Donald Trump says criminal indictments boosted his appeal to Black voters

Former President Donald Trump claimed Friday that his four criminal indictments have boosted his support among Black Americans because they see him as a victim of discrimination, comparing his legal jeopardy to the historic legacy of anti-Black prejudice in the U.S. legal system.
Trump argues he is the victim of political persecution, even though there is no evidence President Joe Biden or White House officials influenced the filing of 91 felony charges against him. Earlier in the week, Trump compared himself to Alexei Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top domestic rival, who died in a remote Arctic prison after being jailed by the Kremlin leader.
“I got indicted for nothing, for something that is nothing,” Trump told a black-tie event for Black conservatives in South Carolina ahead of Saturday’s Republican primary. “And a lot of people said that’s why the Black people like me, because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against, and they actually viewed me as I’m being discriminated against. It’s been pretty amazing but possibly, maybe, there’s something there.”
Trump noted the mug shot taken by Georgia authorities after he was indicted on state racketeering charges over the 2020 election.
“When I did the mug shot in Atlanta, that mug shot is No. 1,” he said, adding: “You know who embraced it more than anyone else? The Black population.”
He was flanked on stage at the Black Conservative Federation’s gala in Columbia, South Carolina, by Black elected officials including Reps. Byron Donalds of Florida and Wesley Hunt of Texas. Many in the crowd cheered throughout the speech.
Published courtesy of the Associated Press.
3 comments
Earl Pitts "Sage Political Expert Emeritas" American
February 24, 2024 at 1:19 pm
Good afternoon Black America,
The vast majority of Sage Black Americans have totally abandoned the Democratic Plantation due to the epic fail of All Democratic Politicians since Day One of The Current Administration.
Thank you Beloved Black America, Happy Black History Month and Thank You For Saveing America.
Earl Pitts American
Dont Say "Those People"
February 24, 2024 at 1:33 pm
Wasn’t it Ross Perot whose candidacy was ended with just these two words? The two words “Those people”?
Now DJT says the blacks love him because he’s a criminal just like the blacks all are.
And he loves the sneakers too, just like the blacks do.
And he’s the G0P’s front runner for being the GOP’s loser in November?
WWWWWWTF TFG DJT What a loser.
How does he trick people into thinking he’s a winner and/or interested in doing one thing for them as his constituency? I just don’t get it.
The man has never won anything outside one electoral college one single time and even then he lost when you count the votes cast by the voters.
Earl Pitts "Sage Political Expert Emeritas" American
February 24, 2024 at 1:55 pm
Good afternoon America,
Most of our “Sage Readership” was not born yet to know about Ross Perot.
Most of our “Sage Readership” is content to wait for Me, Earl Pitts American, to “Weigh In” prior to making any difficult and complex “Thinking Decisions of a Political Nature”.
It’s So Great to be Earl:
Thank you America,
Earl Pitts American