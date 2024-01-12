Ron DeSantis likens Iowa chill to Florida hurricanes, says people don’t worry about Cat 3 or below

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to find parallels between his state and the one where he needs caucus support Monday.

During remarks in Ames Thursday, DeSantis was talking about the wintry conditions besetting the Hawkeye State, noting that those conditions don’t faze Iowans any more than hurricanes do Floridians.

“If we even ever had a little bit of freeze, everyone freaks out in Florida. But on the hurricanes it’s kind of like, you know, if it’s like a Category 1, people say, ‘All right, you know, we’ll have a picnic or something.'”

“Category 2, well, we’re just go on our way,” DeSantis continued. “Category 3: Well, you know, maybe they’ll make a slight adjustment. Then only if it’s above, then people really start to worry about it because you kind of live and you learn.”

As a candidate, DeSantis devoted time to hurricane relief in 2018, after Michael walloped the Panhandle.

As Governor, storms have been prominent in the narrative also.

DeSantis claimed that prayers at the Western Wall in 2019 kept hurricanes from hitting the state.

In 2022, as he ran for re-election, the Governor faced questions about his office’s inability to figure out where the center of Hurricane Ian would make landfall. He claimed then that the “national regime media” wanted the storm to hit Tampa to exact maximum destruction.

In 2023, the Governor dealt with an insurance market that was as strained as any in Florida history, and that became an issue in the Presidential campaign, with Donald Trump and Nikki Haley weaponizing it against DeSantis.

While campaigning last year, he told a radio host in New England residents of his home state should “knock on wood” and hope the state didn’t get hit by a storm.

Though we are outside of hurricane season, even storms this time of year have consequences, as Floridians found out during this week’s winter storm, which hit as the Governor came back to Florida for his required State of the State speech before heading back to Iowa.

He was in such a rush to get back up north that he forgot his winter coat, he has said at events.