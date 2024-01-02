Former DEP Secretary named to top slot at Jacksonville law firm

A former Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Secretary and veteran business and governmental lawyer has been appointed to a top partner position in a powerhouse Jacksonville law firm.

Herschel T. Vinyard Jr. was recently named partner in charge at Adams and Reese. The firm has multiple lawyers on staff at its Jacksonville offices and offices in three other Florida cities, including Tallahassee, Sarasota and Tampa. It is a multidisciplinary law firm with more than 300 lawyers and advisors at its offices across the Southeast United States and in Washington, D.C.

Vinyard himself has served in government during his 30-year practice in law. He was DEP Secretary from 2011 to 2014 under former Gov. Rick Scott, who is now a U.S. Senator.

Vinyard is well acquainted with environmental law, as it’s one of his areas of practice, said a news release from Adams and Reese. He’s handled cases for clients in governmental regulation, business and politics. He’s worked on many cases concerning resource conservation, clean water and environmental response among other issues.

Vinyard is also a speaker who is in demand for organizations and law firms facing many of his areas of expertise, the news release said.