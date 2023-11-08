November 7, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Chad McLeod, Guy LaLonde win Lakeland Commission seats
Image via City of Lakeland.

Jacob OglesNovember 7, 20233min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Monica Perez re-elected, Angelica Pacheco unseats incumbent in Hialeah City Council races

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Steven Meiner, Michael Góngora to clash in runoff for Miami Beach Mayor

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Tom Keen emerges as Democratic nominee in HD 35

city-of-lakeland-city-hall-2
A runoff is scheduled for Dec. 5.

Voters in Lakeland decisively elected two City Commissioners.

At large City Commissioner Chad McLeod led the vote tally in his citywide race. He defeated two challengers, construction executive Dennis Odisho and nurse practitioner Kay Klymko.

Meanwhile, interim Northwest District City Commissioner Sam Simmons lost his seat to Lakeland Moonwalk CEO Guy LaLonde Jr., who also defeated neighborhood leader Lolita Berrien.

Unofficial final election results show McLeod won almost 58% of the vote. Klymko won nearly 27.5%. Odisho won 14.6%.

McLeod first won election in 2020 and just secured a second term. He committed to making Lakeland a place where small and large businesses alike can grow. He also wants investments in public safety, including a new fire station in North Lakeland.

“I look forward to building on the work I’ve done over the last four years,” he said in a campaign video. “It’s an honor and privilege to serve as one of your Lakeland City Commissioners.”

Meanwhile, Simmons was appointed to his seat in October, filling out the term of former City Commissioner Phillip Walker when he ran for state office.

LaLonde notably applied for the position at that time. Now he has won the seat. He took 53.1% of the vote to Simmons’ 28.5%, while Berrien won 18.4%

Simmons on his campaign website stressed a focus on affordable housing and economic development directed toward small-business growth.

“I have experience with serving the Northwest Webster Park community and City of Lakeland for over 20 years.” Simmons wrote on his website. “Through years of dedicated and diligent service, I have committed myself to invoking positive social change for the community I am serving. Through God’s glory, my platform maintains a Christ-centered approach in the areas of governance, leadership and service.”

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTom Keen emerges as Democratic nominee in HD 35

nextSteven Meiner, Michael Góngora to clash in runoff for Miami Beach Mayor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories