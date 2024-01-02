January 2, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   
Herschel Vinyard appointed top partner at Jacksonville law firm

Former DEP Secretary named to top slot at Jacksonville law firm
Herschel T. Vinyard Jr. Photo provided.

Jacksonville law firm names former FDEP secretary partner in charge
Drew DixonJanuary 2, 20242min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesJax

Army Corps approves $32.4M contract for massive Duval County beach restoration

HeadlinesJax

Donna Deegan says no removal plans for remaining Confederate markers

HeadlinesJax

Here are the Top 10 Jacksonville political stories of 2023

Vinyard_Herschel_hs_2 copy
Vinyard served under former Gov. Rick Scott.

A former Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Secretary and veteran business and governmental lawyer has been appointed to a top partner position in a powerhouse Jacksonville law firm.

Herschel T. Vinyard Jr. was recently named partner in charge at Adams and Reese. The firm has multiple lawyers on staff at its Jacksonville offices and offices in three other Florida cities, including Tallahassee, Sarasota and Tampa. It is a multidisciplinary law firm with more than 300 lawyers and advisors at its offices across the Southeast United States and in Washington, D.C.

Vinyard himself has served in government during his 30-year practice in law. He was DEP Secretary from 2011 to 2014 under former Gov. Rick Scott, who is now a U.S. Senator.

Vinyard is well acquainted with environmental law, as it’s one of his areas of practice, said a news release from Adams and Reese. He’s handled cases for clients in governmental regulation, business and politics. He’s worked on many cases concerning resource conservation, clean water and environmental response among other issues.

Vinyard is also a speaker who is in demand for organizations and law firms facing many of his areas of expertise, the news release said.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPersonnel note: Lauren Cooley resigns as Broward GOP Executive Director

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories