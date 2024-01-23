Last Call for 1.23.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

On Tuesday, the House sent a controversial bill loosening the state’s child labor laws to the chamber floor.

The bill (HB 49), sponsored by St. Pete Beach Republican Rep. Linda Chaney, passed through the House Commerce Committee by a party-line vote, with Democrats opposed.

It applies to 16- and 17-year-olds and would allow employers to require them to work at 6 a.m. — 30 minutes earlier than current law — as well as more than eight hours on a school night and for more than six days in a week and for more than four hours at a stretch without a break.

Opponents of the legislation say the bill would pressure teens to work longer hours at the sacrifice of school performance.

Meanwhile, in the Senate, a bill that would crack down on so-called alternative cannabinoids is moving forward.

SB 1698, which advanced with bipartisan support in the Senate Agriculture Committee, targets products with compounds that mimic THC, the chemical in cannabis that produces a high. Such products have grown in popularity and skirt the state’s current laws regulating medical marijuana and legal over-the-counter hemp products.

The bill would bring several other changes to the hemp industry, including further clarification on what constitutes a product being “attractive to children” — the legislature last year put some guardrails in place on that front, and the state’s Department of Agriculture has conducted multiple sweeps and product seizures since the law went into effect.

The current bill, per the summary, revises the definition of “hemp” to “outline that hemp extract may not exceed 0.3% total delta-9-THC concentration on a wet-weight basis or exceed 2 milligrams per serving and 10 milligrams per container on a wet-weight basis.”

In the Senate Commerce and Tourism Committee, a bill (SB 58) that would create two 45-day sales tax exemptions on electric-assist bicycles, scooters and related safety equipment moved forward with a unanimous vote.

The plan, sponsored by Orlando Democratic Sen. Linda Stewart, would apply to equipment in addition to bikes, such as helmets, knee pads, elbow pads, and clothing.

Bill Day’s Latest

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“If this is happening with our current laws, I don’t want to imagine the negative impact that this is going to have on him and other students if this bill is passed.”

— Hillsborough County teacher Emily Grace on legislation requiring high school-age minors to work longer hours and go longer without breaks.

Breakthrough Insights

Tune In

Big road test for Seminoles

Florida State can pull into sole possession of second place in the Atlantic Coast Conference if they beat Syracuse tonight (7 p.m. ET, ACC Network).

The Seminoles (11-7; 5-2 in ACC) saw their five-game winning streak snapped with a home loss to Clemson on Saturday. Tonight, they try to win in the dome in Syracuse (13-5; 4-3) for the second straight season.

FSU enters the game tied with North Carolina State in the ACC standings. The Wolfpack play at Virginia tomorrow evening.

As is typical of Leonard Hamilton-coached teams, the Noles’ defense has led the way. Florida State’s opponents have shot less than 44% from the field and less than 34% from three-point range. No Seminole averages more than 13.2 points per game. Jamir Watkins (13.2 points per game), Darin Green Jr. (12.3), and Primo Spears (11.4) are the only Seminoles averaging in double figures this year.

Playing in the JMA Wireless Dome is never easy. The Orange have won 80% of their home games played in the building all-time.

In the big picture, Florida State appears well positioned for a good seed in the NCAA Tournament, but the upcoming schedule will include some big games.

After facing Syracuse, Florida State returns home to host the top team in the ACC, North Carolina on Saturday.

Also tonight:

7 p.m. — Tampa Bay Lightning @ Philadelphia Flyers

7 p.m. — NCAAM: West Virginia Mountaineers @ UCF Knights

7:30 p.m. — NCAAW: UCF Knights @ TCU Horned Frogs

___

Last Call is published by Peter Schorsch, assembled and edited by Phil Ammann and Drew Wilson, with contributions from the staff of Florida Politics.