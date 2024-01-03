Last Call for 1.3.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Amb. Nikki Haley continue amping up their attacks as the Iowa Caucuses draw nearer.

On Tuesday, DeSantis described the former South Carolina Governor — who has now surpassed him in national polls — as the “liberal candidate” in the Republican Primary field. He also went tit-for-tat on her allegations that he’s chummy with China.

“She’s not been able to defend her record as Governor of South Carolina, where she was the No. 1 Governor of bringing in Chinese Communist Party investment into her state. In Florida, I banned China from buying land in Florida. I kicked them out of our universities. So, it’s just a contrast in visions, contrast in records, and clearly, Republican voters are going to prefer my vision to hers,” DeSantis said a day after a pro-Haley super PAC launched an ad claiming DeSantis was soft on China.

But the pro-Haley crowd unleashed another volley as well. SFA Fund, the same PAC behind the China ad, rolled out another spot jabbing DeSantis for his “mini-Trump persona” — a continuation of the SFA narrative that the Governor’s strategy is to “out-Trump Donald Trump with a weak, phony personality and policy positions.”

“Since the beginning of 2023, Ron DeSantis has done everything he can to out-trump Trump as his campaign circles the gutter, and now it is clearer than ever that DeSantis is simply too weak to win. The only Republican candidate in the race who will retire Joe Biden and turn our country around is Nikki Haley,” SFA spokesperson Brittany Yanick said.

DeSantis’ campaign spun the attacks as a strength, saying the ads booked by Haley and others show he’s the man to beat — the campaign cited data showing more than $40 million has been dumped into anti-DeSantis ad bookings, which is nearly as much as has been spent on anti-Trump and anti-Biden ads combined.

“Iowans’ support cannot be bought, and success in an Iowa Caucus requires both outworking and outorganizing the competition, and that is where Ron DeSantis is wholly focused during the final twelve-day push. In every corner of the Hawkeye State, it is only Ron DeSantis who is shaking hands with Iowa Republicans and answering their tough, unscripted questions,” said DeSantis 2024 Deputy Campaign Manager David Polyansky.

“He is also spending time rallying alongside his historic volunteer caucus turnout organization. In sharp contrast, Nikki Haley is trying to spend and rent her way to a second-place finish as her own establishment supporters have boldly predicted. Given her massive Iowa spending advantage, it’s now second place or bust for her.”

Assuming Trump no-shows, DeSantis and Haley are scheduled for a one-on-one debate next week ahead of the first-in-the-nation nominating contest. They’ll also be getting the prime-time treatment tonight, however, as they and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy are booked for an NBC News and The Des Moines Register event titled “Closing Arguments: Iowa.”

The in-depth interviews will air across NBC News platforms — they went up at 4 p.m. on Meet the Press NOW on NBC News NOW. They are also watchable on NBCNews.com and DesMoinesRegister.com.

Evening Reads

—“It’s crunch time in Iowa and New Hampshire” via Nathaniel Rakich of FiveThirtyEight

—”And then there were two: Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley left standing on debate stage as Donald Trump dodges final pre-Iowa contest” via Brittany Bernstein of National Review

—”DeSantis’ struggles in presidential race may dim his clout with Florida Legislature” via Mitch Perry and Michael Moline of the Florida Phoenix

—“For DeSantis’ 2024 campaign, Iowa brings a make-or-break moment” via James Oliphant and Gram Slattery of U.S. News & World Report

—“2024 is the biggest global election year in history” via Bryan Walsh of Vox

—“Joseph Ladapo has safety concerns with COVID vaccines. FDA disagrees” via Michelle Marchante of the Miami Herald

—“Florida schools prepare for ‘painful’ task of changing start times” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times

—”Florida lawsuit aims to debunk motto ‘There’s no wrong way to eat a Reese’s’” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Quote of the Day

“I know doctors in Mississippi and there’s no doubt that the doctors in Florida are held to a higher standard. It’s because we practice under a microscope. We have people looking over our shoulders — for better or for worse — just given the nature of Florida’s system. In other words, Florida’s a little bit more litigious. Florida doesn’t let things go as easily as perhaps a state like Mississippi or Alabama.”

— Rep. Joel Rudman, on his opposition to Florida entering the interstate medical licensure compact.

Put It on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

DeSantis says “football’s changed,” and it’s hard to argue against him on that. Instead, just nod along and order him one (transfer) Portal and one NIL Fashioned.

Meanwhile, based on the Governor’s comments, the folks behind the 2020 minimum wage amendment should get a One For The Money — or maybe two.

Serve Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo a Corpse Reviver No. 2 for advising Florida physicians to halt the use of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. According to lore, the drink was given the name because its strength was once considered strong enough to bring a body back from the grave.

Sen. Blaise Ingoglia’s deserves kudos for his bill to crack down on internet predation, but the mandatory content filter line doesn’t earn him a drink. Instead, he gets this reasonably priced 8-pack of child safety locks for his liquor cabinet.

Breakthrough Insights

Tune In

Heat trying to split in LA

The Miami Heat try to take back sole possession of first place in the Southeast Division when they face the Los Angeles Lakers tonight (10 p.m. ET, ESPN).

The Heat (19-14) have lost consecutive road games, falling at Utah on Dec. 30 and in Los Angeles against the Clippers on New Year’s Day. Those losses allowed the Orlando Magic to catch their in-state rivals atop the division standings.

Now, the Heat need a win against the Lakers (17-17) who have also lost back-to-back games. LeBron James’ scoring is down a bit at the age of 39 and he is questionable for the game with an illness. He averages 25.4 points per game while averaging 7.4 rebounds and a team-leading 7.4 assists per game. That being said, he can still conjure up the scoring touch. In his last game, he scored 34 against the New Orleans Pelicans and dropped in 40 at Oklahoma City two days before Christmas.

If James can’t play, the burden shifts to Anthony Davis. Davis has remained healthy this season and averages 25 points and a team-leading 12.3 rebounds per contest.

A total of six Lakers average double figures in scoring, but aside from James and Davis, no other players average as many as 16 points per contest for the Lakers.

The Heat will be without Jimmy Butler, who continues to work his way back from his foot injury.

The Heat won the first meeting between the teams on Nov. 6 in Miami 108-107.

ALSO TONIGHT

6 p.m. — NCAAW: Oklahoma State Cowgirls @ UCF Knights

7 p.m. — NCAAW: Charlotte 49ers @ South Florida Bulls

7 p.m. — NCAAM: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ Florida State Seminoles

8 p.m. — NCAAM: Clemson Tigers @ Miami Hurricanes

10 p.m. — Orlando Magic @ Sacramento Kings

