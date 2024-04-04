Conservative Sam Greco raises $155K for HD 19 campaign

One month since entering the race, Sam Greco announced his campaign raised more than $155,000 in his bid for Florida House District 19, the seat now held by term-limited House Speaker Paul Renner.

HD 19 serves Flagler and part of St. Johns counties.

Greco raised over $113,000 for the campaign and more than $42,000 for his political committee, First Coast Conservative Coalition.

“I am overwhelmed with the outpouring of support I have received,” said Greco, a Navy Reserves officer. “I’m confident we will have the necessary resources to win this race and deliver for the people of Flagler and St. Johns counties.”

According to his campaign website, Greco believes: “Northeast Florida is at a critical point right now and with the right type of leadership, the region is poised to become the best place in Florida to start a business and raise a family. Florida needs conservative fighter Sam Greco to defeat the radical left, move the region forward, and keep Florida free.”

Greco served as an active-duty JAG officer in the U.S. Navy from 2019-2024, most recently stationed at Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville. During his time on active duty, Greco provided legal services in a variety of environments, including aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford and USS West Virginia. Greco continues to serve in the United States Navy Reserves as an officer.

Grieco has been married to Elanda since 2023. As a child, Elanda and her family legally immigrated to the United States following the fall of communism in Europe, where they witnessed socialist policies firsthand.

Greco’s family has lived in Florida for nearly 100 years. His great-grandfather ran the barbershop at Coral Gables’ Biltmore Hotel, where Sam and Elanda got married. Greco’s maternal grandfather owned land in Flagler County, and his paternal grandfather graduated from the University of Miami with one of the first postwar classes.

To learn more about Greco and his campaign, visit samgrecoforflorida.com.