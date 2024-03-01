Florida Republicans celebrate UF’s DEI firings, while Democrats condemn the moves

Florida’s two U.S. Senators and Gov. Ron DeSantis are thrilled about the University of Florida (UF) terminating employees formerly tasked with diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

“Time for other colleges and universities to follow Florida’s lead,” enthused U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott raved that President Ben Sasse “continues to do all the right things at UF.”

“Every university should follow his lead,” the former Governor counseled.

Gov. Ron DeSantis also celebrated.

“DEI is toxic and has no place in our public universities. I’m glad that Florida was the first state to eliminate DEI and I hope more states follow suit,” DeSantis said.

The Alligator broke the news, publishing a memo that asserted the Office of the Chief Diversity Officer is closed, with employees tasked with roles in that effort given 12 weeks of severance and urged to apply for other roles in the University.

The $5 million allocated to UF for diversity initiatives will now be devoted to faculty recruitment.

As Republicans rave about the diversity dump, Democrats decry the decision.

“The impact of this will be felt for generations,” warned Nikki Fried, the Chair of the state party.

Other Democrats expressed their own outrage.

Rep. Dianne Hart, Chair of Florida Legislative Black Caucus, framed the “series of firings” as “the most recent manifestation of the policies of an out of touch legislature, and a Governor’s failed Presidential bid.”

Added Rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson of Gainesville: “I am stunned but not surprised at the elimination of DEI staff at University of Florida, my Alma Mater. The culture wars engaged in the Republican dominated Florida House of Representatives will continue until Floridians have had enough and develop the will and determination to flip the majority in the Florida House.”