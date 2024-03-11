March 11, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Rick Scott seeks freeze on wage increases for field workers

A.G. GancarskiMarch 11, 20242min2

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 3.11.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

HeadlinesInfluence

Legislature locks out bills to cap rent increases, require AC in apartments

HeadlinesOrlando

Gov. DeSantis adviser could run Disney World government as next Administrator

watermelon-in-field-UF-IFAS-scaled
The Senator signed a Mike Crapo letter seeking a 'freeze' to the Adverse Effect Wage Rate.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is among the 15 signatories to a U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo letter seeking a “freeze” to the Adverse Effect Wage Rate (AEWR).

While Florida’s $14.77 compensation rate for these field workers is among the lowest in the country, Scott and the other Republicans on the letter seek a moratorium, especially given the rate of increase. Nationally, the average wage has more than doubled in the last two decades.

For Senate Republicans, that is unacceptable and unsustainable.

“If costs continue to increase as they have, the pressure put on America’s food producers will fundamentally shift the food production model that has allowed us to be agriculturally independent and secure,” the letter continues.

“The United States already imports much of our fruit and produce, as operating costs and competition from abroad have driven out many domestic producers. If we continue with these unsustainable policies, we are not only damaging our country’s longstanding agricultural heritage but also threatening our domestic food supply.”

Constituents “will be forced to make tough decisions about which crops they will be able to afford to hire enough labor to harvest this year,” the letter adds.

“Others, including small and family-run operations, will be unable to afford the added labor costs and forced to shutter operations altogether. We must act now to support our farmers and ranchers and feed families across the country.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis adviser could run Disney World government as next Administrator

nextLegislature locks out bills to cap rent increases, require AC in apartments

2 comments

  • Julia

    March 11, 2024 at 6:06 pm

    hardcash2earn.blogspot.com/

    Reply

  • Julia

    March 11, 2024 at 6:06 pm

    Earning $29,000. When you’re ready to give it some serious thought, start with some of the most respectable businesses that provide real work-from-home opportunities. In order to locate the ideal remote employment, ensure that the positions you apply for are affiliated with vc60 reputable businesses.

    Look at this………………………….. hardcash2earn.blogspot.com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories