January 19, 2024
Ron DeSantis discusses the First Family’s chicken ‘controversy’
Image via EOG

DeSantis chicken
'Let's just put it this way. Our family's daily rhythms would change if Chick-Fil-A did not exist.'

Florida’s Governor isn’t clucking around when it comes to pitching New Hampshire voters, delivering fowl comments in Dover Friday.

Grilled about his favorite fried chicken restaurant, Ron DeSantis told supporters that the choice of bird was a “controversy” among the Governor, the First Lady, and their three children.

“On the chicken thing, you know, this is a source of controversy within our household because we’ve got three kids that like chicken nuggets and chicken tenders. And so if you judge it based on the percentage of our annual income that we spend, clearly Chick-fil-A would be far and away,” DeSantis said.

“Let’s just put it this way. Our family’s daily rhythms would change if Chick-Fil-A did not exist,” DeSantis added. “That’s probably our kids’ favorite thing. And look, it’s not like you just do it every day, but when you’re going from a baseball game to this or that, to be able to do it’s important.”

The Governor also mentioned that his office did “a blind chicken finger taste test,” including Raising Cane’s and Guthrie’s, the latter of which is a local Florida chain.

DeSantis had previously told supporters of a trip to Raising Cane’s.

“So I’m going through taking (Mason) through the, like a late night drive through at Raising Kane’s chicken fingers,” the Governor noted in May. “I don’t know if they have that here, but it’s good.”

“But, you know, on like a Saturday night at that time it’s like drunk Florida State students and me and Mason going through the drive-thru and so we do it and I’m just thinking to myself like, I mean, you know, this is a pretty crazy whirlwind, you know, that we’re doing here as you know, as parents.”

The Governor’s chicken appreciation was known to people early in his first term, as he joined other Americans in the search for the then-elusive Popeye’s sandwich.

He succeeded in getting them soon enough.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

