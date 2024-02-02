February 2, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Vern Buchanan holds 3-to-1 cash advantage over Eddie Spier
Vern Buchanan.

Jacob OglesFebruary 2, 20243min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Phil Ehr outraises Carlos Giménez in Q4, but lags far behind in cash on hand

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

If we want to drive Florida’s energy goals forward, we can’t keep looking in the rearview mirror

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 2.2.24: Groundhog Day — military moms — border battle — Rumble

buchanan copy
The incumbent has more than $1.5M in cash on hand.

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan raised more than $165,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023. That far eclipses the less than $12,000 raised by his GOP Primary opponent over the same time.

But thanks to a $500,000 investment in his own campaign, Bradenton Republican Eddie Spier closed the year with more than $489,000 in cash on hand. Depending how much he’s ready to spend, it could press the incumbent to tap into his own war chest.

On that front, Buchanan appears ready to face a threat. His campaign reported nearly $1.57 million in cash itself, much of that amassed before this election cycle.

Spier announced in June he would run against Buchanan, who is seeking his 10th term in Congress. But since that point, he’s only pulled in about $22,000 in outside funding. The $500,000 candidate loan invested at the beginning of the campaign remains the chief contribution to his coffers.

He’s also invested about $95,000 into campaign costs to date.

Buchanan, the wealthiest member of Florida’s House delegation, has shown a willingness to bankroll competitive campaigns. But his campaign account today remains debt-free.

He serves now as Vice Chair of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, and was in contention for Chair heading into the current Congress.

He’s already spent more than $970,000 on his re-election campaign. The fundraising activity through the end of the year shows his plans to stay in his seat.

Buchanan last year fended off a Primary challenge from Martin Hyde, winning a massive 86% of the vote in Florida’s 16th Congressional District, running under the same district lines.

He cruised to re-election after that over Democrat Jan Schneider, who is again running this cycle.

But Schneider has done little fundraising to date this time around, and none in the fourth quarter. She’s raised $850 through the course of the cycle.

With funding from prior cycles, she closed the year with about $32,000.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousIf we want to drive Florida’s energy goals forward, we can’t keep looking in the rearview mirror

nextPhil Ehr outraises Carlos Giménez in Q4, but lags far behind in cash on hand

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories