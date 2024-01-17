Last Call for 1.17.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign is brushing off the dust from Iowa with another soft reboot.

Even before his distant No. 2 finish in the Hawkeye State, the would-be GOP nominee vowed to continue his “scrappy campaign” into March, when a glut of states from Alabama to California will hold their primary elections.

On Wednesday, the main super PAC backing DeSantis’ campaign offered an indication of what “scrappy” looks like: More layoffs.

The Governor’s chances of winning the nomination have certainly dwindled over the past week. After pouring time, energy — and loads of cash — into Iowa, the man once seen as the top alternative to former President Donald Trump managed to earn just 21% of the vote.

That 30-point loss will likely be the campaign’s zenith until much later in the game, assuming DeSantis indeed presses on through Super Tuesday.

The campaign has essentially ceded New Hampshire, where the Governor is polling at a paltry 5%. There’s little chance of a surge, either, as the Granite State’s vision of Republicanism is incompatible with the culture war-focused brand DeSantis has been cultivating for the past four years.

Meanwhile, former Amb. Nikki Haley’s campaign is entering its make-or-break stretch, with New Hampshire being her best chance to score an outright win. It’s a long shot — she was trailing Trump 50%-34% in the same poll that pegged DeSantis at 5% — but it’s not outside the realm of possibility.

She’s even scored an endorsement from New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, and the super PAC backing her bid is rolling out a new ad making sure voters get the memo ahead of voting day.

If Haley pulls off the upset in New Hampshire, the thinking goes, she’ll gather some steam for a strong showing in South Carolina, where she was twice elected Governor. Without that momentum, however, she’s looking at a home state beatdown on the level of Rubio 2016.

DeSantis 2024 is banking on that, and its post-Iowa strategy reflects it.

DeSantis has little chance of winning the Palmetto State — he’s in single digits there as well — but if he can wrangle a few more votes, adding to the gulf between Haley and Trump, her campaign may stall out and set up the one-on-one primary DeSantis wants.

It’s not clear whether the Governor would tangibly benefit from a two-man race, however. If polling is to be trusted, the likely prize is being the top tomato can in a party that’s still very much Trump’s.

Quote of the Day

“I recognize it’s not government’s job to raise someone’s children nor would we ever espouse that, but it is our role to give parents the tools and provisions to protect their children. We do it every single day. We don’t allow them to purchase alcohol. We don’t let them take them to strip clubs.”

— Rep. Chase Tramont, clapping back at critics who say HB 3 is an overreach.

Florida State travels to Miami for key ACC matchup

After losing their ACC opener in December, the Florida State Seminoles have won four straight conference games as they face their in-state conference rivals in Miami tonight (7 p.m., ACC Network).

Only North Carolina, the team FSU lost to last month, ranks above the Seminoles in the ACC standings. The key to the winning streak has been Florida State’s defense. In the four wins, FSU (10-6; 4-1 in ACC) has limited the opposition to less than 72 points per game and 45 percent shooting from the field.

Miami (12-4; 3-2) has lost two of their last three in conference play. Since 2024 began, the Hurricanes’ Matthew Cleveland has led the way averaging over 20 points per game.

After a run to the Final Four last season, Miami has been inconsistent to begin the year and the matchup against Florida State will be a measuring stick game for Jim Larranaga’s team. Miami has been very good at home only losing one game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables. That lone home loss was their last game on their home court, an 80-71 loss to Louisville six days ago.

