Personnel note: Gunster expands in Naples, adds Thomas Fleming

Gunster, one of Florida’s oldest and largest full-service business law firms, announced that Thomas Fleming has joined its Business Litigation practice as a shareholder in its Naples office.

Fleming is an accomplished trial lawyer with a wealth of experience spanning general commercial litigation, patent disputes, and trade secret matters. Specializing in pharmaceutical and life sciences cases, he has represented a host of Fortune 500 companies.

His expertise extends to directing complex intellectual property matters, primarily in patent and trade secret litigations for international clients, as well as negotiating and litigating intellectual property licensing transactions, showcasing his proficiency in navigating complex legal landscapes.

In his career, Fleming has also co-chaired multiple jury patent trials, ITC litigations and arbitrations, across diverse sectors such as biotechnology, medical devices, and wireless technology. He’s led the charge in patent and trade secret litigations involving chemical products, devices, and genetically modified crops. With a track record of arguing appeals, including appearances before the Federal Circuit, Fleming brings a formidable blend of trial advocacy and appellate expertise to his practice.

“Tom’s addition underscores our commitment to delivering comprehensive legal solutions tailored to our clients’ needs, especially in the intricate fields of general commercial litigation, patent disputes and trademark law,” said Bill Perry, CEO and managing shareholder of Gunster. “With a strong background in pharmaceutical and life sciences cases and a successful track record representing top-tier multinational corporations, Tom elevates Gunster’s capacity to provide strategic counsel and impactful advocacy in complex legal proceedings.”

Strengthening his industry expertise and leadership, Fleming has engaged in various relevant professional associations and memberships, including the Intellectual Property Owners Association’s Patent Law Committee, the CPR Institute’s Task Force on Mediation of Patent Disputes, and the American Bar Association Sections on Litigation and Intellectual Property.

Fleming earned his law degree from Brooklyn Law School and his undergraduate degree from New York University.