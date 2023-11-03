Personnel note: Red Hills Strategies welcomes Jessie Werner

With the addition of Jessie Werner, Red Hills Strategies continues to build its team methodically. Werner joins the public policy-focused communications firm as a director and will lead initiatives on behalf of clients in education, energy, technology and natural resources.

“Jessie’s unique perspective, gained from her extensive experience across various industries, will empower our clients to deliver their messages with genuine impact,” said Amanda Bevis, who founded the firm five years ago. “Her impressive skill set and team-player mentality make her the perfect addition to Team Red Hills.”

Werner joins Red Hills from a technology consultancy, where she served as the director of communications, public relations and go-to-market strategy. During that time, she focused on in-house brand development, public relations and strategic messaging for a wide variety of technology solutions.

Before joining the private sector, Werner served as the vice president of public affairs for the Florida Ports Council. For nearly four years, Werner managed the Council’s marketing and communication efforts and supported the promotion of state policy on seaport improvement and economic development.

Werner’s career in communications began in the field of higher education, where she worked for a national association that supported private higher education, including the Independent Colleges and Universities of Florida (ICUF). ICUF represents 30 private, nonprofit institutions advocating for their collective interests in the state.

Werner becomes the sixth member of the Red Hills team, along with Bevis, Leigh McGowan, Brittany Morgan Clark, Julie Rogers and Madison Dorval.

Bevis launched Red Hills Strategies in 2018. The communications firm focuses on politics and public policy in the Sunshine State, and the firm’s clients include Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, Tampa General Hospital, TECO Energy, Florida Ag Coalition and the Florida Retail Federation, among others.