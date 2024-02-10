February 10, 2024
Split custody exchanges ready for Senate floor

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 10, 20243min0

DIVORCE CUSTODY
The bill already passed the House.

On Valentine’s Day, the Florida Senate will be contemplating what happens when love goes horribly wrong, as it mulls legislation that would govern how divorced parents hand their children off to each other during split custody scenarios.

Sen. Clay Yarborough’s bill (SB 580) is on the Special Order calendar, where it likely will be substituted with the identical measure that passed the House (HB 385).

The bill is referred to as the Cassie Carli Law to honor Cassie Carli, a 37-year-old Navarre woman who vanished in March 2022 following the scheduled exchange of her preschool-aged daughter, only to be found in a grave in Alabama weeks later.

The legislation would require court-approved plans for shared custody to include, unless otherwise agreed to by both parents, a list of “designated authorized locations” to exchange custody of their children. Estranged parents can opt out with a written waiver, however, should they be able to work things out more amicably.

In cases where parents provide evidence that they or their child may be at risk of harm, a court may require the parents to exchange in the parking lot of a county Sheriff’s Office.

The parking lot must be accessible at all times, well-lit, have video surveillance and include a purple light or a sign billing it as a “neutral safe exchange location.”

The bill also entitles domestic violence victims to the same protections, mandating a court order to enforce the condition.

Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics contributed to this report.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

