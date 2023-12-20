Poll: Ron DeSantis falls to third place in Iowa. Is it Kim Reynolds’ fault?

A new Emerson College Poll of the Hawkeye State shows Nikki Haley eclipsing Ron DeSantis for third place, with both candidates far behind Donald Trump.

The former President has 50% support, with the former South Carolina Governor at 17%, 2 points up on DeSantis. No other candidate was in double digits.

One potential detriment for DeSantis seems to be, ironically enough, the endorsement of that state’s Governor.

“A majority of Republican caucus voters (60%) say Governor Kim Reynolds’ endorsement of Ron DeSantis makes no difference in their likelihood of voting for the Florida Governor. In comparison, 24% say it makes them less likely to support him, and 17% say it makes them more likely to vote for DeSantis,” the polling memo notes.

There has been some other polling that has shown Reynolds as a potential drag, with an Iowa State survey showing a similar effect, and Morning Consult finding her to be among the least popular Governors in America

Another factor not working in DeSantis’ favor may be the debates that he keeps clamoring for, as voters don’t seem to care that Trump is skipping them.

While 23% of voters say Trump’s decision makes them less likely to back him, 24% say it makes him more likely, and 54% say it makes no difference.

Independents who plan to participate in the Iowa caucuses are a net benefit for Haley also, notes pollster Spencer Kimball.

“Among registered Republicans, Trump leads with 52%, compared to 16% for Haley and 14% for DeSantis — independents show a closer contest, with Trump at 43%, Haley at 25%, and DeSantis at 15%,” Kimball said. “These numbers suggest that Trump will perform better in closed primary states where only registered Republicans can vote.”