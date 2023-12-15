December 15, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Nikki Haley agrees to Iowa debate with Ron DeSantis

A.G. GancarskiDecember 15, 20234min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis slams satanic statue, backs Baphomet beheader

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Kevin Jenkins joins Strategos Group

Culture WarsHeadlines

Americans agree that the 2024 election will be pivotal for democracy, but for different reasons

desantis haley
The CNN event is just days before the Hawkeye State caucuses, and both candidates trail Trump in polls.

It’s official: Ron DeSantis will get at least one more debate as a presidential candidate.

Nikki Haley confirmed that she would participate in a CNN debate, slated for Jan. 10 in Iowa.

“The first four debates have been great for our campaign and for voters, and we look forward to the fifth in Iowa,” Haley said. “As the debate stage continues to shrink, it’s getting harder for Donald Trump to hide.”

Trump, who has a commanding lead in all Iowa polls, has given no indication he will participate in that debate. He’s skipped the ones held up until now.

CNN will host two events as voters in Iowa and New Hampshire close in on their decisions before their presidential nominating contests, fulfilling the Governor’s wish that debates be “where the action is.”

The Iowa event will be five days before the caucuses, at Drake University in Des Moines.

The New Hampshire event, scheduled to happen after the Jan. 15 vote in Iowa, will be just two days before New Hampshire’s Jan. 23 Primary, at St. Anselm College.

Expect a narrower field than seen in the four debates sanctioned by the Republican National Committee. Qualifying candidates must have at least 10% support (without rounding) in three separate national and/or in-state “polls of Republican primary voters that meet CNN’s standards for reporting.” For the Iowa debate, one of those polls must be in-state, and the same condition holds true for the Granite State showdown.

DeSantis has said he’s interested in as many debates as he can get, but it’s not clear whether they’ve benefited him up until now.

Per a poll from The Economist and YouGov, Haley was perceived as the strongest participant in the four-person debate last week in Alabama.

Haley was judged by 21% as doing the best, 3 points ahead of Ron DeSantis’ 18%, with Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy at 12% and 10%, respectively. Neither Christie nor Ramaswamy appear likely to be on the stage on Jan. 10 though.

The polling also shows 21% are not sure who won and an additional 24% saying “none of them” won.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis slams satanic statue, backs Baphomet beheader

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories