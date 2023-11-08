Chad McLeod, Guy LaLonde win Lakeland Commission seats

Voters in Lakeland decisively elected two City Commissioners.

At large City Commissioner Chad McLeod led the vote tally in his citywide race. He defeated two challengers, construction executive Dennis Odisho and nurse practitioner Kay Klymko.

Meanwhile, interim Northwest District City Commissioner Sam Simmons lost his seat to Lakeland Moonwalk CEO Guy LaLonde Jr., who also defeated neighborhood leader Lolita Berrien.

Unofficial final election results show McLeod won almost 58% of the vote. Klymko won nearly 27.5%. Odisho won 14.6%.

McLeod first won election in 2020 and just secured a second term. He committed to making Lakeland a place where small and large businesses alike can grow. He also wants investments in public safety, including a new fire station in North Lakeland.

“I look forward to building on the work I’ve done over the last four years,” he said in a campaign video. “It’s an honor and privilege to serve as one of your Lakeland City Commissioners.”

Meanwhile, Simmons was appointed to his seat in October, filling out the term of former City Commissioner Phillip Walker when he ran for state office.

LaLonde notably applied for the position at that time. Now he has won the seat. He took 53.1% of the vote to Simmons’ 28.5%, while Berrien won 18.4%

Simmons on his campaign website stressed a focus on affordable housing and economic development directed toward small-business growth.

“I have experience with serving the Northwest Webster Park community and City of Lakeland for over 20 years.” Simmons wrote on his website. “Through years of dedicated and diligent service, I have committed myself to invoking positive social change for the community I am serving. Through God’s glory, my platform maintains a Christ-centered approach in the areas of governance, leadership and service.”