozen times a day — with one goal in mind: the 50th Annual World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off. His effort paid off on Monday when 6-month-old Michael Jordan weighed in at a whopping 2,749 pounds, smashing the competition and also breaking the world record for the heaviest pumpkin. In addition to bragging rights, Gienger won a $30,000 prize for Michael Jordan, some of which he will use to “reinvest in the hobby,” he said, adding that he plans to put away the rest for his 2-year-old daughter Lily’s college fund.

“In Florida, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups reign supreme for Halloween” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are Floridians’ favorite sweet treat for Halloween, according to data analyzed by Candystore.com, followed by Skittles and then, for some strange reason, Hot Tamales. Reese’s cups also top the list of Americans’ favorites overall, followed closely by M&Ms, then Hot Tamales, Skittles and Sour Patch Kids to round out the top five. Making it into the top 10 are Starburst, Hershey’s Kisses, candy corn (??), Hershey’s mini bars and Snickers. Nationwide, Americans are expected to spend more than $12.2 billion for Halloween this year, up 15% over last year. Candy is expected to account for $3.6 billion of that total. Since 2011, Halloween candy sales have grown more than $1.5 billion from $2.08 billion.

___

