November 12, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida pauses plan to disband pro-Palestinian student groups
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 3/4/22-Sen. Ray Rodrigues, R-Estero, chair of the reapportionment committee explains the the congressional redistricting bill, prior to the Senate passing it, Friday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Associated PressNovember 12, 20233min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

U.S. House Republicans look to pass two-step package to avoid partial government shutdown

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis reappoints three to Commercial Motor Vehicle Review Board

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Joe Manchin decision hurts Democrats’ Senate hopes, sparks new speculation about a presidential bid

c
Two universities obtained legal opinions raising concerns about ‘potential personal liability for university actors’ tasked with disbanding the groups.

A plan to prohibit a pro-Palestinian student group from state university campuses in Florida has been temporarily shelved while officials reassess the proposal.

State University System Chancellor Ray Rodrigues said Thursday that campus groups at the University of Florida and the University of South Florida thought to be chapters of Students for Justice in Palestine are actually “not chartered or under the headship” of the national organization, The Tampa Bay Times reported.

Rodrigues, working with Gov. Ron DeSantis, had targeted student groups, saying that their affiliation with the group aligned them with Hamas attacks on Israel. But both universities have since obtained legal opinions raising concerns about “potential personal liability for university actors” who were tasked with disbanding the groups, Rodrigues said.

Now, Rodrigues said he is seeking outside legal advice and working with the universities to elicit statements from the student groups in an effort to affirm that the groups “reject violence,” “reject that they are part of the Hamas movement,” and pledge “that they will follow the law.”

Leaders for the student groups did not immediately respond to requests for comment, the newspaper reported.

“Our campuses have avoided the violence and the antisemitism that is occurring on campuses all across this nation,” Rodrigues told the university system Board of Governors. “In Florida, we will not tolerate violent activity, antisemitic activity or failure to observe the law.”

Groups including the American Civil Liberties Union and the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression had denounced the original plan, citing concerns over free speech.

Rodrigues said he will provide an update about the issue to the Board of Governors at a later date.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoe Manchin decision hurts Democrats’ Senate hopes, sparks new speculation about a presidential bid

nextGov. DeSantis reappoints three to Commercial Motor Vehicle Review Board

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories