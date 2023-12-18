Last Call for 12.18.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn announced that he will seek a fifth term in Congress.

“My wife and I prayed a lot about this decision. What it ultimately came down to is our grandkids. I look at them and ask what kind of country, and world, do we want to leave for them? Right now, the future looks dicey. Russia is on the march. China is on the march, & we are over $33 trillion in debt, spending money foolishly, and our elite institutions are increasingly hostile to our traditional values,” said Dunn, a Panama City Republican who represents Florida’s 2nd Congressional District.

“Unlike many in Washington, I am not a career politician. I had a successful career in the Army and private sector. The reason I’m running is to ensure we have strong, no-nonsense conservative leaders in Congress who won’t back down to the Chinese Communist Party, Joe Biden, and the radical left. I’ve proven that I can both stand strong against socialist agendas in Congress and deliver results for Northwest Florida.”

Dunn first won election in Florida’s 2nd Congressional District in 2016. In November, he secured a fourth term after winning the only incumbent-on-incumbent congressional race in Florida following redistricting. He defeated former U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, a Tallahassee Democrat who has said he does not intend to challenge Dunn again.

Of note, redistricting last year put Dunn in a more competitive district, one similar in composition to his predecessor, former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham, a Tallahassee Democrat. But Dunn still won his election with 60% of the vote.

A challenge to Florida’s congressional map is currently in front of the Florida Supreme Court, and that could alter North Florida’s districts, including Dunn’s, if Justices side with plaintiffs. But as things stand now, Dunn is representing a district that Republican Donald Trump won in the 2020 Presidential Election with 54.86% of the vote and which Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio won in 2022 with 59.52%.

___

The Seminoles may not be competing in the College Football Playoff, but their women’s soccer team already won the NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship in convincing fashion. And Florida’s U.S. Senators want to make sure they get some recognition.

A resolution introduced by U.S. Sens. Rubio and Rick Scott runs through the 2023 squad’s accomplishments: an ACC Women’s Soccer Tournament Championship, a 9-0-1 record in regular season conference play, six ACC All-Conference selections, five Division I All-Americans.

Notably, the team that delivered FSU its fourth women’s soccer national title is one of only four in NCAA history to finish the season undefeated.

“Congratulations to the Florida State Seminoles women’s soccer team on their well-deserved victory. Way to make us proud,” Rubio said in a statement.

Evening Reads

—“With his super PAC in disarray, Ron DeSantis aims to stay on offense” via Kellen Browning and Nicholas Nehamas of The New York Times

—“DeSantis seeks energy-saving rebates in apparent change of heart” via Jeffrey Schweers of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

—“The little-known rule change that made the Supreme Court so powerful” via Ben Johnson of The Atlantic

—“So it’s come to this: We might have to worry about the deficit” via Emily Stewart of Vox

—”In Florida, you’ll read what the GOP wants you to read, and nothing else” via Diane Roberts of the Florida Phoenix

—”Former FPL CEO sold $5.4 million in company stocks as ties to political scandals became public” via Annie Martin of the Orlando Sentinel

—”How sea rise could reshape South Florida neighborhoods: Retreat here, growth there” via Alex Harris of the Miami Herald

—”Love it or hate it, self-checkout is here to stay. But it’s going through a reckoning” via Anne D’Innocenzio of The Associated Press

Quote of the Day

“This is bigger than just college football.”

— U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, on the FSU playoff snub.

Put It on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

Stick to the basics for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ first round and order him a Whiskey Sour — it might just help him stomach his flagging poll numbers in the Sunshine State.

While he’s sipping on that, have the bartender mix up an Iowa Sunrise with an 1803. They’ll help him process his faltering support elsewhere.

The team at Compass Legal Group doesn’t really deserve anything for helping Christian Ziegler cling on as RPOF Chair, but if you’re feeling generous a round of Scofflaws would do the trick.

Since Rep. David Borrero wants the pride flag banned from government buildings, he gets a Taste the Rainbow … but do tell the bartender not to waste any time layering it.

Breakthrough Insights

Tune In

Heat getting healthy

The Miami Heat play their fourth straight home game tonight as they welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves to South Florida (7:30 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Sun).

Minnesota (19-5) owns the best record in the Western Conference and with a win, the Timberwolves would match the Boston Celtics for the best record in the NBA this season.

These two teams met in late October, with Minnesota winning 106-90 in Minneapolis. Tyler Herro was the leading scorer for Miami in that game. Herro has been cleared to return to play after missing 18 games with a sprained ankle.

The Heat (15-11) could also see Bam Adebayo return to the lineup. Adebayo missed the last seven games with a left hip contusion. The return of Herro and Adebayo comes at a busy time of the schedule. Miami plays six games between now and the end of the calendar year, including games at Golden State and Utah before New Year’s Eve arrives.

Before their injuries, Herro and Adebayo were the team’s leading scorers. Herro averaged 22.9 points in eight games while Adebayo scored 22.3 per contest over 16 games. Adebayo also leads the Heat in rebounds (9.9/game) and blocks (1.0/game).

After earning a spot in the NBA Finals last season, 2023-2024 has been full of fits and starts for the Heat. The return of Herro and Adebayo should yield major benefits for Miami.

ALSO TONIGHT

9:30 p.m. — Florida Panthers @ Calgary Flames

___

Last Call is published by Peter Schorsch, assembled and edited by Phil Ammann and Drew Wilson, with contributions from the staff of Florida Politics.