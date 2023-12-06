USF appoints Shumaker Advisors VP Michelle Turman to triple roles

The University of South Florida (USF) has appointed Shumaker Advisors Vice President Michelle Turman to three strategic positions within various departments.

USF appointed Turman to the USF Foundation Board of Directors Finance and Fundraising Committee and the Search Advisory Committee for the new Dean of the USF College of Arts and Sciences. USF also reappointed her to the USF College of Arts and Sciences Advisory Board, where she will chair the statewide Workforce Development Initiative.

Turman brings more than 30 years of experience in executive searches, organizational management and fundraising to her new and continued roles.

From her position on the USF Foundation Board of Directors, Turman will provide valuable input as it undertakes an ambitious capital campaign for the school’s new on-campus stadium.

On the Search Advisory Committee, Turman will provide guidance during the selection process for a new head of the College of Arts and Sciences as part of a 14-member committee, which will define criteria for a new Dean, review applications, conduct interviews and recommend finalists. The committee is in place to ensure a thorough and fair selection process.

On the College of Arts and Sciences Advisory Board, Turman will be part of a team fostering educational excellence at USF, including work on the Workforce Development Initiative to shape the future of education and workforce readiness.

“I am honored and excited to undertake these roles at USF. I look forward to collaborating with the university community, leveraging my expertise to drive positive change and contribute significantly to the advancement of higher education and academic excellence,” Turman said in a prepared statement.

In addition to her work with Shumaker Advisors, Turman is also an executive and founder of Catalyst Consulting Services, which works in the areas of executive searches, organizational management and fundraising. She has raised more than $87 million for the Tampa Bay community through her professional and philanthropic activities.