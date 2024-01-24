Last Call for 1.24.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Measures that would place age verification requirements on websites and social media platforms have quickly advanced this Session.

The House took up one prong of the House Speaker-backed proposal (HB 3) on Tuesday. The bill would mandate websites that publish material “harmful to minors” implement more stringent age verification systems.

Some prominent websites such as Pornhub say they see eye-to-eye with lawmakers on the underlying concept but that the legislation needs to walk a tightrope in order to be effective and, thus far, policymakers haven’t come up with an effective solution.

“Unfortunately, the way many jurisdictions worldwide have chosen to implement age verification is ineffective, haphazard and dangerous. Any regulations that require hundreds of thousands of adult sites to collect significant amounts of highly sensitive personal information is putting user safety in jeopardy,” said Aylo, the parent company of Pornhub.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, expressed a similar sentiment during a Wednesday press briefing on a separate measure (HB 1) that would outright ban children younger than 16 from social media platforms. The House passed the legislation during its Wednesday floor Session.

The company says it supports certain measures, such as requiring parental consent for app store downloads or purchases, but that a youth social media ban or overly strict age verification requirements could possibly do more harm than good — and that courts elsewhere have already blocked similar proposals.

A law that went into effect in Arkansas last year required parents users to verify their identity with a government-issued ID. However, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas-Fayetteville Division blocked it, ruling that it violated free speech rights.

Instead, Meta is pointing to tools it already has in place to make its platforms safer for younger users. While Meta already has guidelines banning certain content from the platform, it has also implemented systems that prevent media that skirts the lines — say, users describing their experience with eating disorders or addiction — from showing up in teens’ feeds.

Beyond online safety, the company highlighted algorithms designed to encourage healthier, more balanced online behavior — one feature, “nudge,” checks in with users if they’ve been viewing the same type of content for extended periods of time.

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“When it comes to social media, it follows us everywhere with addictive little pings and algorithms that keep us constantly turning back to it, turning down sleep, turning down food so we can keep up with the latest on what’s going on in our community.”

— Rep. Fiona McFarland, presenting the House bill banning teens from social media.

Put It on the Tab

Tune In

Gators face pivotal SEC game tonight

Two teams looking for an identity meet as the Florida Gators host Mississippi State tonight in Gainesville (8:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network).

Florida (12-6; 2-3 in SEC) has been a team of multiple personalities this season. On their best day, the Gators can look like a team with the talent to be a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament. They won six straight games in December, albeit against mostly inferior opposition. They opened SEC play with a two-point loss to Kentucky.

They can also look like a team that does not deserve to be on the court with a top-10 team. A 19-point loss at 6th-ranked Tennessee as an example.

Tonight’s game against Mississippi (13-5, 2-3 in SEC) is a litmus test for the Gators. It’s a game they should win if Florida can handle the veteran muscle of the Bulldogs. Mississippi State’s Tolu Smith leads the team in scoring averaging 19.7 points per game. The Bulldogs are at their best when Smith is supported by another scorer. When Mississippi State beat Tennessee, freshman guard Josh Hubbard scored 25 points to complement Smith’s 23-point performance. It resulted in Mississippi State’s biggest win of the season.

What’s on the line tonight? The winner gets back to the .500 mark in conference play while the loser falls to 2-4. With February approaching, tonight’s game will give one team the hope to make a run toward the top third of the conference in the final full month before March Madness.

