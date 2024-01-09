Last Call for 1.9.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Ron DeSantis briefly detoured the campaign trail Tuesday to deliver his sixth State of the State address.

Despite operating in his capacity as Governor, his presidential campaign loomed large over the regular statement of priorities for the 2024 Legislative Session.

DeSantis touched on several issues relevant to the national stage — illegal immigration, the “doom loop” of “soft on crime” cities such as San Francisco and Chicago, and the economic circumstances of the “62% of Americans living paycheck to paycheck.”

As always, he presented Florida as a model for the rest of the United States to pull itself out of these supposed quagmires, saying Florida’s choices have “produced results that are second to none in the country.”

But it’s unclear whether non-Floridians are still listening. Polling shows that DeSantis is in line for, at best, a distant second-place finish in Iowa, which will hold its first-in-the-nation nominating contest in less than a week.

Though the Governor has ardent supporters predicting a “massive surge,” their comments appear to be little more than wishful thinking. In fact, DeSantis has found himself fighting to maintain his No. 2 status in the Hawkeye State against another candidate who, arguably, is “surging” more than he is.

Nikki Haley has surpassed DeSantis in national polls, albeit narrowly, and recent state-level polling shows the pair are neck-and-neck in Iowa. Meanwhile, her prospects in the next two contests — New Hampshire and South Carolina, where she served two terms as Governor — are considerably better than those of the man once called “DeFuture.”

A super PAC supporting Haley’s bid has started to ask when DeSantis will drop out of the race and who he plans to endorse should this seeming inevitability come to pass.

SFA’s most recent email blast offered up 10 questions DeSantis “must answer” during a Tuesday town hall on Fox News. Among them:

— Do you have the funds to continue beyond Iowa?

— Why has your campaign and, more importantly, your candidacy not resonated with voters?

— The more voters meet you, the more your poll numbers drop. Is this a sign that voters are telling you “not now?”

Each of the three remaining major GOP candidates is slated for town halls on Fox this week. DeSantis’ town hall will air at 6 p.m. tonight, with Fox News anchors Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier on tap to moderate.

Tomorrow, DeSantis and Haley will participate in the final debate ahead of the Iowa Caucuses. The debate will air on CNN. Trump will not attend, instead opting to hold a Fox News town hall during the same time slot.

—“Firebrand House Republican seeing ‘massive surge’ for Ron DeSantis in Iowa: ‘Closer than people think’” via Andrew Mark Miller of Fox News

—”​This year, DeSantis won’t loom as large over Florida Legislative Session” via Patricia Mazzei of The New York Times

—”January debates offer last shot for Donald Trump’s opponents to make their case” via Geoffrey Skelley of FiveThirtyEight

—”Ahead of Iowa caucuses, DeSantis urges Florida lawmakers to ‘stay the course’” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel

—”Defying Trump, GOP Congressmen hit the road for DeSantis” via Catie Edmondson of The New York Times

—”After three decades, should Florida legislators — even millionaire lawmakers — get a raise or not?” via Mitch Perry and Diane Rado of the Florida Phoenix

—”Florida Attorney General floated idea to give office more power over drug cases” via Ana Ceballos, Romy Ellenbogen and David Goodhue of the Tampa Bay Times/Miami Herald

—”Republican bill would ban nearly all abortions in Florida” via Cindy Krischer Goodman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

—”Florida report: Lawsuits aren’t always to blame for higher home insurance rates” via Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times

—”Are $18 Big Macs the price of falling inequality?” via Eric Levitz of Vox

“Medicaid expansion is not going to happen in Florida. It is not a quick fix. It is not a panacea. … Medicaid expansion is nothing more than a false government promise.”

— Senate President Kathleen Passidomo on Medicaid expansion.

Two division leaders meet in Orlando tonight as the Magic host the Minnesota Timberwolves (7 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Florida).

Minnesota (25-10) leads the Western Conference by a game over the Oklahoma City Thunder despite a loss at Dallas on Sunday.

Orlando (21-15) has won consecutive games after a three-game losing streak. The team is getting healthy after a rash of injuries. Point guard Markelle Fultz is not listed on the injury report after missing 27 straight games with a knee injury. Fultz returned to the lineup Sunday in Orlando’s victory over the Atlanta Hawks. He struggled in 15 minutes of play coming off the bench.

Minnesota’s success is primarily due to the emergence of Anthony Edwards. The former No. 1 pick in the draft from Georgia averages 26.8 points per game this season, ranking eleventh in the NBA. Edwards has improved his scoring in each of his first four seasons in the league and paired with big man Karl Anthony-Towns, who averages 21.5 points and nine rebounds per game, forming one of the most potent duos in the game.

If Orlando wins, they will go into their Friday matchup with the Miami Heat no worse than tied with their in-state rivals. The Heat host Oklahoma City tomorrow. Orlando has been particularly good at home, winning 13 of 17 games played at the Kia Center this season.

7 p.m. — Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ Florida State Seminoles

7 p.m. — Los Angeles Kings @ Tampa Bay Lightning

8 p.m. — Florida Panthers @ St. Louis Blues

