Ron DeSantis says FBI would have better ‘culture’ in Mississippi

Ron DeSantis thinks the Federal Bureau of Investigation would benefit from an improvement in “culture” that it would get in the Magnolia State.

“I look at something like the FBI and what’s happened to that agency. If the FBI had been headquartered in Biloxi, Mississippi, I do not think you would have seen the culture develop the way it’s been. I think it’s been because it’s been enmeshed in the D.C. politics and D.C. and Virginia, that and the personnel, they’ve got all this stuff that has created this problem over many, many years.”

The Governor made the comments in Johnston, Iowa, on Saturday night, by way of promising to “parcel” federal agencies “all around the country.” His focus on the FBI has increased in recent days.

“We’re also going to look at how the hiring process works in some of these agencies. I mean, clearly there’s a cultural problem in an agency like the FBI and yes, part of that is the leadership, but I think it’s also part of how they’re recruiting and who they’re trying to bring into the organization. So you’re going to see a major overhaul there,” DeSantis promised during the Conservative Review podcast.

DeSantis did not specify his objections with the FBI’s workforce and recruitment efforts, but it should be noted that the federal law enforcement agency has embraced increasing the number of women in its ranks to 30% by the 2030, has recruited at LGBT Pride events, and has prioritized diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

“The diversity and inclusion of our workforce is something I care deeply about … because the success of our efforts impacts our operations, our culture, and our future,” said FBI director Christopher Wray.

DeSantis has floated moving federal agencies. He made a promise to give Iowa “first dibs” on a relocation of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

“And so, instead of having the Civil Rights division of the Justice Department in D.C., you know, you can have it in Oklahoma. Instead of having the Department of Agriculture (in the Nation’s Capital), you can have it at Iowa,” DeSantis said.

Those Oklahoma comments seemed to rescind a previous trial balloon to move the Department of Justice (DOJ) Civil Rights Division to Iowa as well.