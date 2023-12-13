Ron DeSantis in fourth place in another New Hampshire poll

In the wake of New Hampshire’s Governor deciding not to endorse him, a new poll from the state shows more problems for the Ron DeSantis campaign for President.

The Trafalgar Group survey, conducted from Dec. 9-11, shows the Florida Governor at 11%, in a statistical tie for fourth place with Vivek Ramaswamy.

Donald Trump (45%), Nikki Haley (18%) and Chris Christie (14%) all lead DeSantis among the 1,098 likely Primary voters polled, suggesting the Governor won’t get many of the state’s 22 delegates, which are allocated on a proportional basis.

The poll dropped as Chris Sununu is poised to endorse the former South Carolina Governor, in an attempt to consolidate anti-Trump voters in the open Primary next month. For its part, the DeSantis campaign contends New Hampshire voters will be “significantly impacted” by the outcome in Iowa.

The Trafalgar poll is actually several points better for DeSantis than the average poll from the first-in-the-nation Primary state.

According to the Race to the White House polling average, DeSantis’ 8% is good for fourth place, behind Trump, Haley and Christie. And one key poll is even worse.

Last month’s Washington Post-Monmouth survey of New Hampshire GOP Primary voters found the Florida Governor had fallen to fifth place in the Granite State.

With 7% support, the Florida Governor found himself behind Trump (46%), Haley (18%), Christie (11%) and Vivek Ramaswamy (8%).

Sununu, before endorsing Haley, suggested that DeSantis was investing too much time in Iowa. And when asked about his sluggish performance in the state’s polls in October, DeSantis suggested more face time with the state’s voters would improve his standing.

“What I found when I’m out is I will say, I will do my spiel, or I’ll just meet with voters, and people come up to me and they’ll say, ‘You flipped me from Trump to you. I’m with you now,’” the Governor said on “The Pulse of NH.”