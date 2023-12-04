Donald Trump blames ‘bad lobbying’ and ‘DeSanctimonious’ for FSU playoff snub

Former President Donald Trump waited until Monday morning to weigh in on Florida State University’s (FSU) football team not making the College Football Playoffs. But when he finally took a stance, he blamed a familiar target.

In a Monday post to Truth Social, Trump said “Florida State was treated very badly by the ‘Committee.'”

“They become the first Power Five team to be left out of the College Football Playoffs. Really bad lobbying effort…Lets blame DeSanctimonious!!!”

The nickname for Ron DeSantis is familiar to those who have heard Trump for the last year.

Posting to X on Sunday, DeSantis said “what we learned today is that you can go undefeated and win your conference championship game, but the College Football Playoff committee will ignore these results.”

Interestingly, DeSantis has talked about Florida State football at various points during this campaign.

During a speech to a group in Prosperity, South Carolina, Ron DeSantis extolled the current performance of the Seminoles, framing it as a welcome change from years of mediocrity from the Sunshine State’s gridiron programs.

“Clemson has won in football recently. Florida, our state, has struggled in college football recently,” DeSantis complained.

“We were the top state for years and years. We’ve not had anybody compete even to make the playoff until this year,” DeSantis added, forgetting FSU’s loss in the CFB Playoffs after the 2014 season.

DeSantis has given variations of this speech before, lauding the Seminoles’ performance, excoriating years of mediocrity among the state’s programs before that, and forgetting that FSU made the playoff previously.

“We’ve actually never had a team in the college football playoff since the playoffs started. Fast forward, rewind, when I was growing up in the ’80s and ’90s, it was like a Florida team was competing for the national title almost every year,” DeSantis recounted during an interview Wednesday on WFEA’s Morning Update.

The Governor, who played Division 1 baseball at Yale, has griped about students leaving the state to play college football elsewhere.

“I realized this my first year as Governor. I asked my staff to give me letters of congratulations for all Florida’s high school blue-chip football recruits because we’ve got great high school football in Florida. And I’m signing these letters and it’s like, ‘Dear Michael, congratulations on going to the University of Georgia. Congratulations on going to Alabama.’ And I’m like, why congratulate them for leaving our state?” DeSantis said to a crowd in Georgia this summer.

“That didn’t used to be what it was.”