December 20, 2023
Poll: Ron DeSantis falls to third place in Iowa. Is it Kim Reynolds' fault?

A.G. Gancarski December 20, 2023

DeSantis Reynolds X copy
Yet another poll suggests the Iowa Governor doesn't have juice in her own state.

A new Emerson College Poll of the Hawkeye State shows Nikki Haley eclipsing Ron DeSantis for third place, with both candidates far behind Donald Trump.

The former President has 50% support, with the former South Carolina Governor at 17%, 2 points up on DeSantis. No other candidate was in double digits.

One potential detriment for DeSantis seems to be, ironically enough, the endorsement of that state’s Governor.

“A majority of Republican caucus voters (60%) say Governor Kim Reynolds’ endorsement of Ron DeSantis makes no difference in their likelihood of voting for the Florida Governor. In comparison, 24% say it makes them less likely to support him, and 17% say it makes them more likely to vote for DeSantis,” the polling memo notes.

There has been some other polling that has shown Reynolds as a potential drag, with an Iowa State survey showing a similar effect, and Morning Consult finding her to be among the least popular Governors in America

Another factor not working in DeSantis’ favor may be the debates that he keeps clamoring for, as voters don’t seem to care that Trump is skipping them.

While 23% of voters say Trump’s decision makes them less likely to back him, 24% say it makes him more likely, and 54% say it makes no difference.

Independents who plan to participate in the Iowa caucuses are a net benefit for Haley also, notes pollster Spencer Kimball.

“Among registered Republicans, Trump leads with 52%, compared to 16% for Haley and 14% for DeSantis — independents show a closer contest, with Trump at 43%, Haley at 25%, and DeSantis at 15%,” Kimball said. “These numbers suggest that Trump will perform better in closed primary states where only registered Republicans can vote.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

9 comments

  • Joe

    December 20, 2023 at 9:37 am

    Oh Tiny D, always looking around for the nearest crony to blame for his own personal shortcomings on the campaign trail. Somebody get this loser a mirror for Christmas!

    Reply

  • Dont Say FLA

    December 20, 2023 at 9:37 am

    Purchasing Reynolds’ endorsement turned out not to be a great use of the bottomless pit of dark PAC dollars. To that I say, in the voice of Nelson from that old TV show The Simpsons, with my finger pointing at them, “HA HA”

    Reply

  • My Take

    December 20, 2023 at 9:54 am

    Do we want DeSSantis defeated, destroyed, or disgraced ?

    Reply

    • Father David Patterson

      December 20, 2023 at 10:56 am

      There’s one more D you’re forgetting.

      Reply

      • MH/Duuuval

        December 20, 2023 at 11:08 am

        D for comportment?

        Reply

  • Ron Forrest Ron

    December 20, 2023 at 10:26 am

    Like is like a box of chocolates: You get what you pay for.

    Ron’s continued polling plummet is Kim Reynolds fault according exclusively to Ron DeSantis and nobody else on earth.

    Maybe Ron could plausibly blame Never Back Down PAC for buying her endorsement, but since Ron is in league with the almost-former NBD PAC, it’s still their own fault, and by “their” I mean “Rhonda” the very confused, sugary stupid Governor of Fleur D’uh.

    Reply

  • Balls

    December 20, 2023 at 10:28 am

    Ron was decent in college at throwing balls.

    He should have stuck to that.

    Reply

  • Ron DiSaster

    December 20, 2023 at 10:40 am

    No, it’s Ron DeSantis’ fault.

    Reply

  • Michael K

    December 20, 2023 at 11:20 am

    It’s ALWAYS someone else’s fault. It’s quite simple. He’s just a horrible, unlikeable, person, divisive, and bereft of ideas, humanity, or decency. There’s no “there’ there. Buh bye!

    Reply

