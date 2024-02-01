Last Call for 2.1.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Voters may have the opportunity to legalize recreational marijuana in November, but they might have to settle for mids rather than the sticky icky.

The House Healthcare Regulation Subcommittee on Thursday advanced a bill (HB 1269) by Lecanto Republican Rep. Ralph Massullo that would place strict limits on the THC content in recreational cannabis. THC, short for tetrahydrocannabinol, is the compound contained in cannabis that produces a high.

The original bill would have set a 10% cap — essentially brickweed in drug slang — but an amendment tacked onto the bill upped the concentration to 30% in pre-rolls and whole buds.

Massullo’s bill would “take effect 30 days after passage of an amendment to the State Constitution authorizing adult personal use of marijuana.” Assuming the proposed amendment makes the 2024 ballot and earns voter approval, the effective date would be Dec. 5.

The proposed amendment has the signature to make the ballot, but the Florida Supreme Court must still sign off on the proposal. The court heard arguments on the amendment late last year and appeared amenable, though it has not issued a formal ruling.

Speaking of ballot proposals, today also served as the official launch of Florida Decides Healthcare’s effort to put Medicaid expansion on the 2026 ballot. Petition collectors must secure about 1 million signatures — the exact number won’t be known until after the 2024 elections — and Campaign Manager Jake Flaherty expects the committee to spend $12 million to $18 million to get them.

If Medicaid expansion makes the ballot and earns crosses 60% support, Florida Decides Healthcare estimates it would provide health care coverage to 1.4 million Florida residents, create 130,000 jobs and save the state about $200 million a year.

Thursday also brought a humiliating epitaph for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ failed presidential campaign. Finance reports released this week show how, exactly, the Governor once hailed as “DeFuture” managed to blow $168 million for essentially nothing.

Though DeSantis earned a 21.2% vote share in the Iowa caucuses, that showing came amid a historically low turnout for the first-in-the-nation nominating contest — the raw total: 23,420 votes.

That translates to more than $7,000 spent between his campaign and committee per vote. Adding in his New Hampshire total doesn’t make it much better — just 2,241 voters lined up behind DeSantis in the Granite State Primary, which came a couple of days after he exited the race.

With those votes included, DeSantis 2024 and committees Never Back Down and Fight Right still shelled about $6,500 for every voter it convinced to support the Florida Governor.

Bill Day’s Latest

Evening Reads

—”4 ways Ron DeSantis and his allies burned through $160 million” via Max Greenwood of the Miami Herald

—“How DeSantis blew $154 million and won nothing” via Jack Gillum, Anthony DeBarros and Alex Leary of The Wall Street Journal

—”Security fencing to surround Donald Trump’s D.C. trial site, an echo of Jan. 6 barricades” via Spencer S. Hsu, Rachel Weiner and Peter Hermann of The Washington Post

—”How a game of good cop-bad cop sealed the E.U. Ukraine fund deal” via Matina Stevis-Gridneff, Monika Pronczuk and Jason Horowitz of The New York Times

—“DeSantis sending fresh troops to join Texas’ border standoff with Joe Biden administration” via Michael Moline of the Florida Phoenix

—”Conservatives have long been at war with colleges: A brief history of the right’s long-running battle against higher education.” via Fabiola Cineas of Vox

—”Stopping a school shooting: The ‘Coward of Broward’ reexamined” via Hanna Rosin of The Atlantic

—”How corporate investors are taking over Tampa Bay’s neighborhoods” via Teghan Simonton and Rebecca Liebson of the Tampa Bay Times

Quote of the Day

“It’s sort of like a signing bonus.”

— Florida Policy Institute Chief Strategy and Development Officer Holly Bullard, on the federal funding bump Florida could receive from Medicaid expansion.

Put It on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

DeSantis 2024 spent a mind-boggling amount of money and has nothing to show for it. Chances are he would have done better at the polls — and saved a few bucks — wooing voters with the infamous $6,000 cocktail known as Armour Eternal. It even comes with a Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace!

The Senate passed two concurrent resolutions seeking amendments to the nation’s governing document, though it’s unlikely eight more states will sign on to trigger the first constitutional Convention in 235 years. Still, Sen. Blaise Ingoglia gets an Iron Clad Constitution for the effort.

Rep. Massullo will forgo the puff, puff, pass in favor of a Vodka Collins; just make sure the bartender doesn’t shake it with Cheech and Chong’s The Judge’s Water. Honestly, it’s overpriced anyway.

If ALFs get the same lawsuit protections afforded to nursing homes, their investors may spend less time in court. But that doesn’t mean they can’t still enjoy Attorney Privilege.

Breakthrough Insights

Tune In

With the weekend off before the Super Bowl and February arriving, let’s turn our attention to college hoops, where UCF hosts Oklahoma on Saturday (4 p.m. ET, ESPN+).

In the Knights’ first season in the Big 12, they are learning how tough life in the best basketball conference in America can be. The UCF is in the midst of four straight games against ranked teams. After hosting #18 Baylor on Wednesday, the Knights welcome 23rd-ranked Oklahoma (13-6; 7-1) to Addition Financial Arena.

After Saturday’s game, the Knights travel to #15 Texas Tech and #33 BYU next week.

Junior guard Jaylin Sellers leads UCF, averaging 17.2 points per game, but the Knights’ defense has made the biggest difference. As a team, UCF is among the best shot-blocking teams in the nation, averaging 5.6 blocks per game.

Also, this weekend, Orlando hosts the 2024 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials on Saturday.

Initially, the trials were set to begin at noon, but concerns over the impact heat could have on the race forced a move to a 10 a.m. ET start (Peacock, with a replay at noon ET on NBC).

The top three American men and women will qualify for the Paris Olympics.

Also tonight:

6 p.m. — NCAAW: Miami Hurricanes @ Wake Forest Demon Deacons

6 p.m. — NCAAW: JU Dolphins @ Central Arkansas Bears

6:30 p.m. — NCAAW: North Florida Ospreys @ North Alabama Lions

7 p.m. — NCAAW: Florida International Panthers @ Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

7 p.m. — NCAAM: Louisiana Tech Bulldogs @ Florida International Panthers

8:30 p.m. — NCAAM: Florida Gulf Coast Eagles @ Central Arkansas Bears

8:45 p.m. — NCAAM: Stetson Hatters @ North Alabama Lions

___

Last Call is published by Peter Schorsch, assembled and edited by Phil Ammann and Drew Wilson, with contributions from the staff of Florida Politics.